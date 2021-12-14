Which wedding bands for men are best?

Blogs and advertisements are always covering engagement rings for women, but men’s rings are neglected. Macy’s Diamond Brushed Band in 10k Gold features a masculine channel-set diamond band and is a star competitor. Macy’s offers resizing (if the band can accommodate it) with the purchase of its protection plan. The protection plan also covers repairs of any imperfections in the jewelry.

What to know before you buy a wedding band for men

A man’s wedding band has more customization than you might realize; you can choose the metal, width, profile and design. These details not only play an aesthetic role but require cleaning and refurbishment throughout the years.

Metal options

Most wedding bands are made of platinum, gold, titanium or tungsten metals.

Platinum is the most durable option and scratching will not physically damage the surface; it just needs to be repolished over time. This metal is hypoallergenic.

Gold is too soft to hold shape on its own and is often mixed with silver, zinc, palladium, nickel or copper. It usually comes in shades of white, yellow or rose. Gold jewelry is durable and long-lasting but needs to be touched up over the years.

Titanium is hypoallergenic and can last a lifetime; however, these rings can’t be reshaped or resized.

Tungsten is very hardy and scratch-resistant. These rings are heavy, can shatter and can’t be resized.

Band width

Wedding bands come in different widths, usually between 5 to 10 millimeters. Smaller widths are subtle while larger ones are bold and heavy. The most popular widths are 7 and 8 millimeters.

Profile and design

Wedding bands have a flat or domed appearance. There are a range of finishes to choose from:

Polished is the most common and is shiny and reflective.

Satin is smooth like polished bands but without shiny reflectiveness.

Brushed and wire brushed are satin finishes with more texture.

Hammered has a bumpy texture with an overlaid satin finish.

Sandblasted is coarse and more textured than the brushed options.

Care and cleaning

Most wedding bands are easily maintained with water and dish soap. You can prolong the life of your ring if you remove your band when cleaning your home and using chemicals. Try to remember to remove your ring when you’re doing hands-on activities, showering and swimming.

What to look for in a quality wedding band for men

A quality wedding band is built to last for decades. Choose a band that suits your preference, is composed of real metal and is resizable to guarantee it keeps its value.

Real metal

Any quality wedding band is made of an alloy, or mixture of metals, that is long-lasting and durable. Avoid gold rings that are less than 50% gold and platinum rings that are less than 90% platinum.

If you’re interested in sustainable practices, consider rings made from recycled metals. Most are of equal quality and are eco-friendly options.

Sizing

Seeing as this ring is meant to last generations, you want a ring that is easily resized. Your finger girth will change as your muscle definition and body weight fluctuate over the decades so you need a ring that accommodates those changes. Gold and platinum rings are almost always resizable.

Value

A ring doesn’t only need pure materials to be considered valuable. Look for designs with detail and personalization to add sentimental and fiscal value to your purchase.

How to measure your ring size

The easiest way to determine your ring size is with a sewing measuring tape. Wrap the tape around the base of your finger and take note of how many millimeters it is. You can match your number to the equivalent ring size using a chart from a retailer’s website.

If you do not have a measuring tape, use a piece of string or fabric and wrap that around the base of your finger. Mark the fabric where it meets while looped around your finger and measure the length with a ruler.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedding band for men

Budget rings are as low as $68 but prices for diamond rings can go into the thousands.

Wedding band for men FAQ

What is the difference between a wedding ring and an engagement ring?

A. An engagement ring is used to propose future marriage to another person while a wedding ring, or band, is traditionally exchanged during the vows at a marriage ceremony.

Who should pay for a man’s wedding band?

A. Traditionally, this ring is purchased by the fiance or their family; however, it is not uncommon for people to buy their own rings.

What are the best wedding bands for men to buy?

Top wedding band for men

Men’s Diamond Brushed Band in 10k Gold

What you need to know: This is a classic yellow-gold wedding band with round-cut diamonds.

What you’ll love: The band is textured and set with an arrangement of small diamonds.

What you should consider: Custom sizing is not available for this item.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top wedding band for men for the money

Macy’s 14k Gold 4mm Wedding Band

What you need to know: This wedding band is a classic design available in three colors.

What you’ll love: You can customize the size of this ring and it comes in yellow, white and rose gold. The band is thin and comfortable for everyday wear.

What you should consider: The design is very basic.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Boston Bay Diamonds Men’s Titanium Raised Center Wedding Band

What you need to know: This silver-toned ring has a brushed center stripe and is built for comfort.

What you’ll love: This titanium ring has a rugged but polished design that is tarnish-resistant. It complements other jewelry or can be worn on its own.

What you should consider: This ring can’t be resized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

