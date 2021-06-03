If you like to read in the bath, a waterproof Kindle is definitely worth the extra money because you will damage any other Kindle if you drop it.

Are waterproof Amazon Kindles worth the money?

If you’re in the market for a Kindle, you might be wondering, is the waterproof Kindle worth it? There are definite advantages to owning a waterproof Kindle, especially if you often read in the bath or by the pool.

If you want to buy a waterproof Kindle, you’ll need to learn which models are waterproof and how wet they can get without being damaged.

Why choose a waterproof Kindle?

The clear reason to buy a waterproof Kindle is to relax and read in the bath without worrying about what will happen to your Kindle if you drop it in. You can buy a Kindle case to protect your e-reader from drops and general wear and tear, but they aren’t waterproof. You also may be interested in a waterproof Kindle if you like to read in the pool or at the beach.

What’s the difference between a Kindle and a Fire Tablet?

If you’re in the market for an e-reader, you might be wondering the difference between a Kindle and a Fire Tablet.

A Kindle is a dedicated e-reader. It uses e-ink to give you a glare-free display that you can read in all lighting conditions, giving you an experience more similar to reading paper than using a computer screen.

Originally released as the Kindle Fire, the Amazon Fire Tablet is the more recent edition, causing confusion between the two Fires. A Fire Tablet is a multipurpose tablet that’s a bit like a small touch-screen computer or a large smartphone. While you can read Kindle books on the Fire, using the Kindle app, it doesn’t give you the same book-like display as a Kindle. On the other hand, a Fire Tablet is more versatile, allowing you to use apps, play games and browse the web.

Ultimately, a Kindle is what you want if you only want to read books on your device, while a Fire Tablet is excellent if you want a tablet that provides the option to read books in addition to other apps.

Which Kindles are waterproof?

Not all Amazon Kindles offer protection against water, so if you want an e-reader that can stand a soaking, you’ll need to know which Kindles are waterproof. There are currently two waterproof Kindle models: the Paperwhite and the Oasis.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof is the updated waterproof version of Paperwhite. Earlier versions of the Paperwhite weren’t waterproof. While older models are no longer available new, you may find some used or refurbished options out there, so make sure the model you’re buying is the waterproof version.

The Paperwhite costs roughly $130-$180 depending on the storage size and whether you choose the option with or without ads. It’s rated IPX8 for waterproofing, which means it can survive in freshwater for 60 minutes at a depth of 6 feet or three minutes in seawater at a depth of roughly 10 inches.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is a higher-end alternative to Paperwhite. It has a sleeker aluminum body with physical buttons to turn pages, in addition to a touchscreen. It boasts higher processing power for smoother, faster page turns and a greater array of LEDs for more even lighting.

These extra features make it more expensive than the Paperwhite, retailing for $250-$300. Like Paperwhite, it has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so it can survive for up to 60 minutes submerged in freshwater or up to three minutes submerged in saltwater.

Which Kindles aren’t waterproof?

Not sure if you want a waterproof Kindle? The basic Amazon Kindle is a more affordable option that doesn’t feature waterproofing. It costs roughly $90-$110, so it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth spending extra on waterproofing. It’s not worth risking taking a standard Kindle in the bath or near a body of water, but it should withstand a few small splashes.

Are waterproof Kindles worth it?

Is it worth buying a waterproof Kindle? You’ll spend at least $40 extra on a waterproof Kindle compared to a non-waterproof model. However, you’ll spend up to $210 extra if you opt for the most expensive waterproof Kindle compared to the cheapest non-waterproof model.

Unless you never intend to read in the bath, by the pool or at the beach, spending a little extra on a basic Kindle Paperwhite may be worthwhile. Whether or not it’s worth it for you to splash out on the most expensive Kindle Oasis depends on how far your budget will stretch and how often you use your e-reader.

