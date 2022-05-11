Which iPad tripod is best?

A tablet such as Apple’s iPad is a great device for reading books, watching YouTube videos or streaming your favorite TV shows. But they can get heavy, and your arm might get tired from holding yours upright. The best way to combat those weary muscles is to get a tripod. It can extend to firmly stand next to your bed or the couch while you watch your shows, or you can use it to take selfies or for video calls.

A great option is the Aureday Adjustable Smartphone And Tablet Tripod Stand, which comes with a travel pouch and a Bluetooth camera remote.

What to know before you buy an iPad tripod

Table vs. floor tripod

An important consideration when looking for an iPad tripod is where you mainly want to use it. Most tripods are made to stand on the floor and can easily reach a fully-extended height of 60 inches. If you don’t need a tripod that can reach that height, consider a table tripod. It has all the functions of a longer tripod but is better suited for keeping an iPad in place on a table, as it only extends a few inches.

It’s different from a digital camera tripod

A traditional tripod used with digital cameras looks similar, but the primary difference is at the top attachment. A camera tripod has a 1/4 screw at the bottom that tightens into the body of the camera. An iPad tripod doesn’t have that — it has a clamp head instead.

Coil springs vs. a gear mechanic

The fewer moving parts an object has, the better its longevity should be. The same can be true for an iPad’s clamping mechanism, whose strength lies in the components used for opening and closing. A gear mechanic clicks into place and is released by a button, but can easily fail. On the other hand, coil springs naturally retract, creating a far better grip.

What to look for in a quality iPad tripod

Sturdy construction

An iPad is one of the heaviest mobile gadgets, so you’ll need a tripod that can handle the weight. Most are made from plastic, with several clips to keep the arm from sliding down. On the other hand, a good-quality tripod is made from metal and has sturdy fasteners to keep the segments in place.

Rotating head

The clamp at the top of the tripod keeps the iPad in place, but sometimes you want to adjust the viewing angle or orientation. A good-quality tripod has a rotating clamp head that can tilt 90 degrees from side to side. Some clamp heads can also rotate 360 degrees so you can view content from any angle.

Solid clamp head

Sturdy construction ensures that the tripod doesn’t collapse under the weight of an iPad, but the clamp head needs to grip the tablet tightly. A good-quality tripod has a clamp that doesn’t lose its strength after some time and can withstand constant opening and closing. In addition, the clamp should have textured edges for better grip or soft foam so it doesn’t damage the iPad.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad tripod

The price largely depends on the construction materials and how high it can extend. A basic tripod retails for $10-$20, while a tripod made from metal that can extend to over 70 inches sells for $50-$60.

iPad tripod FAQ

Can you use an iPad tripod for other devices?

A. Yes, you can as long as the clamp head can stretch wide enough to securely grip the device on both sides.

What is the difference between a tripod, bipod or a monopod?

A. The differentiator lies in the name of each stand. A monopod only has one leg, a bipod has two legs, and a tripod has three adjustable legs.

What’s the best iPad tripod to buy?

Top iPad tripod

Aureday Adjustable Smartphone And Tablet Tripod Stand

What you need to know: This gadget is perfect if you want to place your iPad or mobile phone on a tripod, as the clamp extends to 8.7 inches. The tripod extends to 50 inches tall and can also hold a digital camera.

What you’ll love: If you don’t want to use the iPad clamp on the tripod, there is also a 1/4 screw that secures a digital camera. The tripod’s legs extend through three sections and are held in place with plastic binders.

What you should consider: The iPad clamp doesn’t open wide enough to mount the tablet in portrait mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad tripod for the money

Texlar 60-Inch Tripod For iPhone and iPad

What you need to know: The clamp at the top of the tripod is wide enough to securely hold an iPhone in portrait mode and an iPad in horizontal mode.

What you’ll love: Its legs can fold in so you can use it as a selfie stick, or fully extend them to a height of 60 inches. The tripod comes with a Bluetooth remote for taking photos.

What you should consider: The clamp can rotate 180 degrees but isn’t strong enough to hold an iPad in portrait mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elitehood Metal iPad Tripod Stand With Gooseneck Holder

What you need to know: The iPad clamp at the top is attached to a flexible gooseneck arm, making it easy to adjust. The clamp can extend wide enough to secure an iPad in horizontal mode.

What you’ll love: The tripod is made from metal and has a weighted base for stability. Through five extendable sections, the tripod can reach a height of 72 inches. The iPad clamp is strong enough to also tilt the tablet to portrait mode.

What you should consider: It weighs relatively more than plastic tripods, tipping the scale at over 2 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

