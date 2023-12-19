Order from Best Buy online, and pick up your products

With less than a week to go until Christmas, crunch time is here. If you have any last-minute shopping to do, don’t wait any longer. Time is running out to get your hands on gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your giving list. If you have procrastinated, though, you’re in luck. You can still get some of this holiday season’s most coveted Apple products in time for Christmas by ordering them online from Best Buy and picking them up from a store near you.

You can even get great deals on some of the season’s hottest gadgets. Best Buy is running a last-minute sales event with discounts on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more, where you can save up to hundreds of dollars, depending on the product you choose. Just shop for the perfect gift at BestBuy.com, and make sure to choose “Pickup” rather than any of the shipping options if you want to be sure you can get it in time for the holiday.

The best tech gifts for everyone in your life

Get these Apple products from Best Buy, and you may still be able to pick them up in time for Christmas

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation)

The latest iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone that’s compatible with Apple Pencil. It gets up to 10 hours of battery life and has an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage.

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air – Latest Model – (5th Generation)

The latest iPad Air is loaded with Apple’s M1 chip for ultra-fast performance, so you can use it for work, gaming and more. It supports Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil and other accessories. It has all-day battery life and comes in new colors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made for the outdoors and the toughest workouts with a durable, lightweight titanium case, extra-long battery life and new metrics and views for tracking your performance.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 has more features than ever to keep you connected, active and healthy — including double tap, the most innovative way to interact with Apple devices.

MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop

This MacBook Air features Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chip, 8 gigabytes of memory and a 256GB solid state drive.

Apple MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – M3 Pro chip

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro features Apple’s all-new M3 Pro chip, its fastest and most powerful performance driver yet.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case

Save $50 on Apple AirPods 2 with a MagSafe case that you can charge wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation)

Save on an affordable pair of second-generation AirPods — at $30 off, they’re under $100.

Apple TV 4K 64GB (3rd generation)

This 64GB Apple TV 4K turns any TV into a smart TV, with built-in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Plus, it comes with three months of free Apple TV+.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

Save $20 on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, and never lose an important item again. Simply pair the AirTags with your phone or other Apple device, then attach one to an item you need to keep track of so you can always see it in your Find My app.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.