Which wireless gaming keyboards are best?

Along with mice, the keyboard is an essential peripheral when stepping up your gaming computer setup. A good mechanical gaming keyboard can improve your reaction time, feel more comfortable and look great on any desktop.

In recent years, the gaming keyboard has gone wireless, making desktop setups that much more appealing. Now you can play your favorite games without having to worry about excess cables and wires getting in the way of your gaming experience. Razer Turret Wireless Gaming Keyboard can last up to 50 hours on a single charge and provides a simple wireless connection.

What to know before you buy a wireless gaming keyboard

Traditional vs. mechanical gaming keyboards

Traditional gaming keyboards, also known as membrane keyboards, are the kinds of keyboards you might be used to. They have a thin layer between the keyboard keys and the hardware underneath that translates each button press into a symbol. These keyboards are generally quieter, more affordable and durable enough to last several years. They’re what you would expect when looking for a keyboard.

By contrast, a mechanical gaming keyboard uses switches underneath the keys, providing a more sensitive typing experience. They’re easy to use and popular with gamers thanks to their precise inputs and fine-tuned control, allowing for maximum comfort and output when playing games.

Gaming drivers

It’s essential to know if additional software or drivers are necessary to run with some gaming keyboards. These keyboards come with built-in software that can add other functionality to the gaming experience. Understanding if your keyboard requires this additional software is critical when fine-tuning your gaming experience. The same applies to gaming mice.

What to look for in a quality wireless gaming keyboard

LED backlighting

When building many gaming PC setups, companies have incorporated LED backlighting to many peripherals, including keyboards. This backlighting provides light from under or behind the keys and can be customized to match any color of the user’s choosing. They’re both aesthetically pleasing while also adding functionality when playing in the dark.

Customizability

Like LED backlighting features, many gaming keyboards have customization options to help create the most comfortable and immersive gaming experience possible. Other customizable options include adjusting the height of individual keys and picking colors for different parts of the keyboard.

Key response time

Having a good response time when playing games can mean the difference between life and death. To help alleviate this, gaming keyboards have worked out ways to reduce lag to an indeterminate level, allowing users to optimize their experiences while playing. Having a keyboard with a better response time can be enough to gain a critical advantage when inputting keystrokes.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless gaming keyboard

The most affordable wireless gaming keyboards may cost $15-$30, but the quality is questionable at best. Midrange keyboards cost $30-$150 and are where most gaming keyboards reside. These have some customizability, are LED-backlit and designed with gaming in mind. Gaming keyboards over $150 are high-end keyboards and bundles that often include a wireless mouse.

Wireless gaming keyboard FAQ

Can a gaming keyboard work with a Mac?

A. Most gaming keyboards are universal, utilizing a dongle that attaches to a computer’s USB port. However, certain gaming keyboards may have incompatible features with Apple’s iOS software.

Is a wrist rest necessary with a gaming keyboard?

A. Though not necessary, it isn’t a bad idea to get a wrist rest to help prevent issues like carpal tunnel.

What’s the best wireless gaming keyboard to buy?

Top wireless gaming keyboard

Razer Turret Wireless Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: Great for use with the Xbox, this durable and comfortable wireless gaming keyboard has the versatility to be used with PC and Xbox gaming.

What you’ll love: It comes equipped with a built-in magnetic mouse pad and mouse that work in sync to provide a seamless gaming experience.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it lacks volume control buttons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless gaming keyboard for the money

KLIM Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This rechargeable wireless gaming keyboard combines high performance with an inexpensive price tag.

What you’ll love: Its membrane keys are both responsive and quiet, making it an excellent option for late-night work or gaming.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the keyboard goes into “sleep mode” too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Corsair K63 Wireless Special Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: The Corsair K63 gaming keyboard is lightweight and slim, making it the best option for gaming on the go.

What you’ll love: It has up to 15 hours of battery life while maintaining accurate mechanical keys.

What you should consider: Users have reported they can’t customize the LED lighting of this keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Wireless Keyboard

What you need to know: This Logitech keyboard is versatile and highly customizable, making it a worthy investment for any PC gaming enthusiast.

What you’ll love: It features lightning-fast wireless connectivity and durable mechanical keys. Additionally, it has customizable LED backlighting.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive option for gaming keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

What you need to know: This mechanical keyboard can connect with up to three devices via Bluetooth and can last for up to 72 hours of typing.

What you’ll love: It has a charming white LED backlight paired with an elegant design, making it a great office or work keyboard as much as a gaming one.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the keys are a little too high for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

