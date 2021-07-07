Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Penn State gears up for fall 2021 move-in
Top Stories
China’s WeChat shuts down LGBTQ accounts
Top Stories
Worker killed after crane collapses in Philadelphia
Boxes of juice spill onto I-80 after three tractor-trailers crash in Pa.
Employee found dead in Marysville UDF freezer
Experts predict gas price change for July
Video
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Fourth of July fireworks and events
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Computer Components
The best motherboard
Trending on WKBN.com
Woman arrested after Niles police’s first use of pursuit intervention system
Video
Truck flips, closing part of Route 82 in Trumbull County
Video
7 in Valley accused of arson schemes to collect insurance money
Video
Boxes of juice spill onto I-80 after three tractor-trailers crash in Pa.
Experts predict gas price change for July
Video