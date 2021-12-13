Which ‘Computers for Dummies’ book is best?

We use computers almost daily, whether it is for work or playing video games. You might think that you know your way around the operating system, but there may be a lot that you are not aware of.

So, whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting to get the hang of double-clicking, we can all do with some help — especially if you downloaded Microsoft’s Windows 11. With many changes over the predecessor, the first edition of “Windows 11 for Dummies” will have you flying through the menus in no time.

What to know before you buy a ‘Computers for Dummies’ book

Relevant to your interest

Books on computers can span a plethora of subjects, like operating systems, internal components or coding. Consider what aspect of computers you are into, and look for a computer book that tackles that subject. Afterward, if you feel like more of a challenge, you can branch out to one of the other fields.

The format of the book

For some years now, when people talk about books, they no longer exclusively refer to paper-printed books. Reading material has now been made available online too, and in many cases, are available for electronic readers like Amazon’s Kindle or Kobo. Consider which format will be the most convenient to you, keeping in mind that the prices are also different.

Keep up with your skill level

Knowledge is the power for moving forward, but there is no use in skipping the basics if you are new to computers. It would be severely detrimental to your learning if you get a computer that is above your skill level. So, consider what a good starting point would be, and look for a book that addresses that. The “Computers for Dummies” book series is usually aimed at readers that aren’t that confident on a computer just yet.

What to look for in a quality ‘Computers for Dummies’ book

Up-to-date and accurate

While computers have generally stayed the same in terms of components over the years, there are fundamental differences in the various operating systems. A quality “Computers for Dummies” book will have the latest information, tips, tricks and illustrations to accurately help you through your PC journey.

In-depth and informative

When reading a book about a subject that you aren’t familiar with, the writing must be easy to read and understandable. A good quality computer book will be informative while simultaneously packed with in-depth content. The best books will go beyond the basic fare and include additional information.

The ‘For Dummies’ series is well-known

Well-written and much-loved, the “For Dummies” series of books have covered a plethora of subjects over the last decades. Not limited to just computers, the series spans publications on finance, education, languages and sports, among a very extensive list. The content is also written and compiled by seasoned journalists and authors, bringing their unique voice and knowledge to the pages.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Computers for Dummies’ book

The price of books largely depends on who the author is, who published it and in what formats the book is available. Paperback versions usually retail for between $20-$30, while hardback versions retail for around the same price. Electronic versions for Kindle vary, but can usually be found for between $15-$30.

‘Computers for Dummies’ book FAQ

Do you get different versions of computer books for dummies?

A. Yes, there are plenty of books in the hugely popular series that touch on many aspects of computers. Some of the titles include coding, building your own computer, networking and even tablets and mobile phones.

Are these books good for senior citizens?

A. While a lot of these titles are written in an easy-to-read format, some might not be the best choice for senior citizens. But don’t worry, there is a separate series that includes “For Seniors” in the title.

What’s the best ‘Computers for Dummies’ book to buy?

Top ‘Computers for Dummies’ book

Windows 11 for Dummies 1st Edition

What you need to know: Learn all the tips and tricks for the newest operating system.

What you’ll love: Every new operating system presents heaps of challenges to new users. This book, authored by Andy Rathborne, will get you up to speed on all the changes and settings and how to operate Windows 11 quickly. It is available in paperback and Kindle.

What you should consider: It might not be a good starting point if you are completely new to computers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Computers for Dummies’ book for the money

Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies 4th Edition

What you need to know: This is a feature-packed publication that touches on all the important aspects.

What you’ll love: Even if you think you know everything about Windows 10, this book aims to show you that there is so much more to explore. Updated to the 4th edition to include the latest patches, it covers things like fresh installations, personalizing the desktop and how to control the system. It’s a great starting point for those who are new to Windows 10.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that some of the terms used in the book can be confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macs All-in-One for Dummies 5th Edition

What you need to know: This is the perfect book to know everything about your Mac.

What you’ll love: Using an Apple Mac can be daunting at first, which is why you need a book like this one. Available in paperback and Kindle, it serves as an all-in-one guide that covers most of the Mac’s functions. You’ll be able to set up a new Mac in minutes and share content with others in no time.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the diagrams aren’t clear enough to see properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

