Best ways to help your kid focus on their homework

Some kids lose their focus when tasks seem overwhelming. Help your child break that mountainous assignment into small chunks and allow them to take breaks in between sections. Praise them for meeting their goals.

Tips to help your kids focus on homework

Sometimes, the last thing a kid wants to do is sit down and do their homework. Your job as a parent or guardian is to make sure they do it anyway.

These focus-friendly products can help your child concentrate on math, writing, science or whatever they’ve got in their school bag. A simple fidget toy or wiggle cushion may be all it takes to keep a child focused, but a larger investment like a new desk or laptop may also help.

How to help kids focus

Top wiggle seat

Storex Wiggle Stool

What you need to know: The concept behind this stool is that the lower body is free to wiggle while the upper body remains still, allowing the right hemisphere of the brain to focus.

What you’ll love: The seat has carrying handles, is height-adjustable and can hold up to 250 pounds. In addition to helping kids focus, it’s great for posture and the core and back muscles. Lots of color choices are available.

What you should consider: Because it is wobbly, it should not be used as a stepstool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top wiggle seat for the money

Bouncy Bands Wiggle Seat Sensory Cushion

What you need to know: This inflatable cushion allows your child to wiggle in their chair, releasing excess energy while remaining seated for work.

What you’ll love: Comes with an air pump for inflation so you can customize the firmness. Portable for use in multiple places. The nubs on the seat provide sensory stimulation in addition to an outlet for gross motor movement. Several color choices are available.

What you should consider: Some kids dislike the feel of the sensory nubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top reading guide strips

Luigi’s Reading Strips with Colored Overlays

What you need to know: These inexpensive and colorful reading guide strips help with visual processing and reduce eye strain so readers can stay focused on the text.

What you’ll love: These strips are great for larger fonts like those seen in early elementary reading material, and kids don’t need to adjust them with each line. The overlays come in many kid-friendly color choices and include a horizontal line for the eye to focus on the text.

What you should consider: The larger size may not appeal to some readers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reading guide strips for the money

Ashley Reading Guide Strips

What you need to know: Kids track text through the printed yellow window of these thin, affordable reading strips.

What you’ll love: This is a low-cost pack of 12 sturdy strips. The colorful band reinforces visual discrimination between printed text and blank space. Suitable for older students.

What you should consider: Only one color choice: yellow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top reward chart

Youngever Laminated Dry Erase Incentive Charts

What you need to know: A reward chart gives kids a visual means to track their progress and reminds them of their goals. If you incentivize your child’s homework performance, this is a great way to monitor it.

What you’ll love: The simple design appeals to older kids. This six-piece set has six color choices. The charts are coated with PET film, which wipes clean if you choose to use dry-erase markers. Star stickers included.

What you should consider: The chart does not have pre-printed text, so you will have to add your own headings. It may be difficult to completely remove dry erase ink from the surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reward chart for the money

CutePartyDash Editable Donut Chart

What you need to know: An inexpensive way to personalize a print-at-home incentive chart.

What you’ll love: You can play around with the template before you buy it. Once you purchase, you get instant access to the chart via download. You can edit it to suit your child’s homework tasks and goals.

What you should consider: This is a print-out, so it’s on you to supply the paper and ink.

Where to buy: Available through Etsy

Top fidget toy

Fi-gent Sensory Toy Fidget Bundle

What you need to know: For some kids, having something to fidget with can ease anxiety and sharpen focus. If you’re unsure which type of fidget toy would be best for your student, we recommend this bundle so you can sample a variety of toys.

What you’ll love: The variety is outstanding, especially for the price. You get squishies, stress balls, marble toys, squeeze toys and more.

What you should consider: For kids under age three, these toys could pose a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fidget toy for the money

Tenacitee Simple Dimple Fidget Toys (2-piece set)

What you need to know: This set of two fidget spinners includes a dimple element that allows the user to rotate, press and pop to their heart’s content.

What you’ll love: These are inexpensive, well-made and colorful with smooth bearing action. This is a three-leaf option, but you can also select a five-leaf option for a slightly higher price.

What you should consider: Fidget spinners are easily lost. They can also pose a choking hazard for young children and pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top educational poster

Blulu Educational Math Posters for Kids

What you need to know: A visual aid that simplifies the task at hand may be all that’s needed to keep kids plugging away at their studies. This assortment of math fact posters is handy for kids in elementary and middle school who are struggling to complete math homework.

What you’ll love: Bright, colorful information is printed on film-covered cardstock. Information is helpful for early and late elementary students, but it may also be helpful for older kids.

What you should consider: Your student may already be proficient at some of what is featured on the posters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top educational poster for the money

Teacher Created Resources Multiplication Chart

What you need to know: Until a student gets their multiplication facts down, math class can be a struggle. Lighten your child’s load with this easy-to-read multiplication chart created by teachers.

What you’ll love: Easy to read and understand. The poster is shiny with a protective coating (not lamination).

What you should consider: The poster is flimsy because it is made of paper and not laminated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top student desk

ECR4Kids Open-Front Student Desk

What you need to know: This desk confines the student to a small space. It will feel a lot like a desk they might use at school, which may boost concentration.

What you’ll love: The desk has sturdy metal legs and a durable top made of oak or maple. It is adjustable to the child’s height. The open-front design provides easy access to supplies and the pencil well holds writing utensils in place.

What you should consider: This desk has a utilitarian aesthetic that might not go with the rest of your decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top student desk for the money

Mavo Craft Student Lap Desk

What you need to know: This portable lap desk goes wherever your student does, so homework can get done at home, in the car and elsewhere.

What you’ll love: This is a low-cost lap desk with ample interior storage. It can hold a laptop. The legs fold down for storage.

What you should consider: This is not a very large or sturdy desk because of its portability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top student laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

What you need to know: This well-built laptop would nicely serve a high school student who needs a portable 2-in-1 for homework and class presentations.

What you’ll love: It starts quickly, is easy to use and has a touchscreen for kids who excel with hands-on learning. A digital pen is an optional extra that students who doodle and draw will love.

What you should consider: The cost and features make it ideal for older kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Top student laptop for the money

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

What you need to know: This inexpensive laptop doubles as a tablet. With its touchscreen, decent battery life and budget price, it’s a good choice for younger kids with occasional online homework.

What you’ll love: It’s slim and lightweight with a fast connection.

What you should consider: Chromebooks are not the most ideal tool for storing and printing multiple documents. It may not be the best choice for older students.

Where to buy: Sold by Acer and Amazon

