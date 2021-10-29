Donna Marie Pherson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Pherson, 67, of Old Chewton Road, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on January 19, 1954, a daughter of the late Donald and Leta (Fazzone) Pherson.

Ms. Pherson worked in customer service at Acreedo Health Group in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. She loved her animals, sewing and going to flea markets and yard sales.

She was also survived by her fiancé, Dennis Fry; one nephew, Christopher Pherson; one great-nephew, Alexander Pherson and one great-niece, Emma Pherson.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donna Marie Pherson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.