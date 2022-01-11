Which crow caller is best?

Hunters of all kinds use different techniques and gadgets to get close to their targets or attract them to a specific area. The most effective way is to use a call that mimics the animal’s sound. These calls aren’t just limited to predators, deer or small game — you can attract birds as well, such as turkeys, owls or ducks. And you can use a call to attract crows, including the top-quality Faulk’s Game C-50 Crow Call.

What to know before you buy a crow caller

They can be hard to master

Using a crow caller can be much harder to use than others, such as a deer caller. The trick with a crow caller is that the birds’ caw is incredibly hard to replicate. With many of the callers, it will take a couple of tries before you get the hang of it.

Crows are protected animals

Several bird species can be hunted in the U.S, but the crow is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. As set out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, you are not allowed to kill them without a permit or hunting license. There are exceptions, though, as they can be killed without a permit if they are damaging trees, livestock or other wildlife.

A crow caller works on turkeys as well

It might seem like a strange thing, but a crow caller will attract turkeys as well — just like a proper turkey call would. And turkeys can be legally hunted when the season starts.

Male turkeys gobble when they are stressed. This is called a shock gobble, and it happens when they hear car alarms or thunder. So when you use a crow caller, male turkeys will respond with a shock gobble. This will immediately give away their position, making it easy for you to track them down or lure them closer.

What to look for in a quality crow caller

Accurate, realistic sound

Because the caw of a crow is very specific, it can be hard to replicate. Some hunters spend years perfecting the sound without the help of a caller. Others aren’t so lucky and need a quality caller to bring them in. It must be able to reproduce the sound accurately and realistically — every time.

Easy to maintain and store

Heading out into the field with all your equipment can be cumbersome, and the less you have to carry, the better. A quality crow caller is small enough to pop into your pocket or hang around your neck. It’s also easy to maintain — you just clean it out when it gets dirty or dusty.

Made from sturdy materials

A quality crow caller is constructed from robust plastic or solid wood. The callers might be small and lightweight, but they still need to be able to withstand weather and rough handling.

How much you can expect to spend on a crow caller

Most sell for about $10-$12. Electronic gadgets that can produce more sounds in addition to crow calls retail for around $50-$70.

Crow caller FAQ

Do you get different crow callers?

A. Generally, you only get one kind of crow caller. The callers replicate the sound of the caw, and that is usually all you need to get the job done.

Does it matter how hard you blow?

A. You will often find that blowing as hard as you can into a crow caller is not effective. The sound quality isn’t determined by loudness but by consistency. It’s much easier to maintain a solid, strong breath than a full-lung blow. The harder you blow, the more you risk messing up the call.

What’s the best crow caller to buy?

Top crow caller

Faulk’s Game C-50 Walnut Crow Call

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use caller made from solid walnut wood.

What you’ll love: This caller is designed to get the attention of adult crows. The cherry tip makes it easy to blow and has been hand-tuned to get the tone just right. If you apply slight pressure on the tip, though, you should be able to replicate the sound of juvenile crows.

What you should consider: Users say it reproduces the sound of a crow in distress. Since crows are highly intelligent, they might remember the blower for causing a false alarm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crow caller for the money

Hunters Specialties Strut Hammerin’ Crow Turkey Locator Call

What you need to know: This is an effective way for producing three different crow calls.

What you’ll love: The Hammerin’ Call is made of plastic, and is designed to mimic the call of crows so you can locate turkeys. It can be used to create crows’ assembly call, alert call and well-known caw. It uses less air to produce the sounds than other callers, so you won’t run out of breath easily.

What you should consider: Some users had difficulty tuning it to a higher pitch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Primos Power Crow and Turkey Call

What you need to know: This loud crow caller will get the attention of turkeys, too.

What you’ll love: Boasting that it’s the loudest caller available, it can produce a range of sounds. The pitch is determined by how hard you pinch the mouthpiece with your teeth.

What you should consider: Users say it takes practice to produce the correct sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.