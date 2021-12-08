Which snowball fights supplies are best?

With winter right around the corner, snowball fights are sure to follow. If you’re going to be successful on the snowball battlefield, you’re going to need the right gear. Supplies for snowball fights include anything from buckets to slingshots. Or maybe you’re looking for a durable snowball thrower that forms the perfect snowball and is made with an optimal grip for launching, in which case, the Hoopla Toys Snowball Thrower is the choice for you.

What to know before you buy supplies for a snowball fight

Purpose

Before your snowball fight, consider the purpose each of your supplies will serve. To form a snowball quickly and efficiently, you should consider an item to pack the snowball. Or maybe you want a snowball launcher that adds some force to your throw. These might come in the form of slingshots or imitation air guns. Aside from devices used to throw the snowballs, you can also purchase a bucket to keep all your snowballs in one place during the fight.

Grip

The best supplies will feature gripped handles that give you maximum control so you are less likely to slip and hurt anyone, including yourself. A durable grip is especially important if you’re wearing winter gloves, which might give you a more slippery grip than usual.

Age

Be sure to consider any age restrictions. These will be listed in the product description and should be followed. These rules ensure that anyone too young to use the item will remain out of harm’s way. If a child does not meet the required age limit of the product, they should not use it in a snowball fight.

What to look for in quality supplies for a snowball fight

All-season

Quality supplies for a snowball fight can be used all year round. For example, snowball packers can also be used to pack sand and mud. Buckets to hold premade snowballs for a snowball fight can be used to store wrapped food and carry other goods.

Storage

Look for small and compact supplies so that storage is easy. Items that are compact and easy to keep together will be easy to store away until next season. Storing multiple compact items in one location is easier and more organized than large items that might have to be scattered.

How much you can expect to spend on supplies for a snowball fight

The best supplies for a snowball fight will cost anywhere from $6-$25 depending on the purpose of the item, its size and what it is made from. Snowball fight supplies that are made with durable material and serve multiple purposes will likely be priced higher.

Supplies for a snowball fight FAQ

Are supplies for snowball fights dangerous?

A. Snowball fight supplies can be dangerous if the user is not careful, like if a child uses a snowball packer to launch ice at someone else. The snowball supplies themselves are not dangerous, but misuse can certainly bring harm.

How many people are needed for a snowball fight?

A. There is not a specific number of people needed for a snowball fight, but it helps if there are at least two people. Snowball fight supplies are often sold in packs so more than one person can partake in the snowball fight at a time.

What are the best supplies for a snowball fight?

Top supplies for a snowball fight

Hoopla Toys Snowball Thrower

What you need to know: This snowball thrower comes in a pack of two and features a gripped handle for maximum control.

What you’ll love: This item is easy to use and creates the perfect sized snowball every time. This item is made from durable plastic and can be used by those of all ages as a fun activity for the whole family over the holidays.

What you should consider: This item will not pack ice balls and works best on snow that is able to compact rather than light snow.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top supplies for a snowball fight for the money

Hey! Play! Snowball Maker Tool

What you need to know: This snowball maker works to mold snow into a perfectly packed ball. The handle is the perfect length and provides a good grip.

What you’ll love: This item can be used outside of the winter season to mold sand and any other ingredients for a home project. It comes in a pack of two with two different colors and is made with durable plastic.

What you should consider: This item does not work as well on snow that has not fallen freshly, and it might be too large for those with small hands.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Indoor Snowball Fight Personalized Metal Bucket

What you need to know: This snowball bucket is meant for indoor use, but it can also be used to hold actual snowballs. This bucket is made with durable metal, and the top of the handle is made with wood, so it will not be cold when touched.

What you’ll love: The design on this bucket can be personalized with names or anything else you’d like. This item can store multiple different objects during all seasons, and it is easy to clean. It is lightweight and can be used by those of all ages.

What you should consider: This bucket is not safe to store food that is not wrapped. The customized design has a tendency to bubble and is easily removed from the bucket.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

