Which Christmas shower curtains are best?

When the Christmas season arrives, you put up a tree, hang lights, swap out dishes and place decorations around the house. But what about the bathroom? Other than stocking the closet with colorful, seasonal towels, that room can get neglected. An easy fix is to hang up a Christmas shower curtain.

The best Christmas shower curtains have an appealing, festive design and they fit the average tub. The “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Shower Curtain has a greeting card beauty that will make you feel warm and nostalgic every time you enter the bathroom.

What to know before you buy a Christmas shower curtain

Do I need a Christmas shower curtain?

If your shower liner keeps water from splashing on the floor and prevents moisture from leaving the bathing area, you do not technically need a shower curtain. However, you still should have one. A shower curtain not only provides greater privacy for the individual who is getting washed, but it is the most critical part of your bathroom decor. In short, a shower curtain sets the aesthetic tone for your entire bathroom. That is why a Christmas shower curtain is so important. In just a few minutes, you can dynamically alter the look of your bathroom.

Vinyl vs. polyester vs. cotton shower curtains

The three main types of shower curtains are vinyl, polyester and cotton. Each material has a distinct set of pros and cons.

Vinyl shower curtains are popular because they are cheap, easy to clean and naturally repel water. However, the smell of these curtains can cause headaches, and they can collect mold so it’s crucial to clean regularly. Polyester: Polyester is heavier than vinyl, which makes it better for high-pressure showers. It also is waterproof, usually durable enough for machine washing (but check the label) and still affordable. Polyester is a top choice in many households.

What to look for in a quality Christmas shower curtain

Proper size

The average tub is 60 inches long, while the average shower curtain is 70 to 72 inches long. This is to ensure you have adequate coverage for maximum privacy. However, many lower-end Christmas shower curtains are only 60 inches long. If you want that extra 10 to 12 inches, it will cost. As far as height goes, most shower curtains are 72 inches tall. When hanging the shower curtain, you want it to be a couple of inches above the floor, not touching. If your shower curtain touches the floor, it can bunch up and create a tripping hazard and make it easier for mold and mildew to grow.

Appealing design

The whole reason you are getting a Christmas shower curtain is to change the look of your bathroom for the holiday season. Make sure you purchase a festive design that the whole family likes.

Part of a set

While it is fine to purchase a Christmas shower curtain by itself, sometimes it’s not enough. If you want a matching bath mat, toilet seat cover and toilet floor cover, the easiest way to do that is to purchase them all as part of the same set.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas shower curtain

A Christmas shower curtain can cost as little as $15 or as much as $80. Even if you purchase a set, the cost usually remains under $80.

Christmas shower curtain FAQ

Do Christmas shower curtains go inside or outside the tub?

A. Even if it is fully waterproof, a Christmas shower curtain is designed to hang outside of the tub. This location looks neater, better hides the tub and allows you to see the full design on the curtain. To keep the water from splashing on the floor, use a shower liner behind your shower curtain.

How often do I need to clean a Christmas shower curtain?

A. The best thing about a Christmas shower curtain is you probably won’t need to clean it. Assuming it is clean when you hang it up and only use it for roughly six weeks, just make sure you thoroughly clean it and let it dry at the end of the season. However, you can always give it a mid-season cleaning if you start noticing mildew stains before the holidays are over.

How do I clean a Christmas shower curtain?

A. While many Christmas shower curtains are safe to be machine washed, not all will survive the process. Always consult the manufacturer’s care tag to learn the recommended cleaning method. In general, you should never place shower curtains in the dryer. The easiest way to dry a shower curtain is to simply hang it so that the bottom stays inside the tub until it is fully dry.

What are the best Christmas shower curtains to buy?

Top Christmas shower curtain

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This festive shower curtain features a rustic, red pickup truck filled with Christmas trees.

What you’ll love: This shower curtain comes in a variety of sizes, making it suitable for whatever type of shower you have. The colors are bright, ensuring the artwork livens up your bathroom for the holidays. Purchase includes shower curtain hooks.

What you should consider: While most thought this was a great buy, some felt the material was a little thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas shower curtain for the money

FMSHPON Merry Christmas Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This mostly red shower curtain features an evergreen branch, stars and Christmas balls to create a magical holiday feel for your bathroom.

What you’ll love: The curtain measures 60 inches wide by 72 inches tall, making it suitable for standard tub/showers. It is manufactured using polyester and comes with durable C-shaped plastic curtain hooks for easy installation.

What you should consider: Rarely, a slightly crooked curtain makes it through quality control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZOEO Folklore Elves Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: The design on this shower curtain features an elf, and the purchase includes a matching bath mat.

What you’ll love: This fun shower curtain and bath mat set are 100% polyester. It can be machine washed without fear of the color fading. The cute design is appropriate for individuals celebrating either the season or the holiday.

What you should consider: To get the best experience, you might want to upgrade the shower curtain hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

