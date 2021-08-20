Although the two most common species of bed bugs prefer feeding off of humans, they will also bite other warm-blooded animals such as cats, dogs and birds.

Which bed bug mattress cover is best?

Bed bugs are more than just uninvited guests. Aside from the itching and irritation, these pests cause with their nighttime biting, the stress of feeling invaded in your private space takes a psychological toll. Using a bed bug-proof mattress cover is an important step one can take to be proactive in bed bug detection and enhance professional bed bug extermination effectiveness.

The SafeRest Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement is the best bed bug mattress cover thanks to its specialized zipper and tight seal. This cover also allows you to quickly notice signs of bed bug activity before they become unmanageable.

What to know before you buy a bed bug mattress cover

Bed bugs explained

Bed bugs are parasitic insects that, like mosquitoes and fleas, feed on blood. Their bites result in itching, irritation and sometimes infection due to scratching. As their name suggests, they tend to shelter in bedding and mattresses when their population forces them out of their favored hiding places between boards and in tight cracks. Due to their small size and tenacity can also infest clothing and luggage, making them easy to spread.

What bed bug mattress covers do

Bed bug mattress covers seal bed bugs into already infested mattresses, making them easier to expose to insecticides. They also prevent bugs from accessing a mattress from the outside, stopping a bed infestation before it starts. Importantly, bed bug mattress covers make bed bug activity easier to notice by providing a clean, smooth white surface upon which the pests can be seen and identified.

Key considerations

Size

A bed bug mattress cover must be appropriately sized to seal in your mattress completely. The term “six-sided protection” describes the type of mattress coverage you need to prevent the insects from penetrating your defenses.

Installation

Bed bug mattress covers require that the entire mattress be wrapped and zipped up tight to work properly. Even medium-sized mattresses can be a difficult chore to move and manipulate. For safety and efficiency, enlist some help when installing your bed bug mattress cover.

Material

Bed bugs are persistent creatures and perfectly at ease slipping between cloth fibers. A bed bug mattress cover must be made from plastic or very tightly woven material to keep bed bugs from moving through it. Some covers feature a soft, terry surface to enhance comfort, although these may not be favorable for users looking to manage spills or liquid messes.

What to look for in a quality bed bug mattress cover

Zipper construction

Standard zippers generally do not close tightly enough to prevent bed bugs from slipping through them. Look for a bed bug mattress cover that states explicitly that its zipper stops bed bugs.

Noise

Sleeping on a bed bug mattress cover can be difficult if you are sensitive to noise. Thick, plastic materials tend to crackle when you move around on them or redistribute your weight. Many bed bug mattress covers have features to cut down on unpleasant noise and crinkling.

Cleaning

Because of their plastic construction, you can’t clean most bed bug covers in a washing machine. Check the instructions included with your product to understand best practices for keeping your cover clean.

Comfort

Bed bug mattresses can cause heat to build up, resulting in discomfort for some. If you are sensitive to temperature while resting, seek out a bed bug mattress cover made of tightly woven fibers or has a soft exterior layer over the plastic for more breathability.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed bug mattress cover

You can purchase bed bug mattress covers for $20-$30. These options, however, tend to put utility before comfort, making them noisy and prone to overheating. Those looking for a cooler, more comfortable option will have to spend $40 or more to get a bed bug mattress cover made of quiet, breathable material.

Bed bug mattress cover FAQ

Can bed bugs make me sick?

A. Bed bugs are not known to carry diseases. This means that for most people, their presence is unpleasant and itchy but not particularly hazardous. However, those who suffer from certain allergies will experience more serious reactions to bed bug bites and their waste. Bed bug mattress covers can help alleviate some of this by sealing in your mattress as you treat it with the appropriate pesticide.

Do bed bugs mean my house is dirty?

A. A common misconception is that bed bugs only thrive in dirty environments. Bed bugs, however, are indiscriminate creatures. Their infestations affect people regardless of their cleanliness. However, excessive clutter allows the insects more opportunities to hide, and a heavy infestation can result in a musty odor.

How do I dry my bed bug mattress cover?

A. Bed bug mattress covers will include proper care instructions. As a general rule, it is best to allow your mattress cover to air dry. Even low-temperature tumble drying can potentially damage your mattress cover and give bed bugs an entry point.

What’s the best bed bug mattress cover to buy?

Top bed bug mattress cover

SafeRest Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement

What you need to know: This hypoallergenic mattress cover protects against bed bugs thanks to its micro-zipper technology.

What you’ll love: Specially designed zipper prevents accidental opening while creating a seal tight enough to prevent pests from getting in or out. Terry-surface material is quiet and cool.

What you should consider: Some users feel that this mattress cover is not as waterproof as advertised. Others have noted that the cover has a strong chemical odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed bug mattress cover for the money

Linenspa Zippered Encasement Mattress Protector

What you need to know: This mattress cover provides durability and features well above its reasonable price point.

What you’ll love: Users are impressed by the strength of this mattress cover. Excellent protection against spills makes this cover a great choice for kids.

What you should consider: The manufacturer does not specifically detail the product’s zipper construction effectiveness regarding bed bug access. Some users feel that this cover gets too hot for their comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SureGuard Mattress Protectors SureGuard Mattress Encasement

What you need to know: This manufacturer’s Invisa-Zip and SureSeal technology prevents bed bugs from finding any way into or out of this mattress cover.

What you’ll love: Completely machine washable, this mattress cover also protects against allergens. Its 100% cotton terry cover helps prevent uncomfortable overheating.

What you should consider: Users have expressed disappointment regarding this mattress cover’s claims of being waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

