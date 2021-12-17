Which oversized bath towels are best?

Have you ever wanted to hop out of your steamy shower and into a soft and cozy oversized bath towel? These larger than average towels are popular at luxury hotels and spas, and you can bring that same feeling of zen and comfort to your home. When you wrap yourself up in the Latitude Run Jordell 2 Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet Towel Set, you’ll admire the towel’s unique honeycomb texture and see why it’s the top choice. It absorbs water quickly, allowing you to dry off fast and go on about your day and comes in a variety of colors.

What to know before you buy an oversized bath towel

What determines an oversized bath towel

By comparison, oversized bath towels are much larger than a standard towel. These towels usually measure around 65 inches in length by 35 inches in width or larger. Otherwise known as bath sheets, these towels are made to wrap around your entire body, getting you dry faster than regular towels. Oversized bath towels are also much heavier, sometimes weighing nearly 2 pounds.

Why they are preferred

Oversized bath towels are usually preferred over regular size towels for a few reasons. The first is the size, as this type of towel easily fits more body types in getting everyone drier faster. People prefer the heavy, dense yet plush look and feel of these towels and it’s a quick and easy way to bring part of the spa home. However, while the large size may be appealing, take note that these towels require more time to dry completely than regular-sized towels.

Towel accessories to consider

If you are wanting a luxurious bath experience, these larger than average towels can fit well in a towel warmer. Using a towel warmer will transform your bathroom into a spa, making you feel extra cozy after treating yourself to a relaxing bath or shower. In addition, consider adding a cushy, absorbent bath mat to your bathroom, further amplifying your bath and shower time.

What to look for in quality oversized bath towels

Quick-dry and absorbency

It is logical to think that a larger towel would take longer to dry, but quality oversized bath towels should not take much longer than smaller sizes. Looking for towels with great absorbency that dry fast is key, and it comes down to what fabric is used and how the towel is woven and stitched. Woven patterns of cotton are the standard; this helps trap and soak up excess water as you dry, and terry weaves have more space between them, allowing them to dry quicker.

Soft texture and feel

Depending on the grams per square meter or GSM, you may notice a difference in the softness and texture in one towel over another. A towel with a higher GSM might also be heavier with more dense fibers. More fibers means a thicker and plush feel that is soft to the touch. Terry weaves can be fluffier than other woven textures, but that does not mean these towels lack absorbency. In fact, you may be pleasantly surprised when you see a thinner towel with a softer texture absorb water with ease.

Easy to clean

These towels are made to bring the love of being at the spa to your home, so it makes sense that oversized bath towels would be machine washable. That being said, these towels have been known to shed excess lint and fibers the first few times you clean them. A good rule to follow is to wash your towels separately from your clothes. These towels are otherwise fairly easy to clean and spot treat when needed.

How much you can expect to spend on oversized bath towels

Due to the manufacturing and size of these towels, the cost may be more than regular size towels. The price range of oversized bath towels is $25 each up to $170 for a set.

Oversized bath towels FAQ

Are Turkish towels better than others?

A. This type of towel is made with premium Turkish cotton that is known for its softness and impressive absorbency. While they are great in quality, they can be very expensive.

What is GSM for towels?

A. GSM stands for grams per square meter. You may see this acronym within a towel detail description, but GSM sheds light on the thickness and quality of the towels and cotton that is used. A higher GSM means a towel is more dense and plush, whereas a lower GSM is less thick and soft.

What are the best oversized bath towels to buy?

Top oversized bath towels

Latitude Run Jordell 2-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet Towel Set

What you need to know: These spa-inspired towels have a luxury look and feel with a honeycomb texture pattern.

What you’ll love: These cotton towels are designed for efficient absorbency with a super-soft feel, and they come in a variety of calming colors.

What you should consider: They can shed a lot of cotton in the washer and dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top oversized bath towels for the money

Utopia Towels – Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheet

What you need to know: These are affordable towels that are lightweight and durable for prolonged use.

What you’ll love: These towels are cotton terry cloth, super absorbent and are reasonably priced compared to other oversized bath towels.

What you should consider: A lot of lint will appear in the first few cleaning cycles, which may make these towels thinner after first use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elder & Ivory Brecken 4-Piece 100% Cotton Bath Sheet Towel Set

What you need to know: Beautifully designed cotton towels with a thick, decorative border, these towels are a great set for guest and master bathrooms.

What you’ll love: They are very plush and thick, yet machine washable, which is a plus.

What you should consider: According to users, they produce a lot of lint, even after multiple cleaning cycles.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Shelby Sears writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.