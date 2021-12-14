Which microfiber bath towel is best?

Microfiber bath towels are quickly replacing the standard cotton towel as a super-soft, quick-dry alternative. Microfiber is a synthetic blend that dries fast and has antimicrobial qualities to keep you dry and clean after bathing. The loop-shaped fabric is super-absorbent and dries quicker than cotton, making it a great addition to any bathroom routine.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, the Lifebay Microfiber 10-Piece Ultra Soft set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and six washcloths. The set is super-soft, easy to store and shrink resistant.

What to know before you buy a microfiber bath towel

Fabric

Microfiber’s loop-shaped fabric is typically a synthetic blend of nylon or polyester. It absorbs several hundred times its weight in water and repels dirt and grime. Nylon, which is often used in microfiber, is positively charged, meaning it repels negatively charged dirt particles to keep you clean.

Cotton vs. microfiber

If you often feel rushed in the bathroom and wish you could cut your drying time in half, microfiber bath towels are your solution. Unlike the natural fibers found in cotton, microfiber is made of synthetic fibers. While it may feel soft like cotton, microfiber is actually made of plastic that is weaved together. Cotton towels are made with close-knit loops that take time to dry, whereas microfiber’s loops are designed to help the fabric dry fast.

Cleanliness

While cotton pushes dirt, microfiber removes it. Also, cotton is made of organic materials and is prone to harboring bacteria. Microfiber’s synthetic form and quick-dry technology help it fight bacteria. Bacteria is attracted to damp surfaces, so a quick-dry towel is best at staying clean. Keep in mind that microfiber only removes germs and does not kill them, so be sure to wash your towel roughly twice a month.

Care

Microfiber requires extra care when washed. Wash your towels with warm or cold water because hot water will cause damage. The heat causes the fabric to melt, which closes the spaces between the looped threads. Without open spaces, the towel will not be able to absorb water or moisture. If drying your towel, avoid high heat, as this also damages the towel. A melted towel will push water instead of absorbing it. Avoid fabric softener, as it also clogs the holes in the fabric.

What to look for in a quality microfiber bath towel

Sets

Microfiber bath towels are most often sold in sets. These sets can be multiple bath towels or a mix of bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. Matching colors can elevate your space and keep you feeling organized. Also, towel sets are a great way to update your towels economically, as buying a set often costs less than buying towels individually.

Size

When choosing a towel, it’s important to keep size in mind. If you like feeling fully covered and cozy after bathing, get an oversized towel. These typically are 70 inches by 40 inches. Smaller bath towels tend to range in size from 40 inches by 20 inches to 60 inches by 30 inches. If you don’t have a lot of storage space in your bathroom, smaller bath towels are best.

Color

Towels are a visible part of bathroom decor, so keep color in mind to ensure your space looks its best. Some things to consider are the color of your floors, walls and bathroom fixtures. If you’re going for an elevated aesthetic, choose a complementary color for your towels. If you’re going for an eclectic look, have fun with color and experiment.

How much you can expect to spend on microfiber bath towels

Most microfiber bath towels are sold in sets and range in price from $15 to over $50, depending on the quality and quantity of towels in the set.

Microfiber bath towel FAQ

Is microfiber hypoallergenic?

A. Yes. The loops in microfiber do not attract or hold dirt, making it a great hypoallergenic option for bath towels.

Are microfiber towels soft?

A. Yes, microfiber towels are soft. However, they are not as soft as cotton towels, as cotton fibers are more compactly knitted to give the towel a more plush feel.

Is microfiber bad for the environment?

A. Microfibers release micro-particles that can lead to certain health issues. If the micro-particles are inhaled into your lungs, respiratory issues may occur. Avoid washing in high heat, as hot water increases the towel’s potential toxicity. Also, while microfiber is often made from recyclable materials, not all microfiber towels are recyclable after use.

What’s the best microfiber bath towel to buy?

Top microfiber bath towel

Lifebay Microfiber 10-Piece Ultra Soft

What you need to know: This 10-piece set is super-soft, easy to store and shrink resistant.

What you’ll love: It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and six washcloths, and one set is ideal for any two-person bathroom.

What you should consider: These towels are only available in three colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microfiber bath towel for the money

JML Microfiber Bath Towel, 2-Pack

What you need to know: This affordable set includes two bath towels that are standard-sized, soft, durable and come in a wide variety of colors.

What you’ll love: These towels hold up well even after several washes, and they come with a hook for easy hanging and drying.

What you should consider: Do not use fabric softener when washing these towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mars wings Oversized Bathroom Microfiber Bath Towel

What you need to know: These rapid-dry towels are oversized and keep you fully covered and cozy after bathing.

What you’ll love: They feature quality stitching on the edges and come in a two-pack of either gray or white towels.

What you should consider: They are not as soft as other microfiber towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.