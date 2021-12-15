Which silicone bath body brushes are best?

Scrubbing away dead skin cells is good for the body for many reasons. It removes bacteria, sweat and dirt that can lead to breakouts, and it also helps to soften your skin, leaving it feeling smoother and with a fresh and healthy glow.

Many people turn to loofahs to exfoliate their skin, but these can be very rough and even potentially cause irritation in some. Not to mention the fact that they don’t last long and can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold.

Silicone bath body brushes solve all of these issues. They are significantly more gentle on the skin and, because they dry so quickly and have antimicrobial properties, are less likely to grow mold or bacteria. If you just can’t make do without a loofah though, you may want to consider purchasing a set like the Color You Electric Bath Brush Set, which includes both silicone and loofah scrubbing heads. This way, you can give your body a gentle treatment on a regular basis, and the periodic hard exfoliation when needed.

What to know before you buy a silicone bath body brush

Why silicone

Silicone has many properties that make it ideal for use as a bath body brush. Unlike loofahs, wash cloths and exfoliating sponges, silicone doesn’t absorb water and dries very quickly. It is also naturally antibacterial. All of these properties means it isn’t as susceptible to building up with mold and bacteria like the aforementioned items, which makes them cleaner and allows them to last longer before they need to be replaced. Additionally, silicone is hypoallergenic, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin.

Types of silicone bath body brushes

Silicone bath body brushes come in many different types that can make them better suited to certain uses.

Motorized body brushes eliminate the need to put any manual effort in the scrubbing. Instead, you simply push a button and the brush automatically does all the exfoliating for you. These often come with multiple heads too, allowing you to switch out the silicone head for other ones like bristle brushes, pumice stones and loofahs.

Back scrubbers will either have a long stiff handle or be a long strip of silicone with soft handles on both ends. The former can be held in a single hand and gives you the reach needed to get to every spot on your back. The latter is held and used in a similar manner as how you dry your back with a towel.

Finally, there is the common hand brush. As the name implies, these are small scrubbers roughly the size of your hand. They may or may not have finger or hand holds and are easy to maneuver around your body but difficult to use for getting at hard-to-reach spots on your back.

What to look for in a quality silicone bath body brush

Size

The size of a silicone bath body brush dictates how well it can be used for certain applications and how much time you’ll have to spend scrubbing your body. Larger brushes are great for covering a lot of surface area quickly, so if you don’t like to spend a lot of time in the shower, these can be a good option. However, they can be difficult to use in small areas, such as under your arms.

Double sided

Double-sided brushes are some of the most versatile because they can be used for different purposes depending on your needs of the day. For example, long, soft bristles are great at working up a nice lather. Conversely, stiffer bristles are better for scrubbing away dead skin, and thick, hard nodes can provide a massage-like experience. If you have a double-sided brush, you can accomplish any of these things without having to keep two or even three different brushes in your shower.

Interchangeable heads

Similar to double-sided models, those with interchangeable heads allow you to perform a variety of grooming actions with just a single brush. This feature is generally only found in motorized models.

Hanging loop

Ideally, you want to completely dry bath body brushes between every use to decrease the chances of them growing mold and bacteria. Choosing a model with a hanging loop helps with this. Rather than just leaving the brush sitting on a shelf in the shower, where it will stay in a puddle of water and most likely never dry, you can hang it up to drip dry. Some models even come with suction cups to provide you with a convenient place to hang them.

Soap and lotion dispenser

If designed properly, integrated soap and lotion dispensers not only make for convenient application of the product but sometimes more economic as well. Most people have a tendency to overuse soaps and lotions when squeezing them onto their body brush, where it quickly washes away as they scrub their body under running water. Well-designed integrated soap and lotion dispensers prevent this and dispense just the right amount as you squeeze the brush or scrub your body.

Hand hold

There is no denying that wet, soapy hands make things more slippery. Choosing a silicone bath body brush with some kind of handle or finger holds reduces the chances of dropping it.

How much can you expect to spend on a silicone bath body brush

Basic silicone bath body brushes cost between $5-$15. Motorized models cost between $20-$50.

Silicone bath body brush FAQ

Do silicone body brushes exfoliate like loofahs?

A. Silicone body brushes offer gentle exfoliation, whereas loofahs provide a much rougher exfoliation. Both can be effective at removing dead skin, but silicone brushes may require a bit more effort and scrubbing to remove the same amount of dead cells. That said, they are less likely to cause irritation, which many people will appreciate.

How long do silicone body brushes last?

A. If treated properly and dried between uses, silicone bath body brushes should last through at least six months of regular use before they need to be replaced.

What’s the best silicone bath body brush to buy?

Top silicone bath body brush

Color You Electric Bath Brush Set

What you need to know: A versatile motorized option that sits on a long handle, this bath brush is ideal for many uses and users.

What you’ll love: It comes with four interchangeable heads, including a loofah and foaming bristles, and it offers two speeds for a comfortable scrubbing experience.

What you should consider: It can be awkward to use on your arms and the front of your torso.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silicone bath body brush for the money

Baimei Shower Silicone Back Scrubber

What you need to know: The Baimei Back Scrubber is affordably priced and makes it easy to get at those normally hard-to-reach spots.

What you’ll love: It has silicone bristles on one side for scrubbing, and thick nodes on the other for massaging. Plus, the contoured handles double as a convenient hanging point for storage and drip drying.

What you should consider: The bristles are very soft so it may not offer enough exfoliation for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

InnerNeed Soft Silicone Body Scrubber

What you need to know: This effective scrubber comes in several colors and eliminates the hassle of trying to hold onto a slippery brush.

What you’ll love: It features two sizes of bristles so it works well for both lathering and exfoliating. Plus, the glove-like design fits a wide range of hand sizes comfortably.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported the material can tear after a couple of months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

