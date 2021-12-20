Which kids’ mouthwashes are best?

Teaching your kids to properly brush their teeth every day is essential to establishing good oral health habits. If you can add rinsing with mouthwash to that daily routine, you can help to fight cavities and prevent problems with teeth and gums down the road.

Not all kids’ mouthwashes are created equal, and flavors can vary significantly. There are a lot of fun and fruity flavors that try to make the habit more appealing to kids. It’s important that you find a product that your kid will actually use. Our top pick is ACT Kids’ AntiCavity Mouthwash, which comes in a fun bubble gum flavor sure to have your child looking forward to brushing time.

What to know before you buy kids’ mouthwash

Benefits of mouthwash

No matter how hard you try, it can be difficult to get kids to properly brush their teeth consistently, so every little bit of extra protection can’t hurt. This is why combining quality kids’ toothpaste with mouthwash is so important. Mouthwash can help to reach those hard-to-reach areas that they miss when brushing. And for kids with braces, this can be especially beneficial to fight plaque build up in the metal nooks and crannies.

When to start using mouthwash

Dentists recommend that children don’t start using mouthwash until they are 6 years old. If they’re too young, they might not understand how to properly rinse out their mouth without swallowing.

Ingredients

Unlike some brands of adult mouthwash, kids’ mouthwash is alcohol-free. This makes it easier for them to use and they won’t burn their mouths.

Whether shopping for adult mouthwash or mouthwash for kids, fluoride remains an important ingredient that prevents tooth decay and strengthens tooth enamel.

What to look for a quality kids’ mouthwash

Flavor

No child wants to use mouthwash if they hate the flavor. That’s why many popular brands make kid-friendly flavors. It might take some trial and error before you find one that your kid approves of. But you also don’t want to compromise on ingredients or quality for flavor.

Easy to use

Kids are messy and pouring the right amount of mouthwash into the cap might be too difficult for some young children. That’s why certain brands of kids’ mouthwashes have an easy-to-use dosage meter, and others have squeeze bottles to cut down on potential waste.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ mouthwash

Kids’ mouthwash is less expensive than adult mouthwash. You can typically find bottles for under $5. Some of the highest-quality products that are organic, vegan or have been specifically designed to target certain conditions can cost between $10-$15. But you’ll be able to reliably find good quality kids’ mouthwashes for under $10.

Keep in mind that many of these products are sold in packs of three or more. So if you find a quality product that your kid likes, you can cut down on the cost by buying in bulk.

Kids’ mouthwash FAQ

If my child swallows mouthwash, what should I do?

A. Kids’ mouthwash does not contain any alcohol, but it’s still important they learn from a young age not to swallow it. If your child does swallow a small amount, it’s not an emergency, but a large quantity can cause stomach pain and make your child sick. Always review the manufacturer instructions on the bottle for specific details for each product.

Should I supervise my child when using mouthwash?

A. At first, yes. You want to make sure they are using it correctly, and they aren’t swallowing it. That’s why dentists recommend that kids not start using mouthwash until they are 6 years old. Make sure your child does not eat, drink or rinse their mouth out for 30 minutes after using mouthwash for it to work properly.

Can I treat my child’s bad breath with mouthwash?

A. Bad breath is caused by a myriad of factors. Mouthwash can help but doesn’t attack the root causes, which are typically: dehydration, infections, cavities and diet. Dehydration is often the biggest culprit, as saliva is necessary to fight bacteria in the mouth. Be sure to teach your child to brush their tongue all the way back as well as their teeth for a clean mouth.

What’s the best kids’ mouthwash to buy?

Top kids’ mouthwash

ACT Kids’ AntiCavity Mouthwash

What you need to know: Get the maximum amount of fluoride in a great-tasting mouthwash that is available in multiple flavors and needs to be used only once a day.

What you’ll love: If used consistently and properly, ACT mouthwash will reduce up to 40% more cavities than brushing alone. There is an easy-to-use dosage meter that makes it easy for kids to use without having to worry about the mess. It freshens breath and leaves kids’ mouths feeling cool and clean.

What you should consider: Some customers find some of the flavors too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ mouthwash for the money

Crest Kids’ Anti Cavity Alcohol-Free Fluoride Rinse

What you need to know: This alcohol-free fluoride rinse will help clean areas of the mouth that brushing can easily miss to provide extra protection and better overall oral health.

What you’ll love: Kids will love the strawberry rush flavor, which will make them more likely to rinse regularly with mouthwash. This provides extra cavity protection and helps to maintain the mouth’s natural pH levels.

What you should consider: Some kids and parents find that this flavor is closer to bubblegum than strawberry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hello 16 oz. Kids Fluoride Rinse in Wild Strawberry

What you need to know: Rinse away what brushing may miss with this completely vegan, kids’ mouthwash.

What you’ll love: Hello gives your little one a way to clean their mouth with a product that contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is animal-testing free. The wild-strawberry flavor will be a welcomed addition to your kid’s brushing routine. .

What you should consider: Some children have complained that the taste is sour and a bit too strong for young pallets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

