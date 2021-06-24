Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
Top Stories
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
Top Stories
Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks
Grant helps Mercer County creators make their own products, small businesses
Mural depicting old State Theater dedicated in Youngstown
Florida pastor and son arrested for storming U.S. Capitol
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
July 4 Fireworks & Events
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Makeup Palettes & Sets
Best natural-looking makeup styles for summer and fall 2021
Trending on WKBN.com
2 charged in Warren theft of stimulus money, gaming system
2 Pa. state park beaches closed until further notice
Driver arrested after chase ends in crash in Austintown, investigators say
Video
Meijer store coming to Eastwood Mall Complex
Video
Boardman police say group of kids causing issues in township that led to gunfire