Which pink lipsticks are best?

Whether you want to make a statement or you just need an everyday look that matches your lip’s natural color, bold pink lipstick is a classic style that’s great on everyone.

From liquid lipstick to a matte look, there is the perfect pink lipstick out there for you. If you’re in the market for an everyday pink lipstick, then Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillow Talk is the best choice.

What to know before you buy pink lipstick

Shade

From fuchsia to bubble gum, there are a variety of pink lipstick shades. Depending on your skin’s undertones, some shades of pink may be more flattering than others.

Type

There are many types of lipsticks, most commonly creamy, matte, sheer, satin or gloss. Matte and creamy lipsticks are a good choice for everyday long wear. You may want to opt for a glossy or satin finish for nights out or special occasions.

What to look for in a quality pink lipstick

Formula

A formula that uses natural ingredients will hydrate and nourish the lips.

Durability

A long-lasting lipstick will usually stay on the lips for up to 8 hours. Long wearing lipsticks are generally made with smudge-proof or waterproof formulas. Additionally, matte and liquid lipsticks are meant for long-lasting wear.

Swipes

Lipstick application can be a headache. You should be able to apply quality lipstick with just a few swipes. Highly pigmented lipsticks generally show up on your lips after one layer of application.

Packaging

Most lipsticks come in tubes, but the packaging dictates how the lipstick will be applied. Some liquid lipsticks come with an applicator rather than the product rolling up as you turn the tube. Whatever the case, a lipstick’s packaging should enhance the product, not hinder it — overly complicated packaging or cheaply made lipstick tubes can disrupt easy application.

How much you can expect to spend on pink lipstick

A quality pink lipstick can cost anywhere between $5 for a drugstore brand and $35 for a high-end brand. Both can be worthy choices.

Pink lipstick FAQ

Will pink lipstick transfer when I eat or kiss?

A. It’s possible. If you want a transfer-free lipstick, look for a product that mentions it’s long-lasting or transfer-proof.

How long will pink lipstick last after opening?

A. This should be marked on a lipstick’s packaging. Some lipstick has a shelf life of at least three years.

Do I need to use lip liner with pink lipstick?

A. Lip liners are used to make the lips look bigger and fuller. Sometimes lip liners can help with precision when applying lipstick. Whether you use one is a matter of choice.

Is pink lipstick waterproof?

A. Check the product description to see. Most often, lipstick is not waterproof.

Tips for purchasing pink lipstick

Flattering shades: Know what shades of pink look best with your skin tone. Usually, the shade of lipstick you choose is determined by your skin’s undertones. For example, if your skin has cool undertones, try using pink shades that have blue and purple undertones. People with warm undertones look great in pink shades that have orange and yellow undertones such as peachy pinks, corals and nude pinks.

Lipstick texture: Determine what kind of lipstick finish you are looking for whether it be matte, sheer, creamy, glossy or satin. Glossy finishes are great for a bold, dramatic and fun look while creamy and matte finishes are great to wear to the office.

Consider clothing: If you gravitate toward certain colored clothing, decide what color pink will best complement your wardrobe.

Application: Do you prefer tubed lipstick or lipstick that comes in a pot and needs to be applied with a makeup brush?

Look at the packaging: Loose, easily removable caps can be an indication that the lipstick bullet may break.

Determine return policy: Whether buying lipstick online or in-store, it’s important to determine the seller’s refund policy. Refunds can be tricky with makeup products because makeup can not be easily repackaged and hygienically sold.

How to apply pink lipstick

There are a number of steps.

First, exfoliate your lips. This can be done with a homemade scrub made from one part coconut oil or olive oil and two parts sugar.

Next, moisturize the lips with lip balm, vaseline or chapstick. If you want your lipstick to last longer, try applying foundation to your lips before applying lipstick. You can also line your lips with a matching lip liner before applying lipstick for a fuller look.

Now apply the lipstick to your upper lip. Position your lipstick at your cupid bow and drag it to an outer corner. Repeat on the second side of your lips.

Next, dot the color onto the plump part of your lower lip. Swipe the pink lipstick to each outer corner of your bottom lips.

Use your clean finger to carefully patch areas on the lips. If there is too much lipstick on your lips, blot the inside of your lips with a clean folded tissue.

Set with makeup setting spray.

What’s the best pink lipstick to buy?

Top pink lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick: Pillow Talk

What you need to know: The matte pink lipstick is long-lasting, buildable and has a hydrating formula.

What you’ll love: Made without parabens, which can disrupt your hormone function, the best-selling shade Pillow Talk is long-wearing and makes the lips look fuller. If you don’t like Pillow Talk, there are 18 other hues to choose among.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention the product can be drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top pink lipstick for the money

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick: Pink Wink

What you need to know: The creamy lipstick is made with pure color pigment and comes in a traditional bullet shape.

What you’ll love: The lipstick is hydrating, long-wearing, doesn’t feather or bleed and utilizes moisturizing ingredients like shea butter.

What you should consider: Some reviews say the lipstick needs to be reapplied throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip: Versailles

What you need to know: The lipstick is smudge-proof, waterproof and long-lasting.

What you’ll love: It goes on liquid and dries matte with all-day coverage after one swipe.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention cracking after wearing it for a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

