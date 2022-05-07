The top orange lip colors for all complexions

If you’re looking for the perfect post-summer look, a tube of orange lipstick will be a great addition to your makeup cabinet. Although the bright hue can seem a little intimidating to anyone who hasn’t tried it before, the color looks great on lips regardless of skin tone or what season it is. The vibrant shade comes in a variety of hues ranging from bright coral to muted red-orange.

What to know before you buy orange lipsticks

Skin tone

The first step in finding the right lip color for you is to establish which kind of skin tone you may have. Fair, light, medium, tan and deep are the most common types. People with fairer skin tend to look best in lighter shades such as a sheer tangerine or lively peach, while those with medium skin can easily rock a bold shade of velvet red or deep red-brown.

Skin undertone

Expert advice recommends that you use your natural skin undertone as a good rule of thumb when deciding which shade works well with your complexion. If you have a warmer tone underneath, then a lip color with a deep hue will compliment you the best.

If you have a cooler skin tone, look for shades that also complement your naturally pink, red, and blue hues. Those with neutral undertones usually possess a mixture of either one or don’t have a very noticeable undertone, to begin with.

Type

Regardless of your complexion, look for lipsticks with moisturizing agents that help keep lips soft and smooth. Satin and sheer glosses are also good alternatives due to their oil ingredients. Matte formulas are usually recommended if you want the appearance of smooth younger lips. Cream lipsticks contain more wax than other types and have more negative side effects that cause lips to become dry and crack.

Finish

Depending on what makeup look you are going for, a lipstick with the perfect finish should be at the top of your list. Sheer coverage is great if you prefer a natural and soft look, especially if trying bolder colors is more intimidating. Creamy finishes can appear opaque but usually have a natural yet noticeable hue.

Satin lipsticks are one of the most popular choices amongst makeup connoisseurs and have a longer wear time coupled with a great color payoff. Matte colors require more precision when being applied and come in a variety of vibrant pigments. Metallic and glitter finishes aren’t commonly used in everyday looks but can be fun to experiment with.

Hue

Seasons and trends can dictate which lipstick colors are most popular during any given time. Hues can be any color of the rainbow, from bold fluorescent pinks, exciting orange corals, and deep plum purples. For those newly introduced to the bold lip, a neutral color will fit your style better than shades that have a large variety of vibrant colors.

Formula

Some formulas are long-lasting and hydrating, which can work well for anyone that doesn’t like to reapply several coats. Others can be waterproof and smudge resistant if you find adding another swipe cumbersome after each meal or drink. Highly pigmented formulas with strong levels of saturation are also a great investment if the lip stain trend is more your look.

What are the best orange lipsticks to buy?

Best natural formula

fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Punch

This very lightweight lip balm is great for those new to the orange lipstick game. More of a light moisturizer than a heavily pigmented shade, this product is made with meadowfoam and black currant seed oils. One swipe will give a natural hint of color, but you can build the color by adding layers.

Sold by Ulta

Best clean formula

Ilia Colorblock High Impact Lipstick in Cinnabar

Flattering on all skin tones, this shade comes in a rich brick-toned hue. The handcrafted lipstick offers supreme hydration for long-lasting wear and contains apricot seed oil, castor seed oil, and mango seed butter for extra benefits. This brand is well-known to be cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.

Sold by Sephora

Best long-lasting formula

NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Orange County

Featuring natural ingredients such as Vitamin E and avocado oil, this super-pigmented lipstick is great for users looking for something that stays put for long periods of time. Create polished looks with just one swipe of this shade for a striking matte finish.

Sold by Ulta

Best sheer finish

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny in Tang Thang

Due to its sheer finish, this lipstick’s orange color doesn’t create a super-bold lip and is extremely wearable even with daytime looks. It glides with ease and conditions lips to be soft, thanks to the pomegranate butter formula. The lightweight creamy hue is also available in other vibrant orange shades.

Sold by Sephora

Best shimmer finish

Essence Cosmetics Juicy Bomb Lipgloss in Sweet Peach

For those still on the fence about trying a brighter shade, this more subtle lip gloss will give your lips just a hint of shimmer and sheen. This works great if you want to tone down a more vibrant orange shade you have your eyes set on. The slanted tip applicator makes the jelly formula easy to apply.

Sold by Ulta

Best satin finish

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Coral Kiss

Free of parabens, this shade contains a special blend of waxes that helps retain the rich color and help prevent the lipstick from gliding past the contours of your lips. The unique formula also protects your lips from UV damage. If coral is too bright of a shade, other pigments offer a less flashy option.

Sold by Sephora

Best creamy finish

MAC Lipstick Satin Finish in Morange

Featuring an ultra-creamy formula, this bright hue has a bold color payoff that is perfect for anyone that desires a buildable color option. The hue is versatile enough to wear alone or can be mixed with other colors thanks to its semi-gloss finish. It also adds plumpness and volume to thinner lips.

Sold by Ulta

Best color for deep skin

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Sunset

Inspiring thoughts of joy, excitement, and warmth, this beautifully bright red-orange shade looks vibrant on darker complexions yet appears as a pop of bright orange on fairer skin tones. Also, it’s perfect to use day and night due to its rich color and long-lasting staying prowess. Vitamins C & E and beeswax extracts help keep lips extra hydrated.

Sold by Ulta

Best color for medium skin

Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte in Hitch Hike

Despite being universally complimentary to all skin tones, this shade looks best on those with medium skin and blue undertones. Available in a fiery burnt orange hue, this lipstick is infused with a combination of Vitamin C and E for antioxidant effects. It also features a creamy, comfortable finish.

Sold by Sephora

Best color for fair skin

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Sexy Sienna

This color matte shade looks especially nice on people with fair skin tones. Its three-dimensional pigments help make lips look fuller and wider and offer the perfect pop of color. The formula’s orchid extract helps protect and soothe lips in a cashmere finish. The hue was naturally inspired by actress Sienna Miller.

Sold by Sephora

Best lip stain

Armani Beauty Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick in Hollywood

Considered to be the ultimate matte lipstick, this deeply orange shade comes in a smudge-proof formula that offers eight hours of comfortable wear. The brand’s proprietary applicator tip helps line and sculpt your lip contours effortlessly. This formula is known to be four times thinner than traditional liquid lipsticks.

Sold by Macy’s

Best moisturizing shade

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick in Elote

The intensely pigmented formula transforms when applied to lips, creating a matte finish. Featuring an advanced blend of oils, this comfortable lipstick easily glides onto lips smoothly. Infused aloe vera adds an extra dose of hydrating benefits as well. This lipstick can also be used as a great base coat if you desire to experiment with different transparent glosses.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best vibrant shade

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unattached

This long-lasting coral lipstick lip paint comes in a high-octane pigment that is guaranteed to turn heads everywhere you go. The soft matte finish stays comfortable. All hues are formulated without the use of parabens and are cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Best neutral shade

MAC Lipstick Matte Finish in Down To An Art

Although this shade is considered to be more of a peachy nude, it is a good jumping-off point for those who want a less bold lip color. The no-shine matte formula is long-lasting and perfectly outlines lips. Pigments stay all day without transferring to other surfaces.

Sold by Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.