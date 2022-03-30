Which Milani lip liner is best?

Applying a coat of lipstick isn’t enough to achieve the most polished, long-lasting lip looks. For that, you’ll need a lip liner. Lip liners help accentuate and define the edges of your lips, and the extra makeup helps prevent your favorite ultra-creamy lipstick from smearing everywhere.

The best Milani lip liner is the Milani Easyliner Retractable Lip Liner Pencil. It’s double-ended, and the retractable tip means no sharpening like a pencil.

What to know before you buy a Milani lip liner

Lip liner looks

Milani lip liners are typically used to create a classic look or add definition to a more modern style.

Classic looks use a shade of lip liner that matches your lipstick as closely as possible to make your lipstick last longer. You can apply your lip liner before the lipstick to outline your look or adjust your lipstick application afterward.

Modern looks use a lip liner to add definition to your lips. This is commonly done using shades of lip liner that are noticeably darker or lighter than your lipstick to make your lips pop. There are plenty of other techniques and styles to choose from as well.

Finish

Milani lip liners come in many finishes, but cream and matte are the most common. All other finishes are a mixture of these two.

Cream finishes are, of course, creamy. Many glisten a little or a lot in the light, depending on the formula. These finishes often contain oils that help to hydrate your lips but also make the liner easy to smear and short-lived.

Matte finishes are flat-looking with no reflectivity. They also tend to be dry, meaning they won't smudge easily and last for many hours.

What to look for in a quality Milani lip liner

Length of wear

Milani lip liners help your looks last longer through the day and last for many hours at least. The average wear length is 4 to 6 hours. Some lip liners last an entire day, and these will be clearly marketed as such, though Milani might use varying terminology to describe the ability.

Barrel

Milani lip liners use pencil or retractable barrels.

Pencil liners need to be sharpened for each use. This can lead to wasted products, but it also affords you the ability to adjust your tip size at will.

liners need to be sharpened for each use. This can lead to wasted products, but it also affords you the ability to adjust your tip size at will. Retractable liners have a pre-determined tip, usually a thin one, that’s twisted up or down to access the cream. The liner does risk falling out of the tube, especially once there’s little liner left.

How much you can expect to spend on a Milani lip liner

Milani is a budget brand, and their lip liners tend to cost $10 or less. That said, some storefronts may charge more, especially for hard-to-find or discontinued shades.

Milani lip liner FAQ

Does my Milani lip liner need to match my lipstick perfectly for a classic look?

A. Not necessarily, though you should use as close to a matching shade as possible. If it’s a tiny bit different, you may be able to blend your lip liner and lipstick, so the difference doesn’t stand out. You can also use translucent lip liners to help your lipstick last without affecting your classic look.

How do I properly overline my lips so that it doesn’t look so aggressive?

A. There are a few techniques you can employ. The first is by only using a matching shade lip liner. The second is to line first with a nude-toned liner before adding a line of color. Finally, you can only overline certain stretches of your lips as needed.

Can I use a Milani lip liner on its own?

A. Yes. It’s actually a common technique used by those who dislike the maintenance and careful application requirements of lipstick. There are a few styles you can shoot for using only the lip liner. The simplest is to line your natural lips with a lighter or darker lip liner to make them pop. You can also coat the entirety of your lips like you would with lipstick. Some people like to apply a coat of translucent gloss to these styles to add a little more wow, even though that’s technically not using the lip liner on its own.

What’s the best Milani lip liner to buy?

Top Milani lip liner

Milani Easyliner Retractable Lip Liner Pencil

What you need to know: This lip liner is easy to use and store and features an ultra-fine tip for precise application.

What you’ll love: The tip is retractable to prevent drying and make accessing more product easy. It’s creamy enough to apply smoothly without running. It’s dual-ended and includes a pro-artistry brush. It’s made in the U.S., vegan and isn’t tested on animals.

What you should consider: It’s only available in two shades: sugar plum and most natural. Some consumers had issues with it drying out. Others felt it didn’t last as long as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Milani lip liner for the money

Milani Color Statement Lip Liner

What you need to know: This classic pencil design comes in eight shades, including several reds and browns, with matte finishes.

What you’ll love: The tip can be sharpened precisely to your preferred size. It isn’t tested on animals. It glides on smoothly and doesn’t cake. It mixes well with other products, such as glosses.

What you should consider: It’s marketed as long-wear but only lasts up to four hours before needing a touch-up. Some consumers had issues with the tip breaking during sharpening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Milani Anti-Feathering Lip Liner

What you need to know: This pick is good for preventing smear without affecting the look.

What you’ll love: It’s transparent, so you receive all of the functional benefits of a lip liner without affecting your finished look. It’s enriched with vitamins and hydration to boost the health of your lips. It isn’t tested on animals.

What you should consider: Some consumers had trouble properly sharpening the tip, reporting it to break easily. Others received dried-out pencils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

