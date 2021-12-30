Which lip oil glosses are best?

Adding oil to your skin and hair care routines is a must for people with dry skin, especially in winter. You may already have your favorite face, body and hair oil, but what about lip oil gloss? A lip oil gloss does what a regular lip gloss can’t, giving you a sheer finish that looks and feels amazing. This relatively new beauty trend has quickly risen to popularity, and with good reason — a lip oil gloss gives you the fun of a glossy lip without the drawbacks of a lip gloss.

You can change the way you achieve a glossy lip by treating yourself to an excellent lip oil gloss such as Burt’s Bees Showering Sunset.

What to know before you buy a lip oil gloss

What is lip oil gloss?

Lip oil gloss is a hybrid cosmetic and treatment product that includes concentrated ingredients assembled specifically for the lips. Lips tend to dry out quickly, and if you often have a gloss or balm within reach to combat your drying lips, you will love the benefits of lip oil.

The benefits of lip oil gloss

The skin on your lips is delicate, which is why it is prone to cracking if it lacks moisture. Lip oil nourishes and softens cracked lips, helping to treat and soothe the affected area. It helps eliminate the buildup of dead skin cells on your lips, giving you a smooth and glossy finish.

Lip oil gloss vs. lip gloss

The major difference between the two is that lip oil can help revive your chapped lips with nourishing ingredients, while lip gloss tends to dry out your lips. Also, lip gloss requires frequent touch-up, tends to be messy and has a thick consistency that sits on your lips’ skin, while lip oil is thinner yet long-lasting and contains hydrating ingredients your lips absorb.

What to look for in a quality lip oil gloss

Ingredients

Lip oils hydrate your lips while giving them a fun, glossy finish perfect for your everyday beauty routine. A quality lip oil gloss may contain nourishing ingredients like coconut oil or jojoba seed oil and may even include hyaluronic acid to plump the lips. Also, lip oils often have ingredients such as vitamin A and E, which help heal and even out skin tones.

Consistency

The best lip oil gloss gives you that glossy look without the stickiness that comes from using a lip gloss. Good lip oils have a lightweight consistency thinner than lip gloss, meaning you won’t have to worry about your hair getting caught on your glossy lips.

Color

Many lip oils come in various hues, making it easy for you to find the right shade for any outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on lip oil gloss

Depending on the brand and where you buy it, you can expect to spend $5-$30.

Lip oil gloss FAQ

When should I use a lip oil gloss?

A. When your lips need long-lasting hydration, relief from being chapped, or maybe just a little shine. All it takes is one swipe to achieve soft, luscious lips.

How often should I use lip oil gloss?

A. You can use lip oil daily and reapply as often as you would like, but you may find that you do not need to reapply as often as you would with a gloss or balm. The nourishing ingredients in lip oils go deeper than those in other lip products, helping to heal and protect. Always check the directions to see the recommended amount of use.

How can I get the most out of a lip oil gloss?

A. To get the most out of it, use a lip exfoliator before applying.

What are the best lip oil glosses to buy?

Top lip oil gloss

Burt’s Bees Showering Sunset Natural Moisturizing Tinted Lip Oil

What you need to know: This all-natural lip oil will help you achieve a smooth, sheer lip using nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and meadowfoam.

What you’ll love: The soft brush applicator makes it easy to apply, and the six colors make it easy to find one that matches your skin tone.

What you should consider: The twist-and-click tube does not always work correctly, and some say it breaks easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lip oil gloss for the money

Chapstick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil

What you need to know: Chapstick brings a household name to a lip oil that has several nourishing vitamins and fatty acids, giving chapped lips the moisture they need.

What you’ll love: At this oil’s affordable price, you can stock up and have one within reach no matter where you are. It’s smooth gliding and non-sticky, available in peach tea and sweet nectar flavors.

What you should consider: It only comes in a clear tint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil is a bit of a splurge, but for good reason — it has an oversized applicator and contains hydrating jojoba oils that will make your lips plump and smooth.

What you’ll love: There are several colors to choose from, each with its own flavor. The colors, flavors and nourishing ingredients are all part of the non-sticky texture that sits comfortably on your lips.

What you should consider: Some shades react to your pH level, so their color results vary and are unpredictable.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.