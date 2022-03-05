Which EOS lip balm is best?

EOS has earned a positive reputation for its soothing, all-natural line of skin care and lip balms. Anyone who has walked into a drugstore or beauty store in the last decade has likely seen its signature sphere-shaped lip-balm containers. If you haven’t yet tried one of its ultra-smooth lip balm products, an abundance of choices await you.

The EOS USDA Organic Lip Balm – Sweet Mint – Two Pack is the top choice of EOS lip balms. This fresh flavor has become a favorite for its pleasant taste, moisturizing capabilities and organic ingredients.

What to know before you buy EOS lip balm

Flavor

After scrubbing their lips with lip exfoliator, many people typically apply a gentle and nourishing lip balm. One of the most important factors in selecting a quality lip balm is the flavor. When choosing your first—or next—EOS lip balm, select a flavor that aligns with your preferences. EOS flavors include sweet mint, toasted marshmallow, cherry vanilla and honey apple.

Benefits

Depending on the variety you choose, the EOS line of lip balm offers different benefits. Several include SPF protection, while others focus more on delivering maximum moisture content. Before buying one of these lip balms, decide what benefits are most important to you.

Purpose

It is also wise to consider the purpose for your EOS lip balm. Will you be using it as a general lip moisturizer? Does it need to provide tint and hydration? There are numerous other purposes that a lip balm can have. Some include a healing moisturizer for upper lip irritation from things like colds or allergies, while others focus on protection from sun and the elements. After considering the purpose of your new lip balm, you may need to purchase more than one kind to meet all of your needs.

What to look for in EOS lip balm

Shape

It may sound silly to some, but one decision you’ll make when purchasing an EOS lip balm is the shape of the container. Although the shape has no influence on the quality of the product, everyone seems to have their favorite. EOS containers come in two styles: a standard stick shape and the iconic sphere design. One practical reason for considering shape is the size of your handbag, backpack or other carry bag. Some bags are too small to accommodate the sphere design, especially those intended for formal occasions. Aside from practical considerations, the shape you choose is almost exclusively based on personal preference.

Organic or all-natural

While all of the EOS lip balms adhere to clean beauty standards, there are select varieties that are certified organic. There are also 100% natural lip balms that are part of the collection.

Quality ingredients

As part of its commitment to clean beauty, EOS only uses quality ingredients when making its lip balms. Ingredients are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. Although specific ingredients vary by blend, nearly all lip balms contain plant-based oils, natural extracts and shea butter.

Free of unnecessary ingredients

When it comes to natural beauty products, the ingredients you don’t use can be just as important as those you do. EOS lip balms are free of parabens, phthalates and gluten.

How much you can expect to spend on EOS lip balm

Single and double packages of EOS lip balm cost $3-$6.

EOS lip balm FAQ

Why is EOS lip balm superior to other brands?

A. EOS has become one of the world’s leading brands of lip balm due to its commitment to quality. All varieties are free of additives and contain nourishing plant-based ingredients that deliver amazing results.

What flavor tastes best?

A. This is up to personal preference. However, EOS is known for having unique flavors, including lemon twist, dulce de leche and chamomile.

What’s the best EOS lip balm to buy?

Top EOS lip balm

EOS USDA Organic Lip Balm – Sweet Mint – Two Pack

What you need to know: One of the original varieties, the sweet mint lip balm is a classic EOS lip balm.

What you’ll love: The sweet mint EOS lip balm is the top-ranking organic lip balm in the United States. It is certified by PETA, has a pleasant and refreshing taste and provides long-lasting hydration. All ingredients used are sustainably sourced.

What you should consider: Individuals who do not like mint will want to skip this flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top EOS lip balm for the money

EOS Super Soft Shea Lip Balm, Eight Pack

What you need to know: Fans of the super-soft shea stick lip balms can stock up with this value-size eight-pack.

What you’ll love: This bulk pack is great for treating yourself or giving as a gift. It contains two strawberry peach, two toasted marshmallow, two coconut milk and two pineapple passionfruit sticks.

What you should consider: This is not an ideal purchase for those who do not like one or more of the flavors included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EOS Shea + Shade Tinted Lip Balm – Pink Me Up

What you need to know: Individuals seeking both tint and hydration should check out the EOS Shea + Shade tinted lip balm in Pink Me Up.

What you’ll love: Created from sustainably-sourced, wild-grown shea butter, this lip tint delivers beautiful color and 24-hour hydration. The addition of jojoba oil, coconut oil and beeswax makes application smooth and flawless.

What you should consider: Some individuals did not like the scent of this lip tint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.