Which natural dandruff shampoos are best?

Dandruff is a common condition that many people deal with on a daily basis. Sometimes, it can be hard to control, leading to embarrassing, visible flakes. Instead of turning to harsh chemicals to treat it, there are plenty of natural alternatives to try.

If you’re looking for natural dandruff shampoo, check out Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo.

What to know before you buy a natural dandruff shampoo

Ingredients

When searching for natural dandruff shampoo, make sure it lives up to its label. Always double-check that the product is both paraben- and sulfate-free. To take it a step further, look for a shampoo that’s absent of harsh preservatives, phthalates and GMOs.

Most natural dandruff shampoos contain various oils and other items derived from nature. Tea tree oil, jojoba oil and apple cider vinegar are all commonly found within natural dandruff shampoos.

Scent

It’s not uncommon for a standard shampoo that treats a dry scalp to have a strong odor. It can translate as a sulfur smell that can be very unpleasant. Many times, these shampoos also contain additional perfumes to try and cover up the scent, which can make it even worse for those who are sensitive to smells.

Natural dandruff shampoos are less likely to put out any unfortunate odors. The combination of oils used in the mixture determine how the product smells. Natural dandruff shampoos often have scents reminiscent of aromatherapy.

Usage

There are different schools of thought on how often people should wash their hair. This can vary depending on many factors, including hair color, texture and any chemical treatments you’ve had done.

Treating dandruff can be tricky, because sometimes it can be due to an oil buildup, while other times it can be caused by a lack of moisture. Read the instructions on the bottle to find out how often you should use it so that it won’t do more harm than good for your specific condition.

What to look for in natural dandruff shampoo

Nourishing

Whether your hair and scalp are dry or oily or a combination of the two, select a product that can distribute the right amount of moisture to your scalp. Plant-based ingredients and essential oils do a good job of delivering an appropriate amount of nourishment to alleviate the annoyances caused by dandruff. Look for a shampoo that treats the whole head, leaving shiny, lustrous hair after using it.

Anti-itch

Beyond the annoying flakes, one of the main issues individuals have with dandruff is itching. Unfortunately, scratching an irritated scalp can lead to more problems, resulting in red, patchy skin. When selecting a natural dandruff shampoo, look for something that can help to cut down on itching and promote soothing of the scalp.

Good for hair

Traditional dandruff shampoos might help to get rid of dandruff, but they can wreak havoc on the hair. When searching for a specialized scalp shampoo, make sure that it won’t dry out your hair. Look for something that’s hydrating and can remove toxins while you’re sudsing up. When using a dandruff shampoo, it’s a good idea to deep condition your hair once a week or to skip the blow dryer whenever possible. Invest in a good-quality conditioner as a follow-up to your dandruff shampoo.

How much you can expect to spend on a natural dandruff shampoo

The price can vary depending on how many ounces of the product is in the bottle, but on average, you can expect to spend $10-$20 on natural dandruff shampoo.

Natural dandruff shampoo FAQ

Why try natural dandruff shampoo over mainstream dandruff shampoo?

A. Since the skin is the largest human organ, some people are very particular about what goes onto it. To some degree, the skin on the scalp can soak up anything you put on it, so trying a natural product first can take some of that guesswork out of what’s actually being absorbed.

Why do you need natural dandruff shampoo instead of moisturizing shampoo?

A. While moisturizing shampoos might work for some scalp issues, they may not work for all. Dandruff is a unique condition that’s best treated with shampoo formulated to tackle the specific problem.

What are the best natural dandruff shampoos to buy?

Top natural dandruff shampoo

Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

What you need to know: This clarifying shampoo targets thirsty scalps and hydrates hair with its blend of essential oils.

What you’ll love: It’s sulfate- and paraben-free, making it safe for color-treated hair.

What you should consider: The tea tree scent is strong, so beware if you’re sensitive to smells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top natural dandruff shampoo for the money

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

What you need to know: Apple cider vinegar helps to restore the natural pH balance of the scalp while reviving lackluster locks.

What you’ll love: The saw palmetto can help with reducing hair loss. It works for both dry and oily hair.

What you should consider: It should only be used twice a week, so make sure you have a nourishing product to use in between washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo is available in two different sizes and designed to help relieve an itchy scalp.

What you’ll love: This vegan formula is certified organic and not tested on animals.

What you should consider: The shampoo comes in a pump bottle, which can be challenging to get the product out of when it starts to run low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.