Which L’Oreal hair color is best?

The days of sticking with the hair color you were born with are over. The invention of hair color has made it so you can have your hair be any color of the rainbow! If blue is your color, there’s a hair dye for you, and for lovers of green, there is no need to be left out. While several companies sell hair color for a temporary change, semi-permanent, or a permanent solution to your hair-color envy, L’Oreal makes a quality product, and the best L’Oreal hair color is L’Oreal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color.

What to know before you buy a L’Oreal hair color

Actual color

When you color your hair, be mindful of the color you are expecting to achieve, whether you are looking to change it or give your color a little bit of a boost. When you apply L’Oreal hair color to your hair, there is no guarantee that you will get the exact color you desire. There is a chance you could be disappointed in the outcome. Using a quality hair color like L’Oreal can help you avoid the pitfalls.

Change

Remember, if you are not satisfied with the initial result, you can cover it. Consider that too much processing can damage your hair, and you might want to consult with a color consultant before taking on the endeavor.

Upkeep

Once you color your hair every few weeks, you will need to touch up the roots or reapply the color to maintain the desired color. The color will fade for nonpermanent dyes and grow out for dyes that are semi-permanent and permanent.

What to look for in a quality L’Oreal hair color

Chemicals

The best L’Oreal hair color is ammonia free. Ammonia can damage your hair because it has a high pH balance that could cause your hair to become dry and brittle. It is best to use a hair color that does not have ammonia as an ingredient.

Conditioning

The best types of hair color are applied in a conditioning mask that not only prevents damaging hair but makes it healthier by adding body and shine.

Animal friendly

Quality L’Oreal hair color is vegan, which means it contains no ingredients derived from animals or animal by-products. Additionally, L’Oreal does not test its products on animals.

How much you can expect to spend on L’Oreal hair color

If you are looking to purchase L’Oreal hair color, be prepared to spend around $8-$20.

L’Oreal hair color FAQ

What are the primary hair colors?

A. There are four primary hair colors: blond, brown, red and black that can be changed in tone to produce a different appearance.

How does hair coloring work?

A. The hair coloring penetrates the hair cuticle, enters the cortex and bonds with the hair to create a permanent color.

Tips for L’Oreal hair color

If you need help with color choice, L’Oreal has consultants ready to answer all of your hair color questions.

If you already have colored hair, you should only touch up your roots. Pulling color through your hair every time you color will cause hair to darken, color to build up, and cause damage to the ends.

If you’re nervous about applying the hair color, you can use a bowl and brush method like salons. Using this method helps with saturation, the accuracy of placement and clean parts.

Clipping it into sections can help you manage the coloring process more efficiently if you have a lot of hair.

If you are still uncertain or hesitant, online tutorials offer step-by-step guides, talking you through the process to take the fear and worry out of the process.

What’s the best L’Oreal hair color to buy?

Top L’Oreal hair color

L’Oreal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

What you need to know: This L’Oreal hair color is semi-permanent, which means it won’t wash out, but it won’t last as long as the permanent type. This makes it an excellent selection for people who like to change things up. This hair color is ammonia free, so it is gentle on the hair.

What you’ll love: This L’Oreal hair color is a foam that allows for easy application and full coverage. It comes in a multitude of color choices.

What you should consider: You should do a strand test to see how your hair takes to the color before using it on your whole head.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top L’Oréal hair color for the money

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme

What you need to know: This L’Oreal hair color includes three ingredients that protect your hair from damage. It is an excellent choice for covering gray and provides a rich, radiant color.

What you’ll love: The cream-based formula is easy to apply, helps limit dripping, and offers a wide range of hues from the standard blonde, brown, red, and black to trendy colors for the more daring.

What you should consider: The product is a chemical and definitely smells like one. A strand test is recommended to be sure you get the color you desire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

L’Oreal Paris Couleur Experte

What you need to know: This L’Oreal hair color combines a complete, allover color base and highlights.

What you’ll love: This hair color kit comes with a fingertip applicator to help with the highlighting process. From start to finish, the process of adding a baser color and highlights takes only 30 minutes to achieve an on-trend look.

What you should consider: Think about your hair length and consider buying more than one box for longer hair to ensure you have enough color to cover all your locks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Jodi Shafto writes for BestReviews.

