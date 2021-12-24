Which Chanel gift sets are best?

If you’re looking to treat yourself or someone special to an exquisite selection of scented goodies from Chanel, a quality gift set will do the trick. If you’re in the market for a gift set that includes multiple ways to apply the brand’s most famous scent, check out the Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set.

What to know before you buy a Chanel gift set

Type of fragrance

Before buying a Chanel gift set, make sure you find the right strength for your preferred scent. Chanel perfumes and colognes come in three types. The first is parfum is the most expensive blend because it contains the highest concentration of pure perfume essence, between 20% and 40%. Although parfum is intense, it is preferred by many for its longevity. The second type of fragrance is eau de parfum, which is less concentrated and contains between 15% and 20% pure perfume essence. Eau de parfum is cheaper and lighter, but not as long-lasting as parfum. Finally, Chanel offers its fragrances in eau de toilette, which is the most affordable and least concentrated of the three, containing between 10% and 15% of pure perfume essence.

Scent profile

Although you may not be able to test every scent before purchasing it, be sure to at least read about the fragrance’s scent profile. You might want to examine the ingredients and see if any of them strike you as especially appealing. Making sure you don’t get a scent that clashes with your current routine or even worse, that you don’t like, by understanding your preferred scent profile.

What to look for in a quality Chanel gift set

Multiple application methods

The best Chanel gift sets will include more than one type of product within the same fragrance line. Be on the lookout for sets that include lotion, hair spray or hand soap in addition to your preferred fragrance; this allows you to create a unique, layered scent profile that lasts throughout the day.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chanel gift set

Chanel gift sets are expensive, luxury gifts and you can expect to spend at least $140 on entry-level sets and upwards of $190 for high-end gift packages.

Chanel gift set FAQ

Can I spray my new fragrance on my clothing?

A. Unfortunately, cologne and perfume can discolor your clothing. It’s designed to be sprayed onto your skin, so you’ll get the best performance by applying it that way.

Where should I apply my new Chanel fragrance?

A. Interestingly, the heat actually increases the intensity of your fragrance. So, if you want to create the most robust profile possible, spray your scent in high friction areas like your neck, forearms and inside your elbows. After buying a new scent, start with a small application and reapply as you see fit.

What’s the best Chanel gift set to buy?

Top Chanel gift set

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set

What you need to know: Boasting both a bottle of Chanel’s best selling scent, N°5 eau de parfum, and portable, refillable purse spray, this gift set is perfect for anyone who wants an extra long-lasting aroma anytime, anywhere.

What you’ll love: Originally created in 1921, Chanel N°5 has been a staple of the brand’s storied fragrance line, with a complex scent profile that includes layers of aldehydes, may rose, jasmine and citrus. The fragrance makes a lively first impression and then settles down to leave an inviting scent trail of freshly poured bourbon and crushed vanilla leaves.

What you should consider: Even with the stronger eau de parfum mix, the floral scent profile is a bit too light for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top Chanel gift set for the money

Chanel ‘CoCo Mademoiselle Twist and Spray’ gift set

What you need to know: Featuring a sleek on-go spray bottle and two refill cartridges containing Chanel’s exquisite Mademoiselle scent, this gift set is perfect for a busy traveller.

What you’ll love: With top notes of orange, heart notes of Turkish rose and silky base notes of patchouli and vetiver, CoCo Mademoiselle is sure to leave a strong impression. The included spray bottle features an elegant design with gold accents and is an ideal size to throw in your pocket or purse. Plus, you can enjoy the bottle for years to come thanks to the easily accessible refill cartridges.

What you should consider: The CoCo Mademoiselle gift set doesn’t include any full-size bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Chanel BLEU DE CHANEL Eau de Parfum Travel Spray Gift Set

What you need to know: This woody, aromatic fragrance for the man offers an intense concentration of the fresh, clean, and vibrant fragrance.

What you’ll love: BLEU DE CHANEL Eau de Parfum is unexpected and undeniably bold. This woody and aromatic fragrance is for man who defies convention. This parfum has provocative blend of citrus and woods that liberates the senses. It is fresh, clean and profoundly sensual. It unites zest of grapefruit and the power of an aromatic accord with the woody dry cedar.

What you should consider: Some costumers say that the scent lasts only for short period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.