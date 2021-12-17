Which L’Oréal concealer is best?

Although foundations even out complexions, they may not offer the coverage many people are seeking. L’Oréal concealers are effective at covering imperfections, dark under-eye circles and fine lines.

L’Oréal has several concealers on the market, ranging from lightweight to full-coverage formulas. Some are designed to manage specific concerns, such as dry skin. If you’re looking for an everyday formula that blends well with most foundations, L’Oréal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a L’Oréal concealer

What is concealer?

Concealer is used to cover imperfections, including dark circles, age spots, scars and blemishes. It’s usually thicker and more pigmented than foundation, to achieve better coverage.

That’s not all concealers do, though. They’re often used for contouring instead of powder or stick contouring products that may not blend as well with foundations or blushes. Concealers in certain lighter shades may be suitable as brow highlighters. In a pinch, some people use concealers as a lid or lip primer.

Types

L’Oréal currently offers a few varieties of liquid and stick concealers. Liquid concealers remain the most popular for their easy application. Many of them have moisturizing formulas suitable for dry, mature or sensitive skin. Stick concealer is easy to build around large areas and is ideal for contouring. A little goes a long way with these formulas, making them economical options.

How to apply concealer

While concealer is a simple product to use, it’s important to apply it the right way so you get optimal coverage. If you’re applying concealer beneath your eyes, it’s best to apply it prior to foundation. When concealer is applied over blemishes or used for contouring, use it after foundation.

Certain products can improve your concealer application, too:

Foundation primer holds onto the foundation and prevents it from migrating, which means concealers may be less likely to migrate as well.

Setting spray locks in your look all day and may result in fewer concealer touch-ups.

Concealer brushes have fine, tapered tips that are better for precision application than fingertips.

Hydrating eye cream keeps delicate skin around eyes soft and smooth and, in turn, may contribute to a better concealer application.

What to look for in a quality L’Oréal concealer

Ingredients

L’Oréal concealers contain more than two dozen ingredients that vary considerably among formulas. Some of the most common ingredients include water, dimethicone, glycol, denatured alcohol, silica, titanium dioxide and methylparaben. Certain L’Oréal concealers contain nourishing ingredients as well, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerine, which hydrate, soften and smooth skin.

Applicator type

Most L’Oréal liquid concealers either have brush or sponge tips for precision application. The True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer, however, is dispensed from a squeeze tube. While you can apply the formula directly onto skin, most people simply squirt it onto their hands and apply it with their fingertips or concealer brush. L’Oréal’s stick concealers are swiped directly onto skin.

Shade range

L’Oréal Infallible Full Wear Concealer has the most inclusive shade range, with more than 25 colors. The brand’s other liquid concealers have nine to 20 shades available. L’Oréal’s stick concealer, the Super-Blendable Crayon, has six shades.

Long-wearing formulas

While L’Oréal concealers are all long-wearing formulas, there are a couple varieties that promise up to 24 hours of wear time. The Infallible Full Wear Concealer, for example, is a waterproof formula that promises not to flake or transfer. L’Oréal’s other concealers that have shorter wear times, closer to eight hours, are usually crease-resistant.

How much you can expect to spend on a L’Oréal concealer

L’Oréal concealers start at $9, which include basic, lightweight formulas. Long-wearing formulas start at $12. L’Oréal’s concealers infused with nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid cost $14 and above.

L’Oréal concealer FAQ

Do you need to wear concealer with foundation?

A. It’s not necessary, especially if you don’t feel the need for extra coverage. Otherwise, if you add concealer when you don’t need it, you’re simply caking on additional makeup products that may not complement your overall look. Additionally, it’s yet another product you’ll need to carry in your cosmetics case for touch-ups on the go.

Which L’Oréal concealer is best for sensitive skin?

A. L’Oréal Eye Cream in a Concealer is listed as sensitive-skin friendly because it’s non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. It’s also free of common irritants, including fragrances and parabens. It’s often used by individuals who have both sensitive skin and acne.

What’s the best L’Oréal concealer to buy?

Top L’Oréal concealer

L’Oréal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer

What you need to know: This popular long-wearing concealer holds up well during sweaty workouts and exposure to humid weather.

What you’ll love: The concealer has a soft sponge-tip applicator that is easy to swipe or dab onto skin. It’s a full-coverage formula that conceals imperfections, scars and acne. The concealer has an inclusive shade collection.

What you should consider: The formula is prone to creasing and settling into fine lines around the eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top L’Oréal concealer for the money

L’Oréal Age Perfect Radiant Concealer

What you need to know: If you have dry or mature skin, this hydrating concealer is a suitable option given its nourishing ingredients.

What you’ll love: The concealer is formulated with hydrating serum and glycerin to improve moisture retention. It has a radiant finish that adds a subtle glow while covering dark spots and circles. The creamy consistency doesn’t settle into fine lines.

What you should consider: There aren’t as many deeper shades available as some consumers had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

L’Oréal True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer

What you need to know: A convenient two-in-one product, this concealer contains hydrating eye cream that keeps skin soft and smooth.

What you’ll love: The liquid concealer is packaged in a tube, which makes it easy to control how much is dispensed. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to soften and moisturize dry skin. The concealer may reduce puffiness as well.

What you should consider: It’s better for concealing tiny imperfections as opposed to larger areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

