Which color corrector is best?

While foundations, concealers and CC creams are excellent makeup products, unfortunately they aren’t designed to completely cover redness, dark circles and hyperpigmentation. If you find that your concealer isn’t actually concealing your dark circles, you most likely need to use a color corrector.

Color correctors come in a variety of shades and formulas designed to conceal all types of imperfections. However, if you’re looking for an under-eye color corrector to brighten dark circles, the Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a color corrector

Here are a few things to consider before buying a color corrector.

Use

Color correctors are a makeup product designed to cover a host of imperfections, including redness, dark circles, sallowness and much more by utilizing the color wheel. For those of you who can recall learning about color theory, colors opposite each other on the color wheel cancel each other out. So, while we’ve been caking on skin-colored foundation and concealer to hide under-eye circles or acne scarring, a color corrector is much better suited for the job.

Yellow is used mainly by those with olive skin tones to cover red or purple marks, scars or bruises.

Green is one of the most popular color correctors, as it can completely disguise redness from rosacea, acne or inflammation.

Purple or lavender can brighten and counteract sallowness.

Pink or peach is one of the best ways to cover dark under-eye circles or acne scars, as it disguises blue tones.

Orange or red also cancels out shadows and blue tones like dark under-eye circles, but may be better suited for those with medium to dark skin tones.

When to use

Color corrector should be used after makeup primer but before other makeup. You can apply most color correctors with a makeup brush or sponge. However, many people prefer to use their fingers, which can warm up the color corrector and allow it to blend more easily.

What to look for in a quality color corrector

Shade

While green is designed to cover redness and peach is for concealing dark under-eye circles, not every shade may work for every person. For example, while pink or peach tones work great for covering dark circles, some may need a lighter or darker shade. Also, those with darker skin tones may need an orange or red to cover up dark circles instead of peach.

Formula

Just as you consider your skin type when picking out foundation or concealer, you also need to pick a formula that will suit your oily or dry skin. For example, creams may be better suited for oily skin, while liquids are generally more hydrating.

Applicator

Some color correctors come in a tube with a convenient application wand, while others come in a tub or pan that requires you to use your hands or a brush.

How much you can expect to spend on a color corrector

From the drugstore to high-end makeup retailers, color correctors come in all shapes and sizes and cost between $3 and $50.

Color corrector FAQ

Can I use a color corrector in place of lipstick, blush or eyeshadow?

Yes, you can. However, color correctors may not work as well as other makeup on specific areas of the face. For example, eyelids tend to get oily, which can quickly wear away the color corrector used as eyeshadow. Also, a color corrector is meant to be blended in, so the color on your lips or cheeks will probably be fairly sheer.

Can I wear a color corrector alone, or do I need to put foundation or concealer on top?

Whether or not you can wear a color corrector by itself depends on the product. For example, if your color corrector blends in well, you don’t need to add any other makeup. However, most imperfections are not going to be covered by blending out the color corrector, and may require a foundation or concealer to cover the green or red hues.

What’s the best color corrector to buy?

Top color corrector

Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector

What you need to know: Say goodbye to dark under-eye circles with this brightening corrector, which uses reflective light to brighten.

What you’ll love: There are four shades, allowing most people to find their perfect match. The peach and apricot hues are the ideal tint to cancel out blue or dark tones commonly found under the eyes.

What you should consider: It uses backlight technology to brighten, which may not be enough to cover all dark circles.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Amazon

Top color corrector for the money

NYX Color Correcting Concealer Palette

What you need to know: With six shades, this color-correcting palette can help disguise redness, dark under-eye circles, acne spots and more.

What you’ll love: This palette is the perfect size to take with you while traveling, instead of hauling around six different color correctors. Also, all shades are buildable and can cover almost any imperfection.

What you should consider: While it’s buildable, which allows users to cover tough-to-conceal areas, it can crease if too much product is applied.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Live Tinted Huestick Corrector

What you need to know: The orange and red pigments cancel out dark circles and hyperpigmentation, and can also be used as a lip, eye or cheek color.

What you’ll love: This huestick comes in a twistable crayon, making it easy to apply and throw in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. It’s also formulated with quality ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E.

What you should consider: The shades offered may not be suitable for all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

