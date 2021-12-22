Which Catrice foundations are best?

Foundation doesn’t have to be expensive to give you a smooth, flawless complexion. You can find plenty of drugstore formulas that offer similar coverage, finish and shade options as high-end foundations but at a fraction of the cost. Catrice foundations are no exception, providing high-quality formulas at a budget-friendly price.

Catrice offers traditional liquid foundations, as well as powder and other options. The brand also provides a wider shade selection than many other affordable foundations, so you’ll have an easier time finding a shade that matches your skin tone. If you’re looking for an oil-free, full-coverage foundation with a natural finish, the Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation is the top option.

What to know before you buy a Catrice foundation

Formula

Catrice offers several different foundation formulas, so you can usually find an option that suits your preferences.

Catrice liquid foundations are the most common formulas. They have a thin, liquid-like consistency, so you can use clean fingers, a makeup brush or a makeup sponge to apply them to your skin. Liquid foundations work well for most skin types and can provide light to full coverage. They typically have a matte, radiant or satin finish on the skin.

Catrice powder foundations are pressed powders that come in a compact. They're similar to setting powders, but they're more pigmented. They typically offer light to medium coverage and have a matte finish on the skin.

Catrice BB creams (the acronym stands for beauty balm or blemish balm) technically aren't a foundation, but they serve a similar purpose in evening out your complexion. They offer lighter coverage, though, so they won't cover up all of your blemishes and dark spots. As a result, they look more natural on the skin and are ideal for anyone who doesn't like the feel of heavy makeup. BB creams usually provide skincare benefits, too, so they include ingredients that are good for your skin. They can have a matte, radiant or satin finish on the skin.

Skin type

When shopping for foundation, it’s always essential to take your skin type into account.

Some Catrice foundations are better suited for oily or combination skin because they are “mattifying” formulas that help soak up excess oil. Most are oil-free, too, so they won’t make your skin look greasy. In addition, these Catrice formulas are usually long-wearing, with some claiming to provide up to 24 hours of wear.

Other Catrice foundations are a better fit for normal to dry skin. They contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and natural oils that help moisturize the skin. That prevents the makeup from clinging to dry patches or looking cakey on the skin.

You can also find some Catrice foundations that work well for most skin types. They aren’t particularly mattifying or hydrating, so they won’t worsen any skin issues you might have.

What to look for in a Catrice foundation

Coverage

Depending on how many blemishes and dark spots you want to conceal, Catrice offers foundations in several coverage options.

Light-coverage foundations are the ideal option if you only want to even out your skin tone or hide minor blemishes and dark spots. It also has the most natural look on the skin.

Medium-coverage foundations can even out your skin tone and cover most moderate blemishes and dark spots. It’s often “buildable,” too, which means you can add on extra layers if you need more coverage in a particular area. A medium-coverage foundation is usually the best option if you’re not sure how much coverage you’ll need.

Full-coverage foundations can cover nearly all blemishes and dark spots. They provide the most flawless look for the skin, making them the perfect option for special occasions and photos. They can look and feel a little heavy on the skin, though, so they may not be the best choice for everyday wear.

Shade range

Catrice foundations vary in how many shades they offer. The more shades that a formula comes in, the easier it should be to find a color option that matches your skin tone.

Lighter-coverage foundations like BB creams usually have the fewest shade options because they are somewhat sheer. You can typically choose from about seven shades for these formulas.

Catrice medium-coverage foundations typically have a wider shade range, with some formulas offering as many as 20 options. The brand’s full-coverage foundations generally provide the most shades, though, so some come in as many as 26 shades.

Packaging

The packaging for Catrice foundations varies from formula to formula.

Some thicker foundations come in a squeeze tube, so you can easily squeeze out the right amount of product each time. On the other hand, mid-weight formulas usually come in a traditional bottle with a pump dispenser, which also helps you avoid dispensing too much product. The thinnest, most liquid-like Catrice foundations typically come in a bottle with a dropper top to dispense the right amount. This packaging can be somewhat messy, though, because the foundation can spill out if the bottle is knocked over.

Catrice powder foundations come in a compact. Most have a mirror in the lid to allow for touch-ups on the go.

How much you can expect to spend on a Catrice foundation

Catrice foundations usually cost between $5 and $12. Light-coverage formulas are typically the most affordable, ranging from $5 to $10. Medium- and full-coverage foundations generally cost between $8 and $12.

Catrice foundation FAQ

Can Catrice foundations clog the pores?

A. Catrice foundations generally don’t contain many comedogenic ingredients. However, as with any makeup or skincare product, you can still experience clogged pores and breakouts if your skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient. That’s why it’s a good idea to track down the ingredient list for any Catrice foundation you’re considering to ensure that it doesn’t contain ingredients known to irritate your skin.

Are Catrice foundations vegan?

A. All Catrice foundations are vegan, so they don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients. Catrice doesn’t use animal testing for its products either.

What are the best Catrice foundations to buy?

Top Catrice foundation

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

What you need to know: This long-wearing, lightweight liquid foundation provides full coverage that looks airbrushed, even though it feels like nothing on the skin.

What you’ll love: It can last for up to 24 hours on the skin. It soaks up oil and leaves the skin with a natural finish. It comes in 26 shade options. It’s free of gluten, parabens, oil, alcohol and fragrance.

What you should consider: Some buyers complain that a bottle doesn’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Catrice foundation for the money

Catrice Clean ID Hydro BB Cream

What you need to know: This lightweight BB cream is an ideal foundation alternative for those who aren’t fans of heavy makeup. It provides skincare benefits, too, despite its affordable price tag.

What you’ll love: It offers light coverage and a natural, radiant finish. It contains shea butter and 99% natural ingredients that help hydrate the skin. It can be used for all skin types. It works extremely well for a no-makeup makeup look.

What you should consider: It has a pretty limited shade range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Catrice True Skin Hydrating Foundation

What you need to know: This hydrating foundation is ideal for normal skin because it contains hyaluronic acid and boasts a healthy natural finish.

What you’ll love: It contains hyaluronic acid and watermelon seed oil that can keep the skin moisturized. It offers medium, buildable coverage. It melts into the skin to provide an extremely natural finish. It comes in 20 shades, too.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that it’s not as hydrating as they’d like, so it’s not the best formula for dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

