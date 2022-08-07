To emphasize the appearance of elongated siren eyes, use your mascara to sweep your lashes slightly outward instead of up.

How to copy the pin up-inspired trend that’s all over your feed

The latest social-media-driven makeup trend, siren eyes, is here to add sultry glamor to the end of summer. At first glance, siren eyes look like the classic cat-eye wing, but a sharp inner corner and a pitch-black waterline add retro-Hollywood allure. Siren eyes elongate the eye, flattering almost any eye shape, and it’s easy to replicate this runway-ready look at home.

What is “siren eyes” makeup?

The siren eyes look is inspired by classic Hollywood bombshells such as Sophia Loren and the always-fashionable cat-eye look. Siren eyes combine dark, smoky eyeliner with a long, sharp outer wing and a smaller wing in the inner corner of the eye. You’ll usually see the waterline lined with black, too.

How to do siren eyes

Start by applying a brown eyeshadow that’s just a couple shades darker than your skin tone along the lash line, blending it up and out past your crease into a soft wing shape. Follow with a smaller amount of a darker brown or gray shadow to add depth along the outer corner of your eye.

Next, use a black or dark brown eyeliner to create an upward-tilting wing that extends past your crease. You can smudge a pencil eyeliner for a diffused, smoky look or get more drama with precise liquid eyeliner — or try both to add a sharp point to a smoky eye look.

With the same eyeliner, create a shorter wing on your inner corner. Use a waterproof eyeliner to darken your waterline. Complete the look with your favorite mascara.

What you need for siren eyes

Top liquid eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: Create a precise, richly pigmented eyeliner wing with this user-friendly, quick-drying pen.

What you’ll love: The marker-like tip glides on smoothly so you can apply a cat eye without worrying about skipping or smudging. It comes in seven neutral shades to experiment with.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula wasn’t as waterproof as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Top liquid eyeliner for the money

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: Silky and precise, this eyeliner pen features an extra-smooth tip inspired by calligraphy pens.

What you’ll love: The flexible pen tip is made of individual bristles like a paintbrush. The ultra-black formula is smudge- and fade-resistant for up to 12 hours. It’s formulated with vitamins B5 and E and peptides to nourish lashes and promote growth.

What you should consider: The liquid formula can bleed if too much is applied. The tip is much smoother than a typical felt tip eyeliner, so it has a bit of a learning curve.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top eye pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

What you need to know: With more than 30 waterproof shades and finishes to choose from, this pencil is a great pick for your waterline.

What you’ll love: This best-selling eye pencil features smooth, creamy application and bold color. Vitamin E, jojoba oil, and cottonseed oil help nourish the eye area and make the formula soft and easy to blend.

What you should consider: It can be hard to get a sharp point with this pencil, so it’s better suited to smudged-out looks. Some colors aren’t as smudge-proof as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top eye pencil for the money

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner

What you need to know: The built-in smudger and sharpener in this mechanical pencil makes it a great pick for vacation or touch-ups.

What you’ll love: Since it’s a mechanical pencil with an included sharpener, you’ll always be able to create a sharp point for precise lines. It comes in seven colors, including white to brighten or highlight parts of your lash line.

What you should consider: Despite claiming to last 16 hours, some users found the eyeliner fades and smudges within a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top eyeshadow smudge brush

Sephora Collection Makeup Match Smudge Eyeshadow Brush

What you need to know: For soft, grungy, or diffused eyeliner, this synthetic short-bristled brush can work with cream or powder products.

What you’ll love: You can use the brush to pick up and apply eyeshadow over to smudge out already-applied eyeliner. It makes creating a smokey eye smooth and simple.

What you should consider: It may be too soft to blend out some eyeliner formulas.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top eyeshadow smudge brush for the money

Elf Cosmetics Small Smudge Brush

What you need to know: Use this soft synthetic brush to apply and smudge eye shadow along your lash line.

What you’ll love: This small brush helps for finely detailed looks as well as smudging. It can even be used as a lip brush or to fill in brows.

What you should consider: Some users found the brush bristles too scratchy for the delicate eye area.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top mascara for siren eyes

Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara

What you need to know: This mascara’s unique brush shape helps give lashes intense volume.

What you’ll love: It enhances lashes’ length and adds dramatic volume without flaking. The formula stays on well through sweat or humidity.

What you should consider: The wand doesn’t work well for everyone. The formula can be difficult to remove without a quality eye makeup remover.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top mascara for the money

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

What you need to know: One coat of this mascara gives lashes impressive volume and separation.

What you’ll love: The buildable formula glides on smoothly with minimal flaking or clumping. It comes in four shades of black or black-brown.

What you should consider: Application can be messy due to the amount of product that comes out on the brush. Some users found this mascara dries up too quickly in the tube.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.