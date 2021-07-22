Green eyeshadow looks for summer

Bright green eyeshadow is one of 2021’s most unexpected makeup trends and is versatile enough to be worn in subdued, deep shades or bright, playful neons and metallics.

Which trendy green eyeshadow looks can you recreate?

Green eyeshadow is a highly on-trend summer style that’s more vibrant than the standard neutral eye makeup. Green makeup shades look fantastic on all skin tones and flatter brown, blue and green eyes equally as well.

If you’re not one to confine yourself to subtle tones and prefer to make a statement, you’ll enjoy experimenting with whimsical and nature-inspired green makeup looks. Green eyeshadow is versatile and can be worn with formal attire in muted shades or neons and glitters with jeans and a tee for a free and fun look.

Tips for pulling off green eyeshadow

The brighter and more colorful eyeshadow is, the easier it is to tell if it isn’t applied expertly. Follow some best practice tips to nail your eyeshadow every time.

Before you apply green makeup to your eyes, draw a streak with it on the back of your hand. This will allow you to get a feel for its texture and how it looks on your skin tone.

Always look for contrast when applying makeup to avoid washing out your features. If you’re using a light green color, try applying black mascara or going for a bold brow.

Always use high-quality makeup brushes for seamless blending. Keep them clean to avoid muted or splotchy colors.

For a bold green eye look, try applying a white base to your eyes prior to applying your green eye color. This acts as a canvas for the eye makeup to show up on.

When you’re experimenting with new green eye makeup, keep eye makeup remover and cotton balls handy for inevitable application errors.

Green eyeshadow looks

From bold lime greens to rich, deep moss and hunter greens, there’s a trendy green eyeshadow look for everyone. Regardless of which shade you choose, you’ll look captivating and fun in any green eyeshadow look.

Classic green shimmer color fill

There’s little as timeless and stunning as a full lid of color, and using a jewel-toned green shadow on your lids is a fun modern twist on this classic look.

For eyes that sparkle and pop, simply dust a shimmery green eyeshadow evenly across your lids. For an even more whimsical look, try swiping the shadow up above your creases, too.

Pair it with neutral lip color for an understated look or a deep berry red for ultimate drama. Finish with a subtle blush and a stroke of mascara.

Urban Decay Lime Green Shimmer Eyeshadow

This highly pigmented, creamy eyeshadow glitters and stays on for up to 12 hours. It is also cruelty-free and vegan and contains caffeine to brighten the eyes.

Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Emerald

Highly intense pigmented pressed powder, this shimmery green color has up to 10 hours of wear. For best results and ultimate color payoff, apply with your finger rather than a brush.

Sold by Sephora

Green smokey eye

If you love the dramatic appeal of a smokey eye, turn it into a bright and trendy summer look with green eyeshadow. Pair your favorite green shades with dark charcoal or brown for a contrasting look. This look works well on summer nights and can also be carried well into colder seasons.

To get the look, just swap the base of your usual smokey eye with green. Apply a deep charcoal hue to your creases and a bright, neutral highlight below your brows.

Almay Intense Shimmer Kit in Hazel

A great beginner’s tool for pulling off the perfect green smokey eye, this palette is straightforward and easy to use. Some users report difficulty getting these muted colors to pop, so you might wish to use a dark liner and bright highlighter under your brows.

Sold by Amazon

Afflano Green Eyeshadow Palette

This whimsical and bright eyeshadow palette features highly saturated cool tones of green and blue in matte and shimmers, paired with contrasting yellows and nudes. Use it in conjunction with dark neutral shades for a blended, bold smokey eye.

Sold by Amazon

Inner corner pop

Pick an inner corner shade that stands out against the rest of your complexion and plays off your eye color. Bright green highlights in your inner corner will make you look more awake and will make your eyes look brighter and bigger.

Stila Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow in Enchanted Earth Olive Green

This is a velvety, matte eyeshadow in an earthy green. Apply it to your inner corner for a pop of color or blend it out onto your lid for an all-over summer statement. Pair it with a dark liner and mascara for an enchanting look.

Sold by Macy’s

NYX Slim Eye Pencil in Green Shimmer

This is an easy-to-use slim eye pencil in a bold, shimmery green. It has a creamy application and long-lasting pigment.

Sold by Macy’s

Green cat eye

Looking for a trendy twist on a beloved makeup look? There’s little as fierce as a cat eye, and green makeup takes the look to bold new heights. To get the look, draw a classic cat eye extending from your inner crease along your upper lash line in a green liquid liner. Try a glittery neon or a dark emerald for a toned-down effect.

To take this look even further, try adding a glittery silver eyeshadow above the cat eye stroke. Wear an otherwise neutral face and pair this look with something classic like a little black dress for the perfect look for a night out.

Waterproof High-Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen in Green

This silky smooth liquid eyeliner is designed to be fade-proof and last up to 24 hours. It’s easy to achieve a straight, delicate line with a little practice so you can perfect your ultrathin cat eye stroke.

Sold by Amazon

Sephora Collection Intense Ink Liquid Liner in Forest Green

This is an intensely pigmented felt-tip waterproof liquid liner that has a long-lasting satin finish. It is not tested on animals.

Sold by Sephora

Color contrast

For a truly original and bold color duo, try pairing a sweep of green eyeshadow from the inner corner of your lid up to the crease with a shock of hot pink liner dragged along your lower lash line. The colors complement each other for a fun and unexpected twist on a green eyeshadow look. Finish it off with a mascara in your usual shade to avoid overpowering this stunning look.

Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow in Dark Green

This is a highly blendable creamy eyeshadow with a gorgeous shimmer and waterproof longwear design. It looks great worn across an entire lid or on a lower lash line for a fun twist on your usual eyeliner.

Sold by Amazon

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eyeliner Pencil in Hot Pink Woodstock

This striking hot pink eye pencil feels creamy and smooth and glides on for an intense, all-day color. Designed to be smudge-resistant, this eye pencil is affordable and won the 2020 Glamour Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards for Best Eyeliner. For best results, use a primer and sharpen before each use with an eye pencil sharpener.

Sold by Macy’s

