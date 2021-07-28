Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ ending after 25 years
Top Stories
Businesses looking to hire may be overlooking this group of potential employees
Video
Top Stories
Grove City man arrested after police say he choked woman
Coroner investigating deadly train accident in East Palestine
U.S. women’s hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold
Youngstown man with pending gun charge arrested again on firearms violations
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Eye Care
Best eye cream for dark circles
Trending on WKBN.com
Coroner investigating deadly train accident in East Palestine
Nurse arrested, accused of stealing drugs
Austintown man accused of sex crimes against young girls
Bird ailment update: When can we feed the birds?
Wearing a mask in Northeast Ohio? CDC map shows which counties have highest COVID transmission rates
Video