The best baby rocker

Between deep cleanings of your baby rocker, use baby-safe antibacterial toy wipes around the plastic and metal areas, including the toy bar.

A baby rocker

Creating the right sleep environment for your baby makes a world of difference when it comes to helping them relax and nod off for naptime. Baby rockers have this covered with a comfortable design and an impressive assortment of features.

Rocking is just one way these cozy lounge stations keep your baby comfortable and relaxed. Baby rockers are designed to soothe babies with gentle sounds or music, vibration modes, and multidirectional movement. Many models are also convertible, so you’re able to transition from rocker into chair once your little one reaches their toddler years.

Take a look at our buying guide to learn more about baby rockers. We’re including top recommendations, plus our favorite model, Graco’s DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker. Its innovative design features six swing speeds and 10 melodies to lull your baby to sleep.

Considerations when choosing a baby rocker

Safety

Baby rockers are designed to promote a safe sleeping area for your baby, so they’re equipped with a variety of safety features. Overhead toy bars are designed with enough clearance so as not to suffocate your baby, and the bassinet features a safe, slightly upright sleeping position. Some baby rockers also have safety harnesses to keep babies secure.

Comfort

Baby rockers have soft, cozy features to keep your baby comfortable. Bassinets are covered with padded or quilted materials, many of which are breathable for effective temperature regulation. Certain rockers also have padded headrests or side bars to nestle your baby and simulate cuddling.

Stimulation

Baby rockers have multiple stimulation features, some of which are geared toward sleep, and others that intend to engage them when they’re awake. Sleep-inducing features include vibration and swing modes, as well as soothing sounds and melodies. Once your baby is awake, they can be entertained by other delightful songs or by the toy bar above them.

Features of the best baby rocker

Bassinet

Baby rocker bassinets retain their egg-shaped design with modest padding. They’re covered by polyester, microfiber, or cotton blend materials. Polyester is the easiest material of the three to keep clean, especially if you’re limited to spot cleaning. There are also some baby rockers with removable, machine-washable bassinet covers.

Overhead toys

The toy bar features bits and bobs to engage your baby. These consist of plastic rings, mirrored figurines, plush critters, or squeeze toys, some of which activate music, sounds, or lights when pressed. If you find the toy bar is too stimulating or distracting for your baby, you’ll be pleased to know that they’re removable in most baby rockers.

Rocking modes

Rocking modes vary considerably between baby rockers. Simple models include only a couple rocking or swinging modes, whereas more expensive ones can have as many as 16 multidirectional modes. Baby rockers are sometimes equipped with advanced control features for these modes, such as timers or memory settings.

Audio elements

Not all baby rockers play sounds and music, though it’s worth spending a little bit more on these features. They add another sensory dimension to your baby’s sleep environment and may be effective at lulling them to sleep when paired with rocking or vibration modes.

Baby rocker price

Entry-level baby rockers with a couple rocking modes cost $60 and below. If you spend between $75 and $150, you can find models with more interactive features, as well as convertible designs. High-end rockers, which offer the widest assortment of features, cost closer to $300.

Baby rocker FAQ

Should I get an outlet-powered or a battery-powered baby rocker?

A. Most baby rockers require an outlet, though some also have the option for battery power. If you intend on relying on battery power alone, you’ll burn through batteries frequently. However, a backup battery mode is convenient if you need to use the rocker during power outages.

Are convertible baby rockers worth the extra money?

A. Believe it or not, convertibility isn’t a premium feature, and there are convertible baby rockers at all price points. Many parents find the dual-purpose design valuable, since it offers more than one lounge setting for growing babies. It’s the perfect little seat for toddlers to use while they color or read.

Baby rockers we recommend

Best of the best

Graco’s DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker

Our take: Seamlessly transitions between swing and rocker to soothe fussy babies.

What we like: Six speeds, multidirectional motion, and vibration settings. Battery- and outlet-powered.

What we dislike: Top of the price range and has a rather large footprint.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Best bang for your buck

Fisher-Price’s Infant to Toddler Rocker

Our take: Budget-friendly option for a well-made rocker with charming details.

What we like: Removable toy bar featuring colorful characters. Automatic vibration settings.

What we dislike: Toys can drop a bit too low for some babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Baby Einstein’s Ocean Adventure Rocker

Our take: Rocker-chair combo features ocean-inspired sounds to soothe babies.

What we like: Smaller footprint than other options. Lights, music, and vibration stimulate babies.

What we dislike: Assembly can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

