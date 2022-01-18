Which pop-up tent for kids is best?

Pop-up tents are a great way for children to play together in an unstructured setting that allows their imaginations to take control. It also provides a quiet place for kids who want some space. If the idea of spending hours assembling a plastic or wooden playhouse is too daunting, then you may want to invest in a pop-up tent.

Pop-up tents offer many styles and features. Models like the FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent have lots of space and are great for indoor and outdoor use.

What to know before you buy a pop-up tent for kids

Purpose

The type of pop-up tent that will work best for you depends on what you need it for. Are you going camping, or just playing in the backyard? There are many pop-up tents that are far better suited for outdoor use than simple play, so be sure to pick a tent that suits your purpose.

Size

Size is important to consider when choosing a pop-up tent. Many are tall enough for children ages 2 to 4 years old to stand up inside, but those that are older may have to squat or sit. All pop-up tents will list their dimensions, so check and make sure it is the size you want.

The size of your play space can also influence the size of the pop-up tent you get. If it will stay in the backyard, you’ll have more space to work with than if it will go in a living room or playroom.

Age

Many pop up tents are recommended for kids ages 2 and up, though this is more of a suggestion than a requirement.

Infants can enjoy pop-up tents as well and it is a great opportunity for them to practice movement. Those that include other games can be enjoyed by them as well, but are steered more toward older children.

What to look for in a quality pop-up tent for kids

Interactivity

Pop-up tents provide environments for children to participate in unstructured play. However, if your child benefits from a little structure, many pop-up tents feature interactive games and activities. These can include ball pits, tunnels and ring toss games.

Portability

Plastic and synthetic pop-up tents are typically designed to be folded down easily and come with a lightweight zipper bag that makes transportation quick and easy, so you can bring it to a friend’s house or on a trip.

Styles

Pop-up tents come in many different styles, from ice cream trucks to rocket ships. If your child has a particular interest or hobby, chances are there is a pop-up tent for it. A theme that they love will help keep them more engaged.

How much you can expect to spend on a pop-up tent for kids

Prices for pop-up tents for kids range from $20-$60. Factors like materials, included games and accessories and additional tunnels and tents drive up the price.

Pop-up tent for kids FAQ

Can older kids use a pop-up tent?

A: Absolutely! Though they may be too tall to stand up inside, older children and even adults can crouch or sit to fit inside and enjoy it just as much as a younger child.

Will my pop-up tent be waterproof in the rain?

A: It depends on the material. Tents made of fabric will succumb to rain much quicker than those made of synthetic materials. To keep the most water out, be sure that all doors and windows are zippered shut.

Is my pop-up tent flame resistant?

A: Many pop-up tents are made out of polyester or nylon synthetic material and are typically treated with flame retardant. Most tents will note in their descriptions if they are flame resistant or not, so be sure to check.

What’s the best pop-up tent for kids to buy?

Top pop up tent for kids

FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent

What you need to know: Recommended for kids ages 2 and older, this play tent will make for a magical adventure for any child, indoors or out.

What you’ll love: Simply pop the tent up and slide in the support rods for a quick setup, no tools required. The playful design features hearts and glow-in-the-dark stars that make it shine in the dark. It comes in a lightweight zipper bag that makes transportation easy.

What you should consider: Some reviewers got fiberglass splinters from the support rods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pop-up tent for kids for the money

PlayZ 5-in-1 Rocket Ship Play Tent

What you need to know: Coming in two different styles and with four different games incorporated, this play tent has something for every child to enjoy.

What you’ll love: Inside the tent are a space dartboard with balls, a tick-tack-toe board, a circuit maze and a “What’s Your Monster” space name game. The interior depicts a realistic-looking cockpit so your little astronaut will really feel like they’re headed to space.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the material isn’t durable and ripped easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UTEX 3-in-1 Pop Up Play Tent

What you need to know: This 3-in-1 tent includes one square and one tent-shaped house and a long tunnel that connects them. It’s great for indoor use or backyard playing.

What you’ll love: Each little tent features mesh “windows” that provide ventilation. Once the tents are out of the lightweight portable bag, the tents pop right up for an easy setup. This tent provides lots of play opportunities, including a ball pit.

What you should consider: Plastic balls are not included. Some reviewers said the metal frame began poking through the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.