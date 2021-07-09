Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Bradley HR in 9th, Indians overcome bad baserunning, beat KC
Top Stories
NJ Amber Alert: 2-year-old boy’s grandmother says father got 24-hour head start, could be as far as Georgia
Video
Top Stories
Salem festival draws music-lovers, celebrates local radio host who coined phrase ‘rock ‘n roll’
Video
Highlights: Hot start sends Poland to 12U championship game over Boardman
Video
‘We’re quite disappointed’: Phantom Fireworks reacts to Gov. DeWine vetoing fireworks legalization bill
Video
California forest closed as wildfires burn, heat returns
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Fourth of July fireworks and events
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Playards & Portable Beds
The best bassinet
Trending on WKBN.com
‘We’re quite disappointed’: Phantom Fireworks reacts to Gov. DeWine vetoing fireworks legalization bill
Video
Mahoning County OVI Task Force holds 2 OVI checkpoints Friday, sobriety checkpoints over weekend
Federal judge denies bond for man indicted on weapons charge stemming from Youngstown standoff
Convicted Youngstown gang member faces new charges after foot chase, police say
Struthers man accused of sexually assaulting gas station clerk taken to jail