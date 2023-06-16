Which sleep sacks are best?

Different sleep sacks are made of different materials, each of which will be more appropriate in certain temperatures. Depending on the season, you may want a certain type of material over another. For example, a cotton or muslin sleep sack is great in the summer while you will want microfleece in the winter.

What to look for in a quality sleep sack

Safety

A sleep sack is a great way to keep your baby comfortable while still maintaining a safe sleeping environment. To make sure that’s the case, check that there will be no loose material around your baby’s face. One way to make sure of this is to get your baby the proper size. While you may be tempted to buy a size up so your baby will fit the sleep sack longer, a size too big poses a risk of loose material covering their face.

Another important safety feature to look at is the zipper. A high-quality zipper is important because you don’t want it coming undone.

Double zipper

An important feature to look for is the double zipper or a zipper that can be zipped from the bottom as well as the top. This will be incredibly useful during midnight diaper changes. Rather than fully removing the sleep sack for the diaper change, you can simply unzip it from the bottom.

Adjustable

Some of the best sleep sacks are adjustable in some way, like having two sets of snaps to adjust the armholes. This will prolong the life of the sleep sack as your baby grows. It will also make sure it fits correctly to prevent any accidents.

Shoulder snaps

If you can, find a sleep sack with shoulder snaps. These make it easy to get your baby into the sleep sack. You can unsnap everything and simply lay the baby on the open sleep sack before snapping it closed.

Insulation

If you’re buying a sleep sack in preparation for winter, look for one with insulation. There are some high-quality sleep sacks that look more like a sleeping bag than a blanket. While these can be a little bulky, they can keep your baby warm and cozy in the cooler months.

How much you can expect to spend on the sleep sack

For $15 to $20, you can find basic sleep sacks that utilize lighter fabrics. Between $20 to $50, there are sleep sacks made from organic materials, have better construction and use higher-quality fabrics. There are also some high-end sleep sacks that cost more than $50.

Sleep sack FAQ

Are sleep sacks safe for babies to sleep in?

A. Sleep sacks are safe for babies to sleep in, as long as they are the correct size. Your baby’s arms are free so they can readjust themselves. There’s also no loose material around their face. The key is using the proper size.

When should babies stop wearing sleep sacks?

A. Typically, your baby won’t need a sleep sack past the age of 1, however some of it is your baby’s preference. It’s safe to put them in a sleep sack at 8 weeks old, and you can use the traditional sleep sack design until they reach their first birthday. At that point, you can transition them to a sleep sack with legs.

Is a sleep sack warm enough?

A. Yes, sleep sacks are warm enough as long as they are the correct material for the season. For example, a muslin sleep sack would likely not be warm enough in the winter months. For the colder time of year, opt for a microfleece or wool sleep sack.

What are the best sleep sacks to buy?

Top sleep sack

Halo Sleepsack Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: Made from 100% cotton, the Halo Sleepsack Wearable Blanket is a great basic to have in the bedtime routine.

What you’ll love: This sleep sack does feature a double zipper, so those late-night diaper changes will be a breeze. The roomy design is recognized as promoting healthy hip growth in your baby by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

What you should consider: The traditional design doesn’t have sleeves so you may need a different one in the winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sleep sack for the money

Simple Joys By Carter’s Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: With Simple Joys by Carter’s Wearable Blanket, you get all the benefits of a wearable blanket plus more because you get a set.

What you’ll love: Coming in a pack of one, two or three, these are a great budget option. They are machine-washable, making their care easy on you. You’ll love the safety tab that covers the zipper to keep your baby from unzipping themselves in the night.

What you should consider: If you get the microfleece version, watch out for pilling fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Burt’s Bees Baby Bee Keeper Organic Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: For parents concerned about chemicals, the Burt’s Bees Baby Bee Keeper Organic Wearable Blanket is the perfect selection.

What you’ll love: 100% machine-washable organic cotton, this is the chemical-free wearable blanket at an accessible price. To keep your baby extra safe, there’s an interior zipper guard. It also has a double zipper for easy diaper changes.

What you should consider: Reviewers have noted this is a warmer option that may not be right for warmer summer months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

