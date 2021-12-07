Which night light projector is best?

Night light projectors create an attention-grabbing atmosphere in rooms and provide just enough light to transform a dark abyss into a soothing sanctuary for bedtime. There are many different models available that have a wide variety of distinct features.

If you’re searching for the best night light projector, the Galaxy Projector by Mubarek is an excellent choice with brilliant displays and impressive sound options.

What to know before you buy a night light projector

Choosing the right night light projector is important because it affects the user’s sleeping patterns. All night lights and projectors should be conducive to relaxation, calmness and sleep. You should consider some key factors when shopping for one, especially if it’s for a child.

Adjustable brightness

Choose a night light projector with adjustable brightness to make sure the projections are always visible, regardless of other light entering the room. However, if the projected light is too bright, it will keep the user awake instead of lulling them to sleep.

Adjustable volume

Some rooms are louder than others by design, and projectors that double as noise machines need to be heard over fans and running HVAC systems. However, if the volume is too high, it will make it difficult for the user to fall asleep. Being able to adjust the balance to an ideal level is vital.

Timers and automatic shut-off controls

The best night light projectors use a minimal amount of energy to perform. The top picks are all projectors with automatic shut-off timers that can be set to run for specific amounts of time, usually ranging from 15 minutes to a few hours. Taking advantage of this feature cuts down on the wear and tear of any projector, saving the bulbs from early burn-out and conserving energy.

What to look for in a quality night light projector

Certain qualities separate the best projectors from the rest of them. A really good night light projector is one you’ll want to last for as long as possible, and while some products are mass-made and manufactured out of low-quality materials, the best ones are durable and designed to last a long, long time.

Customizable sound options

Typically, high-quality projectors offer a wide variety of customization options for sounds. Not all projectors play sounds. Look for night light projectors that can play lullabies, soothing water sounds like waves, light summer rains, babbling brooks and white noise. Not only should the type of sound be controllable, but the volume should be, too.

Remote control or smartphone-controlled capability

While most night light projectors have remote controls, not all of them do. If you plan to put the projector in a young child’s room, the last thing you want to do is buy a device with manual settings. The best high-quality projectors also have remote control capabilities via a smartphone, which can be a lifesaver.

Safety features

High-quality night light projectors will be safe to use in rooms of users of all ages. Look for those designed and built with safe, non-toxic solid materials. Avoid purchasing any that contain glass that might shatter or sharp metals, especially on the exterior. A high-quality projector will also remain cool to the touch, no matter how long it’s been on.

How much you can expect to spend on a night light projector

Typically, night light projectors run anywhere from $20-$70 and depend on the brand and included features.

Night light projector FAQ

Should I buy a projector that plugs in or uses batteries?

If a small child will have the projector in their room, skip a device with power cords and go for one that uses batteries or can be recharged. For infants in cribs, older children and adults, it may be more convenient to use ones that plug into outlets.

How can I tell if projected images will be sharp and clear?

Look for night light projectors with laser-cut filters through which the machine projects light. This ensures crisp edges for designs on walls and ceilings that aren’t muddled or blurry. You also want to ensure that you don’t have too much ambient light on while using the projector, or its images will be hard to see.

What’s the best night light projector to buy?

Top night light projector overall

Galaxy Projector by Mubarek

What you need to know: This night light projector has it all, from lights and sounds to controls, making bedtime something to look forward to.

What you’ll love: Bluetooth speakers and a USB slot, timer settings, various color options for displays and the ability to project across the entire room are a few excellent features of this night light projector.

What you should consider: This projector displays a soft nebula-like galaxy instead of distinct, sharp stars or shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top night light projector for kids

Star Light Projector by YiaMia

What you need to know: The happiest animals, characters, holiday themes and space shapes can be projected onto the walls with eight interchangeable sets of film.

What you’ll love: This projector has it all 一 remote control, seven lighting modes, four different types of music and the ability to display everything from ocean scenes and outer space to “Happy Birthday” and holiday messages.

What you should consider: Some users caution that the projector’s case is fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

What you need to know: This projector is a sturdy device that uses precision optics for fantastic displays.

What you’ll love: The Sky Lite has control buttons right on the device and mobile phone adaptability. Displays are adjustable, gorgeous and strong enough to project even over large rooms.

What you should consider: This projector doesn’t have any white noise capability on its own, although you can choose different sounds through the app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

