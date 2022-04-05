Which rain boots are best for toddlers?

If you’ve ever seen a toddler jump in a puddle on a rainy day, you know they need a good pair of rain boots. Those boots need to be well-protected against the elements and gentle on your toddler’s feet. Then you have to think about style, considering any favorite colors, themes or characters your toddler might want to show off when they go splashing about in the rain. Check out the CasaMiel Unisex Rain Boots for a well-made boot that’s as comfortable as it is safe and durable.

What to know before you buy toddler rain boots

A toddler is defined as a child from 1 to 3 years old, and shopping for something like a pair of rain boots for a toddler is significantly different from shopping for kids rain boots in older age brackets. Children grow fast, and toddlers, in particular, are still figuring out how to work with their feet, meaning price and functionality become key components.

Size for the right season

A toddler’s feet grow fast, so there’s a much smaller window for clothing and shoe usability. If you buy boots ahead of the rainy season, do the math. For example, if you purchase a month in advance, consider how quickly your child’s feet have grown in the last month and plan accordingly. The last thing you need is a pair of boots that’s already too small.

Boot weight

While you want a sturdy and durable boot, you also want something lightweight and easy to walk in. A toddler is still learning how to control their own movements and doesn’t need to be tripping over heavy boots. If you’re not sure about a boot, have your toddler try them on inside and see how they move in them.

Width of the toe box

The toe box is where the toes reach the tip of the boot and is a crucial factor, especially if your toddler has wider feet. For those who wear wide-width shoes or boots, a wider toe box means less chance of blistering and discomfort. The size of this toe box will vary based on the boot size. Toddler rain boots generally don’t come in wide sizes, so trusting existing reviews can help.

What to look for in a quality toddler rain boot

You want a boot that is made safely from quality materials. It should be practical for use on rainy days. No one expects toddler boots to last forever, and with the way kids grow, you might not even get a ton of use from them. Even so, you want something safe and comfortable for your child.

Pull handles

It can be a challenge to get shoes onto a squirming toddler. Pull handles on either side of the boots can save time and energy, slipping boots onto a child’s feet so they can get out the door faster. It also makes it easier for them to get the boots on themselves if the toddler is independently minded and likes to do things without assistance.

Textured sole

A good rain boot has grooves in the sole to help the wearer keep their footing and prevent slips or falls. This is especially important with toddlers as they play around in puddles on wet or slippery surfaces.

Natural rubber

Polyvinyl chloride is a durable, lightweight plastic that is more cost-effective than rubber for rain products, but it also contains harmful chemical additives like lead and phthalates. A quality rain boot is made from natural rubber, which comes from a plant called Hevea brasiliensis, instead of PVC or synthetic rubber.

How much you can expect to spend on toddler rain boots

The average price is around $20-$40, with some boots costing as much as $50-$60.

Toddler rain boots FAQ

Are toddler shoe sizes different from kids shoe sizes?

A. Yes, toddler sizes are different. They use the same numerical system but with different lettering at the end. For example, a size 6T is not the same as a size 6 in kids shoes.

Are rain boots lined?

A. Sometimes. While not all boots are lined, some are lined on the inside with cotton or lightweight synthetic material.

Can they be worn in the snow?

A. Rain boots are not the same as snow boots and don’t provide the same insulation. It is, therefore, not recommended that your child wear them in the snow.

What’s the best toddler rain boot to buy?

Top toddler rain boot

CasaMiel Unisex Rain Boots

What you need to know: This natural rubber boot comes in eight colors in sizes 4-10T.

What you’ll love: It’s made from natural, non-toxic materials. It is well-made, lightweight and has grooves in the sole to prevent slipping and sliding. There are pull handles on both sides.

What you should consider: It runs narrow and does not come in half sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler rain boot for the money

Lonecone Rain Boots with Easy-On Handles

What you need to know: This rubber boot comes in over a dozen colorful prints in sizes 4-10T.

What you’ll love: There’s a wide variety of themed prints, from dinosaur to unicorn options. The rubber is phthalate-free and lead-free with a soft cotton lining. There are pull handles on both boots.

What you should consider: It runs a little narrow and does not come in half sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Outdoor Master Lightweight Rain Boots

What you need to know: This rain boot comes in six bold colors in sizes 6-10T.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean with a quick rinse and has thick pull handles that are easy to use. It’s great for wide-width feet and features a reflective piece on the heel for visibility in low light. There are grooves in the sole to help prevent slips and falls.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come in smaller sizes or half sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

