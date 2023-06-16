The dangers of weighted sleep sacks and the best alternatives

Your baby’s comfort and well-being are your top priority as a parent, so you want to ensure they get quality sleep. Whether using traditional blankets or swaddles, your baby must be protected, comfortable and warm as they sleep. However, recent reports suggest it’s best to avoid weighted sleep sacks as they pose serious risks. The good news is there are many excellent alternatives for keeping your baby comfortable and safe as they rest.

The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently sent a letter to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission expressing their concern over the risks posed by infants using weighted blankets.

According to the president of the AAP, “The AAP is concerned that ongoing efforts to develop a voluntary safety standard for these weighted infant products through ASTM International will send parents and caregivers the incorrect message that these unnecessary products are safe. The AAP believes these weighted swaddles and related products are unsafe for infants and does not recommend these products. While voluntary standards are appropriate for certain products, given the AAP’s clear policy regarding the danger of weighted infant sleep products, we oppose the development of any voluntary standard for these products.”

It’s natural to have concerns about your child’s well-being, so if you’ve been reluctant to use a weighted sleeping sack, your instincts have evidently been on the right track. According to the AAP, weighted blankets “increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome by making it harder for babies to arouse themselves in response to hazards, such as lack of oxygen.”

Essentially, there’s no point in using weighted sleeping sacks. Considering the risks they pose, there’s no rational reason to use them when there are no benefits, and you’re much better off with an unweighted sleeping sack as it accomplishes the same goal while keeping your baby safe.

Best unweighted sleep sacks

Yoofoos Baby Sleep Sack

This sleep sack is made from lightweight, breathable fabrics and has a two-way zipper with a guard to protect your baby’s skin. The arm and neck openings provide a secure fit, and there’s plenty of leg room for your baby to move around without feeling constrained.

Sold by Amazon

Kushie’s Baby Banana Polyester Baby Sleeping Bag

Keeping your baby warm in the winter can be challenging, but this sleep sack can give you peace of mind. It has a soft Sherpa fleece lining for superior comfort and warmth, and it’s designed to work in tandem with car seats to keep your little one warm while on the go.

Sold by Wayfair

Burt’s Bees Baby Sleeping Bag

Your baby will feel comfortable in this breathable sleeping sack made of 100% organic cotton. It opens on the bottom for easy diaper changes, and the secure fit allows for consistent temperature control. The zipper guard protects baby’s skin, and the sleeping bag is lightweight enough to pair with pajamas.

Sold by Amazon

Harriet Bee Kowalewski Fleece Baby Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag is made with soft sweatshirt-style fabric and is designed to keep your baby warm and snuggly. It measures 29 inches long by 20 inches wide and has a side pocket for quick and easy diaper changes. The sleeping sack features a cute, baby-friendly design of a deer on the front and can be worn over pajamas.

Sold by Wayfair

Hudson Baby Sleeping Bag

This baby sleeping bag is available in 29 colors and styles and is made of 100% cotton for a plush feel. It’s soft and gentle on your baby’s delicate skin and perfect for placing over your baby’s pajamas for maximum heat retention. Plus, this sleeping bag has mitted cuffs to prevent accidental scratches.

Sold by Amazon

Tillyou Baby Sleep Sack

With this value set, you’ll get two baby sleep sacks for one low price, and you can choose from 11 colors. Each bag has a two-way zipper and offers a cozy feel. It’s suitable for babies 6-12 months and is machine-washable, with stains washing off quickly after a regular washing cycle.

Sold by Amazon

Ely’s & Co. Baby Wearable Blanket

This sleeveless baby blanket is perfect if you want your baby to move their arms freely without any constraint. It easily slips over pajamas, reduces the risk of overheating and offers a secure fit that eliminates the risk of covering your baby’s face as they sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Kyte Baby Sleeping Bag

You’ll appreciate this high-quality bag if you want a comfortable sleeping bag made of eco-friendly materials. It’s constructed of 97% rayon bamboo and 3% spandex giving it a plush and stretchy feel for maximum comfort, and the two-way zipper goes from the neck down to the bottom for easy diaper changes.

Sold by Amazon

