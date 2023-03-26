Easter items, toys and small practical gadgets ideal for stashing in an Easter basket

Chocolate bunnies and jelly beans may be some of the first items you think of when stuffing an Easter basket. Still, many other awesome noncandy gifts are perfect for the springtime holiday.

Plush toys, bubbles, miniature games, books, egg-shaped novelties and more: The list of items that can be used as basket stuffers is long. We narrowed it down by rounding up our favorite Easter basket gifts for different preferences and ages.

In this article: Gund Plush Easter Bunny with Basket, It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny by Marilyn Sadler and Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Building Kit

How to choose noncandy stuffers for an Easter Basket

While it’s easy to find a wide variety of candy to place in an Easter basket, choosing other stuffers can be challenging. Easter-themed gadgets are nice options that fit well with the holiday, and it’s also fun to add a surprise. Following several guidelines will ensure the giftee will be thrilled at what they find in their Easter basket.

Consider age: A basket stuffer that suits the recipient’s age will help avoid disappointment. For example, while toys are perfect for younger children, items such as bath products or tech devices are better options for teens and adults.

Think about the recipient’s preferences: There are no set rules when selecting Easter basket gifts, so you can opt for items that may not be traditional for the holiday as long as it’s something the recipient will appreciate.

Don’t forget the grown-ups: Easter baskets are typically for kids, but it’s fun to include the adults too. Spa products, fragrances or wine are a few ideas for adult Easter baskets.

Look for colorful items: Easter and springtime are about pastel or brightly-colored eggs, flowers and more. Placing colorful items such as toys or plastic eggs will brighten a basket.

Keep it fun: Gifts such as games, bubbles and sidewalk chalk will provide hours of exciting activities for kids of all ages.

Gifts such as games, bubbles and sidewalk chalk will provide hours of exciting activities for kids of all ages. Factor in the size of the basket: You’ll want to ensure there’s enough space in the Easter basket to accommodate your chosen gifts.

Best noncandy Easter basket gifts for kids

Gund Plush Easter Bunny with Basket

This soft bunny has a sweet face and a plush Easter basket stuffed with eggs, making it an ideal basket stuffer. It’s versatile, too, suitable for toddlers or anyone who loves stuffed toys.

Sold by Amazon

Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone Craft

The bunny garden stone in this set comes with paint and brushes so an aspiring artist can turn it into a work of art. Once painted, it can be displayed in the garden or with other Easter decorations year after year.

Sold by Amazon

“It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler

When you add this adorable bunny story to a child’s basket, they’ll have a classic book that they’ll treasure for years. It features eye-catching illustrations that will capture the attention of young children learning to read.

Sold by Amazon

Regal Games Tie Dye Egg Sidewalk Chalk

The bright colors and egg shapes make this sidewalk chalk set appropriate for an Easter basket. The pieces come in an egg carton that doubles as storage when they aren’t used to create sidewalk art.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Building Kit

Lego is great for all ages, and this set is perfect for Easter. Once assembled, it looks like an Easter Bunny. After the holiday, it can be disassembled and reworked into a cockatoo or seal.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

If you are looking for an Easter gift to impress a preteen or teen, the Nintendo Switch Lite is an outstanding choice. It is a popular gaming device that’s easy to take on the go, and it also fits nicely in most Easter baskets.

Sold by Amazon

Best noncandy Easter basket gift for adults

While most Easter baskets are assembled for youngsters, receiving a basket on Easter morning is also fun for adults. Age-appropriate basket stuffers will maintain the holiday magic for the young at heart.

Pure Nature Lux Spa Bath Bombs Gift Set

Bath bombs go well in adult Easter baskets for their colorful designs. This set comes in a pretty purple box that has springtime appeal.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Kindle E-reader

Any avid reader would love to find a Kindle in their Easter basket. This model has a trim, basket-friendly design and an affordable price point.

Sold by Amazon

Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese Gift Set

The cabernet connoisseur in your life will enjoy this tempting red wine. It’s paired with a cheese and snack assortment.

Sold by Wine.com

Voluspa Mini Spring Candle Set

Fruit, vanilla and mint candles are in this lovely set that boasts a springlike design with colorful tins. The candles are vegan and cruelty-free, which will appeal to anyone who loves Easter bunnies.

Sold by Sephora

Nonedible Easter basket gifts worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.