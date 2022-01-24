Which Valentine’s Day ideas for kids are best?

Valentine’s Day, February 14, is the perfect day to let the kids in your life know how much you love them, what they mean to you and make them feel extra special. There are many traditional Valentine’s Day ideas for kids, from delicious treats to a huggable plush. There are also creative and unconventional ideas, from Valentine’s Day-themed DIY projects to play sets. Whether they like to indulge in a box of chocolates or bake cookies themselves, build with blocks or create works of art, kids will appreciate a Valentine’s Day gift that matches their interests and hobbies. Children are unique, so you can find the ideal gift to still their hearts.

What are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids to buy?

For the traditionalist

Plushland Stuffed Heart Bear

This adorable 6-inch plush teddy bear holding a heart is a classic Valentine’s Day gift for kids with its curly hair, black button eyes and a soft brown nose. Choose from mocha, light brown, cream or pink bears holding hearts that say “Be Mine,” “Hug Me” or “Love You,” or pick a sequined heart for a more modern, popular style.

Sold by Amazon

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Valentine’s Day Gift Box with Milk Chocolate Hearts

The traditional box of chocolates gets a kid-friendly twist with these heart-shaped “Paw Patrol” boxes filled with six heart-shaped milk chocolates individually wrapped in red foil. Each box has a different design with an assortment of characters including Skye, Chase, Rubble and Marshall.

Sold by Amazon

PEZ Candy Valentine Hearts Twin Pack

This sweet crystal heart Pez dispenser pair has one red heart and one pink heart packaged in a pretty Valentine’s Day box decorated with red hearts. Fill them with the six cotton candy-flavored Pez candy refills for a classic and delicious treat.

Sold by Amazon

For the fashionista

Charming Girl Kids’ Sterling Silver Pink Crystal Heart Pendant & Stud Earring Set

This set of a matching sterling silver and pink Swarovski crystal heart necklace and round pink Swarovski crystal post-back stud earrings will sweeten any child’s Valentine’s Day. The pendant comes with a 15-inch chain with a spring ring clasp. The jewelry is packaged together in a box.

Sold by Kohl’s

Star Wars Candy Hearts Love Valentine’s Day Graphic T-Shirt

This T-shirt for kids gives candy conversation hearts a “Star Wars” twist. The pastel-colored hearts have puns such as “You R2 Cute” and “Yoda Best.” Choose from black, cranberry, red or pink cotton T-shirts or a cotton/polyester blend heather gray one, all available in youth sizes 2-12.

Sold by Amazon

Converse Valentine’s Day Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Casual Sneakers

These white canvas Converse sneakers for little kids have red hearts on the laces and rubber soles with the word “love” embroidered on one side and the Chuck Taylor logo with “made with <3” on the other for a subtle yet special Valentine’s look. The high tops provide light ankle support, while the SmartFOAM midsole offers cushioning for comfort.

Sold by Macy’s

For the foodie

Godiva Patisserie Truffles, 12-Piece

For kids with a more sophisticated palate, purchase this decadent box of dessert truffles. Featuring the flavors of the most delicious desserts from around the world, this impressive collection includes chocolate lava cake, strawberry créme tarte, tiramisu, Black Forest cake, crème brûlée, and vanilla dulce de leche truffles.

Sold by Amazon

DIY Heart-Shaped Linzer Cookie Baking Kit

Aspiring bakers will love this kit that yields 12-16 homemade cookies. The set includes two heart-shaped cookie cutters in graduated sizes, parchment paper, raspberry jam and the dry ingredients needed to make Linzer cookies, including all-purpose flour, almond flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract. All you have to add from home is one stick of butter and one egg. The kits are preportioned to make baking easier and more precise, especially for your little valentines.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

For the reader

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Minnie’s Valentine Paperback Book

This book, available in both paperback and Kindle editions, features Mickey and Minnie. When Mickey doesn’t know what gift to get for Minnie for Valentine’s Day, Minnie goes undercover and uses a disguise to teach Mickey how to make a Valentine’s Day gift that comes from the heart.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized “My Little Lovebug” Book

This book is personalized with your little lovebug’s name and a message from you. Each page is illustrated with vintage-inspired animals, along with your child’s name and a kid-pleasing pun such as “owl always love you.” It’s a Valentine’s Day gift that will keep on giving year-round.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

For the artist

Be My Love Press Valentine’s Day Coloring Book for Kids

This coloring book for toddlers and preschoolers features 30 original Valentine’s Day designs that are printed on one side of the paper, so kids can even use markers without worrying about the colors bleeding through to the next page. It’s a fun and creative way to celebrate the holiday.

Sold by Amazon

For the builder

Lego Romantic Valentine Picnic

This 126-piece set for ages 7 and up features a couple of Lego figures sitting on a buildable picnic blanket, under a blooming tree of red flowers and next to a fountain, with a bluebird looking on. They share a Valentine’s Day picnic of buildable sandwiches, desserts and beverages. They exchange Valentine’s gifts such as a red balloon, flowers, a chocolate bar and a love letter.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Brickheadz Valentine’s Puppy Building Kit

This 147-piece cute Lego Valentine’s Puppy for ages 10 and up stands at over 3 inches tall when complete. With a poseable tail and ears, the sweet puppy holds a red heart and rose and stands next to pretty red and pink flowers.

Sold by Amazon

For the scientist

I Heart Guts Plush Human Heart

Gift the budding scientist or medical professional in your life a plush human heart that won’t only make them smile, but teach them too, with the hangtag that explains all about how the human heart works. This 4-inch heart is sure to make yours skip a beat with its cute smile.

Sold by Amazon and Uncommon Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.