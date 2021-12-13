Which ductless range hoods are best?

Range hoods let you cook high-quality meals without the smoke detector blaring. Ductless range hoods, in particular, direct smoke and heat away from the range, filtering out odors, grease and oil and pushing fresh air into the kitchen. The Cosmo 63175S 30-Inch Wall Mount Range Hood is a stellar example.

What to know before you buy a ductless range hood

Consider the kinds of range hoods

There are several kinds of range hoods, including ductless, under-cabinet, wall-chimney and downdraft hoods.

Ductless range hoods are not vented to the outside but instead direct the smoke and heat away from the range and push the air around the kitchen.

are not vented to the outside but instead direct the smoke and heat away from the range and push the air around the kitchen. Under-cabinet range hoods are mounted to the cabinet bottoms right above the range.

are mounted to the cabinet bottoms right above the range. Wall-chimney range hoods are attached to the wall and connected to the vent stacks that lead outside.

are attached to the wall and connected to the vent stacks that lead outside. Downdraft range hoods are typically used on kitchen islands. They push the odors and smoke down to the floor, where ducts are installed more easily.

Do you want your range hood professionally installed?

Consider whether you want to hire someone to professionally install your range hood. Unless you are extremely handy, it’s best to hire someone to install it, since you need to mount the hood at the correct height and you might need a roof cap to prevent backdraft.

Find the right size of ductless range hood

Choose a range hood that’s at least the same size as your range if not larger. The hood needs to be wider than your cooktop since it needs to handle all of the smoke and odors your stove is expelling.

What to look for in a quality ductless range hood

Airflow

More airflow means faster venting, but some hoods with lower airflow numbers eliminate and trap smoke and heat just as well as the hoods with higher numbers.

Speed

Nearly all range hoods provide at least two fan speeds, and some have up to six fan speeds.

Control

Some range hoods have built-in heat sensors that automatically turn on the fan when the stovetop temperature gets too hot. But you should choose a hood with a simple on button, since the built-in sensor can be dangerous if there’s a fire on the stovetop.

How much you can expect to spend on a ductless range hood

Ductless range hoods vary in price from about $40 to $1,200. The most inexpensive ones cost about $40 to $100, while mid-range ones go for $100 to $500 and high-end models range from about $500 to $1,200.

Ductless range hood FAQ

Do the venting systems in over-the-range microwaves work as well as other kinds of range hoods?

A. No, the only purpose of a range hood is to vent the air away from the range. Microwaves are helpful and can do plenty of things, but most microwaves have subpar venting ability. Still, using an over-the-range microwave is better than using nothing.

What are some of the benefits of range hoods?

A. Range hoods give you additional lighting while you’re cooking, help keep your kitchen clean and decrease the risk of poisoning from carbon monoxide, which can get to toxic levels if your kitchen isn’t well ventilated. They also remove additional heat, particles and smoke from your kitchen, so you don’t need to be concerned about the smoke detector going off.

What does CFM refer to?

A. CFM refers to cubic feet per minute and is the unit of measurement for airflow. Keep in mind that while airflow is a crucial factor when purchasing a range hood, it is not the only factor. You should also consider how the hood captures and removes odors and smoke.

What are the best ductless range hoods to buy?

Top ductless range hood

Cosmo 63175S 30-Inch Wall Mount Range Hood

What you need to know: This wall-mounted range hood comes with a ductless convertible duct, a three-speed fan and LED lights.

What you’ll love: The range hood is built with energy-efficient LED lights that are long-lasting and offer improved visibility at night, as well as simple-to-clean filters. It features 380 cubic feet per minute of airflow to remove all odors and smells easily.

What you should consider: It’s slightly smaller than other options on the list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ductless range hood for the money

Broan-NuTone 413004 Ductless Range Hood

What you need to know: This range hood is made of stainless steel and comes with an exhaust fan and lights.

What you’ll love: It improves your lighting and ventilation over the stove with a filtration system that removes any odors and smoke. The charcoal filter that comes with the range hood is replaceable, so you can keep your kitchen as fresh as possible.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work quite as well as fans that vent externally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

IKTCH 36-Inch Built-In/Insert Range Hood

What you need to know: This range hood features a ducted/ductless convertible duct, as well as a handlebar, baffle filters and adjustable lights.

What you’ll love: It is made of stainless steel and comes with a remote control. It has a vent with a four-speed setting to test out different noise and suction levels.

What you should consider: The fan can be loud when it’s going at full speed, but it’s quiet on the low setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

