Which anime clothes are best?

Even though anime has been around for years, people in the United States have only recently become fanatics of the Japanese illustrations and cartoons. This is mostly due to popular anime shows on Netflix and the streaming service known as Crunchyroll. Anime has become so mainstream that many are showing off their fandom through fashion. Clothing companies are creating anime t-shirts, hoodies and even sneakers.

The best anime clothing is a Ripple Junction hoodie from the popular anime series “Attack on Titan.” This comfy hoodie features the AoT logo on the front with a larger version covering the back. It comes in three different colors. Here are some top picks of the best anime clothing currently available.

What to know before you buy anime clothing

Anime series

There are over 6,000 different anime series being produced today. Most Americans choose to watch their favorite series on Netflix for convenience sake, and because Netflix has exclusive distribution rights to a number of shows. Netflix has shows like “Hunter x Hunter,” “Demon Slayer” and “Death Note.” While Netflix may work for casual anime fans, Crunchyroll features many deep cuts and all-time popular shows you can’t find anywhere else. Shows like “Jujitsu Kaisen,” “My Hero Academia” and “Naruto” play on Crunchyroll, and you can binge them from start to finish.

Merchandise

Anime lovers are very creative when it comes to merchandise. If you’re a die-hard fan, you can cover yourself from head to toe in anime apparel. There are anime socks, sneakers, shorts and even underwear. You can also find anime stickers and buttons for your backpack or purse. If you’re looking for home decor, there are anime posters and blankets, figurines and neon lights in the shape of your favorite anime characters. Anime plush toys are also very popular.

Anime t-shirts

While there is an unlimited number of anime attire, the most popular type of anime clothing is t-shirts. You can easily add these to any outfit and any style. These tops usually come in a wide variety of sizes and colors, making it simple to mix and match with your favorite outfit. Most anime t-shirts are also unisex, which means they can fit all body types.

What to look for in quality anime clothing

Materials

Most anime clothing is made with 100% cotton. This is no surprise because cotton is a preferred material for t-shirts and sweatshirts due to its comfort and durability. Aside from cotton, a lot of anime clothing comes in polyester blends. These materials are synthetic, which means they are durable and wick sweat away from the skin. Both types are great for casual and active wear.

Unisex

Unisex clothing fits all body types, so anyone can purchase a wider variety of styles and designs. For example, if you saw a pair of “Sailor Moon” sneakers that were only designed in a slim fit, you may not be able to fit into them. However, unisex sneakers have a generic size and fit so they can accommodate many different types and sizes of feet. Also, gender-neutral styles make it easier to share clothing with fellow anime fanatics.

How much you can expect to spend on anime clothing

Anime clothing can cost anywhere from $17 for t-shirts to $50 for hooded sweatshirts. Boutique options, customized prints and handmade items may cost more.

Anime clothing FAQ

What is the most popular anime to buy clothing from?

A. “Dragon Ball Z” is one of the most popular anime series of all time. It started back in 1984 and eventually was broadcast in over 80 countries around the world. There are currently 291 episodes of this popular anime. You can find characters from “Dragon Ball Z” on many different types of anime clothing.

Where can I buy anime clothing in stores?

A. While most anime clothing is available from online retailers, you can find some in various brick-and-mortar stores. For example, Hot Topic is a popular store in malls where they sell anime clothing from titles like “Attack on Titan” and “Sailor Moon.” Urban Outfitters also carries select pieces of anime clothing.

What’s the best anime clothing to buy?

Top anime clothing

Ripple Junction Attack on Titan hoodie

What you need to know: Ripple Junction created a very popular hoodie from the “Attack on Titan” series that mixes both comfort and style.

What you’ll love: This cozy hooded sweatshirt is a cotton and polyester blend, so it’s both sweat-resistant and soft to the touch.

What you should consider: Keep in mind this hoodie only comes in black, blue and green.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anime clothing for the money

Ripple Junction Naruto t-shirt

What you need to know: “Naruto” is a classic anime show with popular characters you can find on all types of anime clothing. This t-shirt from Ripple Junction is soft, stylish and made with 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: This unisex t-shirt features a screen print of Kakashi Hatake on the front, comes in a wide variety of colors and includes seven different size options.

What you should consider: The image may appear smaller on the t-shirt than it does in the product image.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Telacos My Hero Academia sneakers

What you need to know: These unique sneakers feature prints of the entire cast of the popular anime series “My Hero Academia” on the outside of the shoes.

What you’ll love: These unisex sneakers come in a variety of sizes for adults, teens and kids. They feature black canvas and white shoelaces to allow the color print to stand out.

What you should consider: These shoes run small, so purchase one full size up from your normal size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.