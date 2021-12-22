Which pink jackets are best?

Pink is one of the most beautiful colors, with shades from baby pink to rich, deep fuchsia. Pink represents romance and love.

If you’re looking for something pink but with a little more edge, the Bellivera Women’s Faux Suede Leather Jacket is the top choice. There are plenty of colorful jackets to choose from this winter, but if you’ve got pink in mind, there are tons of options in multiple shades and different styles you can pick.

What to know before you buy a pink jacket

Material

Selecting the right material for your jacket requires consideration of your environment. If you live in a region where rain falls frequently, you’ll want to find waterproof materials instead of fleece or cotton, which would absorb moisture. Similarly, if you’re in a colder region, you might want a jacket with insulation, whereas a southern or western climate wouldn’t need a jacket quite that robust.

Cleaning

Before you invest in a jacket, you’ll want to know the manufacturer’s recommended cleaning instructions. If the coat is machine washable, you’re in luck. If the coat is dry-cleaned only, you’ll need to factor in the cost of dry-cleaning in your budget. If the jacket is spot-clean only, be careful not to get it extremely dirty as it is too delicate to be washed.

Types of pink jackets

Rain jacket

Waterproof and windproof rain jackets generally include a hood for extra protection from the elements. Most rain jackets are made of thin, lightweight fabric, so they are not warm enough for snow or sleet. Raincoats typically run past the knees while rain jackets end at the waist.

Fleece jacket

Fleece jackets are a must-have for a fall and winter wardrobe. Fleece is lightweight and warm, without the added bulk of a down-filled jacket. Most fleece jackets aren’t windproof or waterproof, but they do dry pretty quickly.

Down-filled jacket

The heavy hitter of winter coats, down-filled jackets, also known as puffer jackets, are the warmest jackets you can find. They are insulated with feathers from duck or geese called down. The feathers trap your body heat ensuring that your body stays warm and toasty. Some companies offer different levels of fill so you can find the perfect level of warmth.

Peda coat

Pea coats are double-breasted, often made of wool, with buttons down the front and a fully lined interior. They extend past the waist to the upper thigh. Originally worn by sailors, the pea coat has become a popular jacket choice.

Shacket

Shirt-jackets, otherwise known as “shackets” have become popular over the past year. These shirts can be worn alone, or layered on top of an undershirt as an extra layer. They are perfect for those days where it isn’t quite cold enough for a coat, but still too chilly for just a shirt.

Running jacket

Light-weight jackets made with moisture-wicking materials are often referred to as running or yoga jackets. They are designed to be worn over your workout gear and can be easily removed when you get too warm.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink jacket

Jacket prices vary, mostly due to materials and name brands. You could easily find a running jacket for around $20-$40, a pea coat between $30-$50 and a down-filled coat for around $40-$60. However, if you prefer name-brand coats, expect to spend at least $100-$200, with luxury brands running over $1000.

Pink jacket FAQ

I want a warm coat, but not something particularly heavy. What are my options?

A. It’s common to want a warm winter coat and not be a fan of all of that added bulk. You’ll want to look for materials that are windproof and waterproof. Look for a wool-blend parka or a coat with a removable hood that you can add only on those extra cold days.

What shade of pink looks good on warm and cool skin tones?

A. If you have warm undertones go for darker pinks like deep pink, raspberry or a pink-orange, like coral or peach. If you have cool undertones you can wear bright pinks like hot pink, magenta, fuchsia and rose. Purple-pinks are also flattering.

What are the best pink jackets to buy?

Top pink jacket

Bellivera Womens Faux Suede Leather Jacket

What you need to know: This is an edgy yet beautiful faux suede leather jacket with a detachable fur collar.

What you’ll love: This belted motorcycle jacket includes two zipped pockets and is lined with incredibly soft faux fur. The easy-to-remove fur collar provides extra warmth on very cold days. The faux suede material offers some stretch.

What you should consider: A few users felt the jacket was a little short-waisted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink jacket for the money

Jeemery Women’s Full Zip Athletic Jacket

What you need to know: Light-weight and breathable yoga or running jacket with zippered side pockets and thumbholes in the sleeves.

What you’ll love: Whether you’re on a hike or just running to and from the grocery store, this versatile athleisure jacket is the perfect solution for chilly weather. The jacket features a front zipper with a high neck collar. Made from 100% polyester, it can be machine washed in cold water.

What you should consider: Be sure to consult the retailer’s size chart as it is not the same as Amazon sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Allegra K Women’s Double Breasted Pea Coat

What you need to know: Unique Peter Pan collared light pink pea coat, perfect for work or an everyday look.

What you’ll love: This elegant A-line coat made from a polyester rayon blend features a double-breasted button closure and is fully lined. The coat features two slanted side pockets and is machine washable.

What you should consider: You may need to size down as several reviewers mentioned the coat was a bit roomier than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

