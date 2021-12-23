Which jean jackets are best?

There is nothing quite as iconic as the classic jean jacket. Perfect for almost any occasion, a jean jacket is a versatile part of any person’s ensemble, whether for an active day in the forest or a night on the town. Because of their versatility, jean jackets are an essential part of any wardrobe. A great pick is the Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket, an excellent and durable jacket.

What to know before you buy a jean jacket

What is denim

Denim is a precisely constructed, sturdy cotton made using a twill weave, giving the fabric its characteristic diagonal ribbing pattern. Denim is the most common material for jeans and jean jackets because of its versatility and strength. Its cotton twill fabric is warp-facing, which means that weft threads go under two or more warp threads, resulting in the warp yarn appearing more prominent on the right side.

History of denim

Denim was first created in France and stemmed from the French term “de nim.” It was produced originally in the city of Nimes and had an original name called the serge de Nimes. It became popular in the US during the Gold Rush when Levi Strauss started selling to Western travelers. The company then began to make pants for miners, with signature pockets used to hold any found gold.

Jacket styles

There are several different kinds of jean jackets out there. The most original look is the traditional jean jacket, with a jean collar and buttons. Typically the traditional look also comes with two breast pockets. However, there are several other styles of jean jackets, such as the Trucker Jacket, which comes with a cotton-lined collar for added warmth and style.

What to look for in a quality jean jacket

Color

Jean jackets can come in more than just the traditional blue color associated with them. Though authentic blue denim is still the most popular and iconic color for the look, jean jackets can come in various colors, including black, white and tan.

Pockets

As previously mentioned, the traditional jean jacket would feature two breast pockets. However, there might be pockets near the bottom for your hands or in the jacket’s inner lining, similar to those of a sports coat or suit jacket.

Prints

In recent years, printed jean jackets have become quite popular. This includes jean jackets with patterns such as camo and cheetah print and full designs on the backs of jean jackets showcasing popular movies, music artists, and other art.

How much you can expect to spend on a jean jacket

Jean jackets will cost $30-$60, and their expensive costs tend to come from the process that they must go through before being sold in stores. Trusted brands like Levis and Wrangler create high-quality denim jackets worth the money if you look for durable and long-lasting jackets.

Jean jacket FAQ

What is the best way to wash a jean jacket?

A. For denim jackets, it is recommended to turn your jacket inside out before washing, then use a mild or natural detergent with cold water. For drying, it is recommended to hang-dry them to keep the strength and shape of the garment strong.

Are there other ways to further personalize a jean jacket?

A. Many people like to add embroidery, patches or buttons to their jean jackets to add their flairs of style to their ensemble.

What is the best jean jacket to buy?

Best of the best jean jacket

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: This Sherpa Tucker jean jacket from Levi’s offers a warm, cotton-lined jacket that will keep you warm while looking stylish throughout the winter months.

What you’ll love: Levi’s offers this jean jacket in several different styles and colors, including camo and plaid. It is also machine washable.

What you should consider: Many users mention that the jackets come smaller than expected and must be size-adjusted upwards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck jean jacket

LZLER Jean Jacket for Men, Classic Ripped Slim Denim Jacket with Holes

What you need to know: This jean jacket from LZLER comes in a stylish ripped style, made with sturdy stitches and construction for long-term use.

What you’ll love: It is offered in several different colors and is a great everyday jacket, perfect for traveling and everyday activities.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that this jacket runs small and should be sized up for more accurate fitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Wrangler Men’s Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This denim jacket comes from a trusted and reliable brand and offers an aesthetic and distinguishable style for a well-worn classic.

What you’ll love: This jacket is perfect for every occasion with its heavy-duty construction. It is made from 100% cotton for added comfort and versatility.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that a sulfur smell lingers on the jacket after delivery and must be washed off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men’s Signature Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Another option from another trusted brand, Levi, delivers with their gold label signature jacket, an excellent all-around choice for jean jackets.

What you’ll love: It is available in six different styles and is made from a cotton and polyester blend. It is also machine washable.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the material is thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Men’s Western Style Lined Denim Jacket

What you need to know: Wrangler’s Western-style denim jacket offers a traditional style thanks to its flannel-lined construction.

What you’ll love: It is made with comfort in mind, and its dual layers make it great for warm or cool days.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the jacket can appear baggy on thinner people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.