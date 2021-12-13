Which women’s fleece robes are best?

A fleece robe should be at the top of your wish list if you are considering upgrading and expanding your collection of loungewear. Fleece robes are cozy, warm and comforting, the ideal choice for a rejuvenating and relaxing night or day at home. The NY Threads Women’s Fleece Bathrobe is a stellar women’s fleece robe.

What to know before you buy a women’s fleece robe

Consider the benefits of fleece

There are a number of advantages to wearing fleece robes. Composed of fine, densely packed polyester fibers, they’re lightweight, moisture-resistant, and feel soft and gentle on your skin. They are also warm, which makes them a common choice for layering over other loungewear. And they’re durable, lasting for years even if you wear them every day.

Find the right size

There is no traditional sizing for fleece robes, so most brands just develop their own size range, which means it can be difficult to find a robe that fits well without trying on a few sizes and styles. Some fleece robes are one size fits all, while others come in small, medium and large. A few manufacturers offer plus-size and petite sizes, as well as extra-small or larger sizes.

Belt vs. zipper

Belted fleece robes are more common, due to their adjustable, comfortable fit. They’re accommodating for people whose weight regularly fluctuates. There are also some fleece robes with zippers. These tend to have full-length zippers that let you wear the robe open like a kimono, but you can’t adjust the fit.

What to look for in a quality women’s fleece robe

Length

Fleece robes come in multiple lengths, from short to full-length. Short robes hit right above your knee, while mid-length robes fall just at the knee or right below it. Three-quarter robes fall about mid-calf, and full-length robes fall right above the ankle.

Pile

The pile height refers to the length of the polyester fibers. The higher the piles, the more fluffy and plush your robe.

Pockets

Many fleece robes have two spacious front pockets. These pockets are typically big enough to fit a phone and a few other items.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s fleece robe

Women’s fleece robes range in price from about $25 to $120. The most inexpensive cost about $25 to $40, while mid-range ones go for $50 to $80 and high-end styles vary in price from $90 to $120.

Women’s fleece robe FAQ

Are there women’s fleece robes with hoods?

A. They were not popular in the past, but there are now plenty of fleece robe styles with hoods. They don’t have drawstring closures, but are usually cozy and spacious.

What kind of cuffs do women’s fleece robes have?

A. Most have open, plain cuffs. The sleeves tend to be extra long to fit people with longer arms, so they will probably end up folded back or rolled up. There are some fleece robes with elastic cuffs, but these are hard to find.

How do you know when it’s time to get a new fleece robe?

A. When you notice that the material is getting matted or thin, it’s time to replace the robe. It usually takes a few years for your robe to get to this level of wear and tear, even if you wear it every day. Another sign that it’s time to get a new robe is if the seams start to split. It’s hard to work with fleece to fix a seam, so it makes sense to replace the robe.

What are the best women’s fleece robes to buy?

Top women’s fleece robe

NY Threads Women’s Fleece Bathrobe

What you need to know: This robe is fluffy, comfortable and ultra-soft and comes in seven colors.

What you’ll love: It’s long, cozy and made of machine-washable polyester fleece. It’s perfect for lounging or using as a bathrobe and comes with two pockets for carrying around important items.

What you should consider: Size up for this robe, since the sleeves can be a little too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s fleece robe for the money

Pajamamania Women’s Fleece Robe

What you need to know: This cozy robe is the ideal addition to your winter wardrobe and comes in a ton of festive patterns and fun designs.

What you’ll love: It provides comfort, softness and supreme warmth without being too cumbersome or bulky. It comes down to the ankles on most people, washes well and doesn’t get linty or shed.

What you should consider: Its sleeves might be a little too short for people with longer arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe

What you need to know: This is a tie-front traditional bathrobe with an amazing 41-color selection.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely soft, provides supreme comfort and warmth and comes in a wide range of both vibrant and neutral tones. The robe is mid-length on most people, meaning that it hits right above your ankle.

What you should consider: Some colors of this robe look different online than they do in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

