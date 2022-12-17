Which gifts under $100 on Amazon are best?

Last-second gift shopping is among the most sacred traditions of the season. The panic of picking through barren shelves or triple-checking if an item will ship and arrive on time is the shot of peppermint-flavored adrenaline some people crave.

Admittedly, most people try to avoid this tradition. However, no matter how hard you try or plan, there always seems to be at least one person you forgot to get a gift for, putting you right smack in the middle of this holiday terror. Again. Thankfully, it’s not too late.

In this article: Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, Huonul Vanity Mirror and Zink Kodak Printomatic Camera Starter Set

Gift Guide categories

Amazon’s gift guide has 10 main gift sections that cover the majority of gifts available on the site. These categories are home and kitchen, toys, electronics, beauty, sports and outdoors, fashion, tools, automotive, pets and baby.

Return policy

If you’re unsure that your gift will be appreciated, double-check your item’s return policy before you buy it. Most items on Amazon are easy to return, but some have complications or can’t be returned at all.

Best gifts under $25 on Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

This smart plug can turn any device into a smart device. For example, you can connect a lamp to it and program the plug to give the lamp power at certain times.

Sold by Amazon

Facetory Facial Masks

This face mask collection includes seven masks. There’s a firming mask, an illuminating mask, two two-step masks, a soothing mask, a purifying mask and a restoring mask.

Sold by Amazon

Ginkgo Taco Holders

This set includes six taco holders that can hold three tacos each. They’re made of BPA-free plastic, making them dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Each is a different color such as red or orange.

Sold by Amazon

Host Wine Freeze Cups

This set of two cups contains a special gel on the inside that can freeze, letting you keep your wine chilled without diluting it with ice. They come in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Your first sip of coffee or hot chocolate is almost always perfect, but each sip is decreasingly enjoyable as the temperature drops. This mug warmer maintains your drink’s temperature for a perfect sip every time.

Sold by Amazon

Paperage Notebook

A notebook isn’t a usual gift, but if your recipient is big into journaling or likes to take notes wherever they go, it’s perfect. There are 160 pages and they are lined. It comes in 18 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Zizzon Nail Care Kit

This nail care set includes 12 pieces such as multiple types of nail clippers, eyebrow tweezers, a peeling knife and a blackhead needle. It comes in rose gold or black.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts costing $25-$50 on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

What you eat for breakfast can set the tone of your whole day. This sandwich maker takes little effort to use and makes a better sandwich than the frozen kind. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Huonul Vanity Mirror

This mirror is made of four panels. The main panel is one times magnification, the two left side panels are two and three times magnification and the right panel is 10 times magnification.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

This bottle comes in 18-, 21- and 24-fluid-ounce sizes and has a wide mouth for easy refilling and drinking. It can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and comes in 18 colors.

Sold by Amazon

iLikePar Candle

This kitschy candle is made to look like a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, complete with spoon, and smells of French vanilla. There are also other cereals to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Logrotate Moon Lamp

This moon lamp can inspire a child’s curiosity and set them on a path toward science and space. It also looks cool and can change its color with a remote.

Sold by Amazon

Netany Drinking Glass Set

This set includes four glasses that look like 16-fluid-ounce soda cans, four bamboo lids with a hole in the center for the included reusable plastic straws and two pipe cleaners.

Sold by Amazon

Viktor Jurgen Massage Pillow

This massage pillow can target your neck, back or feet and can even be attached to your car’s headrest. It has heat and kneading settings and comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts costing $50-$100 on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

This little speaker is perfect for accompanying you on a hike or other outdoor adventures. It’s water- and dustproof and can play music for up to six hours. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Cincom Hand Massager

If someone you know has troubles with carpal tunnel, hand cramps and other similar issues, this hand massager can go a long way to helping them feel comfortable again.

Sold by Amazon

House Ur Home Charcuterie Set

This set is packed with goodies such as two slide-out trays for extra food space and another tray stocked with serving utensils. It also comes with ceramic bowls for dips and sauces.

Sold by Amazon

Northwest Star Wars Blanket With Sleeves

This blanket is perfect for lounging on the couch and keeping your body covered rather than having to leave your chest exposed. It comes in four designs such as Jedi and Chewbacca.

Sold by Amazon

Oaksea Decanter Set

This decanter set includes two glasses with a world map imprint, the decanter with the same design on the outside and a unique hand-blown ship inside and a large wooden tray to hold them all.

Sold by Amazon

Pro Spin Portable Ping Pong Set

This table tennis set can transform any table into a game table thanks to clamps with a net inside. It also comes with four paddles and six balls.

Sold by Amazon

Zink Kodak Printomatic Camera Starter Set

This starter set includes the camera, 20 sheets of Kodak Zink paper, seven sticker sets, markers and a photo album. The camera comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.