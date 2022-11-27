Cyber Monday and Black Friday are the best opportunities shoppers get to buy good electronics at an affordable price.

Which Cyber Monday deals on affordable tech are best?

Cyber Monday is known for great deals on name-brand products, including some of today’s most popular electronic. Several of BestReviews’ favorite brands are available at steep discounts, making the day after Thanksgiving an ideal time to upgrade your collection. We’re finding the best electronics deals this year and adding them here, so it’ll be easier for you to find great discounts.

So far, we’ve seen great deals on popular products including the Fire TV Stick 4K, JBL Flip 6 and Fitbit Versa 4.

Updated: November 27, 08:40 p.m. PT

Trending deals for Cyber Monday

JBL Tune Wireless In-Ear Headphones: 50% off

These affordable earbuds have excellent noise cancellation, are comfortable and come in three colors.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 36% off

Amazon’s streaming device is intuitive and supports Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast operation. It can be controlled via Alexa voice commands. You can play video games from the cloud with a Luna subscription service.

Acer 24-Inch AOpen CL1 Series Gaming Monitor: SOLD OUT

This monitor features a 24-inch HD display and has a 5-millisecond response time, making it an ideal choice for gaming.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: ADD TO WISHLIST

This laptop features 8 gigabytes of RAM and an HD webcam, making it ideal for those who work from home. The screen creates a slight tilt for the keyboard, giving you an ergonomic workstation.

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: 33% off

The top-notch colors and contrast create an excellent viewing experience on this 4K TV. It can be controlled with Alexa voice commands.

Best deals on streaming and home entertainment

2021 Apple TV 4K: ADD TO WISHLIST

It’s easy to set up, and the user interface is intuitive. It works quickly, and the picture quality is excellent.

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K TV: 40% off

This TV has a 4K upscaling feature that enhances standard-definition content. It has a large display and an incredibly thin design.

Samsung 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: 32% off

This TV is compatible with Apple Airplay 2, Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It features a bright, colorful display with 4K video resolution.

Chromecast with Google TV: ADD TO WISHLIST

The remote includes shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix and can be controlled with Google Assistant. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices.

Samsung The Freestyle Smart Projector: 25% off

Your favorite streaming apps are built into this projector. The setup process is straightforward, and the video quality is impressive. You can control it with voice commands using Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Other top deals on streaming and home entertainment

Best deals on speakers and headphones

Beats Studio Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: 29% off

These feature high-quality active noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. You’ll get a free three-month Apple TV+ trial, a four-month Apple Music trial and a four-month Apple News trial.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless: ADD TO WISHLIST

These headphones feature audio that sounds as good as many of their more-expensive competitors. They’re available in black and blue.

JBL Flip 6: 31% off

This features a waterproof and dustproof design, making it a great speaker for spending time by the pool. You can pair it with other JBL Flip speakers to enhance the volume.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II: 30% off

This has a built-in microphone for phone calls and a handle for easy transport. It features the superior audio quality for which Bose is known.

Sony XP500 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker: 25% off

This speaker charges your phone via USB while you stream music. It has fun lights you can control with the companion app.

Other top deals on speakers and headphones

These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are ideal for listening to music while you exercise. You can buy them at a 40% discount.

The JBL Clip 4 is an ultra-portable speaker with a design that lets you clip it to your backpack. It’s available for 44% off.

These Anker Soundcore Earbuds offer quality sound in an affordable package. They’re 50% off for Cyber Monday.

This Sony XG300 Portable X-Series Bluetooth Speaker is 29% off.

Best deals on computers, laptops and accessories

Dell Inspiron 27 All-In-One Computer: ADD TO WISHLIST

This features 8GB of RAM and up to 1 terabyte of storage space. The all-in-one design saves space on your desk.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD: 30% off

This portable solid-state drive comes with plenty of space for your files. It’s available in red, gray or blue.

Asus VivoBook 15: 11% off

This has 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space, making it ideal for those with many files. It’s incredibly affordable compared to its competitors.

Acer Aspire 5: 20% off

This is an ideal laptop for multitaskers, thanks to its 8 gigabytes of RAM and quad-core processor. The battery lasts around eight hours on a single charge.

Other top deals on computers, laptops and accessories

Best deals on wearables and smart tech

Fitbit Charge 5: 33% off

This has a color touchscreen that displays numerous health metrics. You can use it to make contactless payments with Fitbit Pay.

August Smart Lock: 40% off

This can be locked or unlocked with the August smartphone app; it can also sense when you’re home and open automatically. The app lets you track when your door is locked and unlocked throughout the day.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation: 63% off

This connects to other smart devices, letting you open your door, control your lights and check your security cameras using your voice. You can build morning routines that tell you the weather, news and more when you wake up.

Ember Smart Mug: 23% off

This begins warming your drink automatically when it detects liquid is poured in. It has a sleek, durable design.

Fitbit Versa 4: 35% off

This tracks numerous health metrics, including your heart rate and sleep score. It’s compatible with Find My Phone and Amazon Alexa.

Other top deals on wearables and smart tech

Best gaming deals

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop Computer: 16% off

This innovative ultrathin gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor and a 15.6-inch FHD display for running your most challenging video games. The 2x2W speakers with NaHimic Audio make your video come to life.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Gaming PC: 28% off

The design enhances airflow to ensure the internal components don’t overheat. The interior is visible and illuminated.

Astro Gaming A10 Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset: 42% off

This is made for a comfortable fit, even if you’re wearing a VR headset. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller: 55% off

This turns your smartphone into a mobile gaming device. It’s an ideal alternative for those who can’t afford a Steam Deck.

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD: 32% off

The nickel coating and Samsung algorithm keep this solid state drive from overheating. It’s surprisingly easy to install.

Other top gaming deals

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

