Pamper your pets with these deals from Chewy

Black Friday deals aren’t just for humans. If you’re looking for some hefty discounts either on everyday products for your pets or on something special, you need the best Chewy Black Friday deals.

Although Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, Chewy already has its early Black Friday sale underway. There are discounts on all kinds of pet products you’ll want to jump on now, including some of our favorites that we tested in the BestReviews Testing Lab, including the Petcube Cam HD Pet Camera and the Litter-Robot 4 Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box. With extensive experience reviewing and writing about pet products, we at BestReviews know how to help you find the best deals.

Pet toy deals

Toys are important to keep your pets happy and stave off boredom. Chewy has toys for dogs and cats, as well as for more unconventional pets, such as birds and hamsters.

17% OFF

This plush toy is perfect for dogs who get rough at playtime. It’s made from durable corduroy and features a knotted rope “skeleton” for added durability. With minimal stuffing, if your dog manages to breach the exterior, there won’t be too much mess.

20% OFF

If your cat loves to pounce on and wrestle toys, this kicker toy is ideal. Not only is it fun for cats, but the pickle design is adorable. It’s filled with catnip and makes crinkle sounds to keep cats interested.

Other pet toy deals worth checking out

Parrots and other large birds will love the Super Bird Creations Bagel Cascade Bird Toy. 58% OFF

Sometimes all dogs want are some simple balls, and Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Balls are durable and long-lasting. 65% OFF

Pet tech deals

As our homes become smarter, so do pet products. Chewy sells all kinds of pet tech, from high-end litter boxes to pet cameras — many of which are available at discount prices on Black Friday.

30% OFF

If you’re worried about your pet when you’re out of the house, the Petcube Cam HD Pet Camera might be one of your favorite Chewy Black Friday deals. When we tested it, we found it extremely simple to set up. We loved the peace of mind it brought us, and the app was super user-friendly.

$30 GIFT CARD WITH PURCHASE

We tested this self-cleaning litter box and loved no longer having to deal with cat litter daily. We just emptied the drawer every four or five days and the Litter-Robot did the rest. It only took around a week for the two cats to get used to it.

Other pet tech deals worth checking out

Your pets can come and go with ease thanks to the High Tech Pet Products PX-2 Power Pet Fully Automatic Pet Door. 17% OFF

Keep tabs on your dog and track their activity with the Tractive Dog GPS Tracker. 26% OFF

Pet food deals

Some of the best Chewy Black Friday deals are on everyday feeding essentials that you need to stock up on anyway. From treats to food to bowls and other feeding accessories, Chewy has got you covered.

38% OFF

These dog treats are made from nothing but dehydrated slices of sweet potato. If you’re looking for a healthy dog treat or one without additives or other questionable ingredients, these treats are ideal. They’re also great for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

35% OFF

Many cats go wild for lickable treats, and this pack gives you the chance to get plenty of them at a discount price. There are 50 altogether, spanning five varieties — chicken, tuna, tuna with salmon, tuna with chicken and chicken with cheese.

Other pet food deals worth checking out

Oxbow Simple Rewards Freeze-Dried Strawberry Small-Animal Treats are perfect for all kinds of small furries, including rabbits, hamsters and chinchillas. 15% OFF

The Outward Hound Non-Skid Plastic Slow Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl is designed to slow down dogs who eat their food too quickly. 61% OFF

When do Chewy Black Friday deals start?

While Chewy’s main Black Friday sale is likely to start on Black Friday itself, it already has hundreds of early Black Friday deals live. All throughout November, you’ll find discounts on pet products for dogs, cats, small pets, reptiles and even horses.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we’re experts in pet products, regularly searching for the top-performing items and even running our own tests. When Black Friday rolls around, teams of writers and editors scour Chewy for the biggest discounts on the best products. Not only are deals checked by a number of writers and editors before they go live, but they’re regularly updated to reflect the best new discounts. On Black Friday itself, we work through the night to update you on deals, so you can be sure you’re seeing the best discounts around.

Tips for getting the best prices at Chewy

Use promo codes. Chewy occasionally issues promo codes that give you discounts on certain items or gift cards for spending a certain amount of money. Look out for these codes around the site or on coupon websites.

Chewy occasionally issues promo codes that give you discounts on certain items or gift cards for spending a certain amount of money. Look out for these codes around the site or on coupon websites. Try Autoship plans. Consumable products — such as treats, food and certain grooming supplies — are often available with an Autoship discount. This means you save money if you commit to a subscription. And the bonus is you don’t need to remember to reorder.

Consumable products — such as treats, food and certain grooming supplies — are often available with an Autoship discount. This means you save money if you commit to a subscription. And the bonus is you don’t need to remember to reorder. Be flexible. Though you may have had your eye on a particular toy or treat for your pet, there’s no guarantee it’ll go on sale for Black Friday. You might save more by being flexible and willing to buy something similar with a discount.

Though you may have had your eye on a particular toy or treat for your pet, there’s no guarantee it’ll go on sale for Black Friday. You might save more by being flexible and willing to buy something similar with a discount. Keep an eye on gift card deals. On occasion, Chewy has discounted gift card deals. You may be able to buy a $50 gift card for $45, for instance. By keeping your eyes peeled for gift card deals, you can save yourself money on everyday pet purchases.

