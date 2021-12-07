Which wrangler jeans are best for men?

Wrangler jeans for men were first produced in 1947 and have since enjoyed a very loyal following. This is largely thanks to their timeless, five-pocket style and hard-wearing construction, inspired by the rodeo culture of the southern United States.

A good example of their rugged but stylish clothing line is their Wrangler Retro Fit Boot Cut Jean, which offers a more relaxed look that is ideal for workwear or casual wear.

What to know before you buy Wrangler jeans for men

Classic style

Wrangler jeans for men are produced in many different styles, many of which have barely changed in the decades since they were first introduced. If you expect your jeans to last for many years, consider buying a classic style such as a pair from their Regular Fit range, which is ideal for everyday wear. Wrangler jeans are notable for the way they fade while retaining their structural integrity. Stick to what feels comfortable and what suits your body type and you can’t go wrong.

Size

Wrangler jeans for men are known for running a little small when compared to other popular brands, so it’s a good idea to consider buying a size up, especially if you are purchasing online. Their denim is also rugged and doesn’t stretch much, unless you buy from their Comfort Flex line, which incorporates stretchy fabric around the waistband. Sizes are given in inches, with waistband circumference preceding the inseam measurement. A style code, such as 13MWZ, can also be found by the measurement, with the number denoting the weight in ounces of the denim per square yard.

Authenticity

As with any popular brand of clothing, counterfeit products are commonplace. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to tell a genuine pair of Wrangler jeans from fake imitations. Check the label on the inside of the waistband; this should feature robust stitching around it that is regular, not staggered. Check the zippers and main button to ensure that the Wrangler logo is seamlessly engraved. All other buttons should be without a logo but properly fixed and without dents or blemishes. All rivets must have the Wrangler name on both sides with regular engraving. Finally, the leather patch at the beltline should be made of quality leather, with strong, even stitching and well-defined print.

What to look for in quality Wrangler jeans for men

Choice of colors and washes

Wrangler jeans traditionally favor an even coloring that fades nicely over time; however, you can buy them pre-faded for a vintage aesthetic right out of the box. Dark washes generally look good as formal wear, while light washes are well-suited to casualwear, although these are not hard and fast rules.

Various clothing lines

Some popular lines of Wrangler jeans for men include Rugged Wear, Premium Patch, Cowboy Cut, Pro Rodeo, George Strait and Silver Edition. All of these vary in style — for example, George Strait jeans are characterized by their relaxed fit and scoop front pockets, whereas Cowboy Cut jeans are more traditional, with extra thick twill for added durability.

Fit

Wrangler jeans are available in several different fits, including Slim, Relaxed, Regular, Loose and Original profiles to suit all types of body shape and style preferences. The Regular Fit, which is slightly tapered towards the foot, is probably Wrangler’s most popular style of jeans for men. Those with a smaller frame might favor the Slim Fit style, as these are tailored around the seat and legs for a more defined look.

How much you can expect to spend on Wrangler jeans for men

Wrangler jeans offer good value for money, with some styles in the Authentics range costing as little as $25 per pair. Expect to pay between $35-$45 for a midrange pair of Wrangler jeans and between $70-$90 for some of their specialist clothing lines.

Wrangler jeans for men FAQ

How do Regular Fit and Relaxed Fit jeans differ?

A. Relaxed Fit jeans are wider through the seat and thigh, and they feel looser than Regular Fit jeans without appearing baggy. Regular fit jeans are less casual in appearance and feel more tailored to the body, with a slightly shorter rise between the crotch and beltline.

Do Wrangler jeans for men shrink after washing?

A. Wrangler jeans may shrink a little after washing, and they tend to run smaller than other brands in general. It’s a good idea to err on the side of caution and buy a size larger than you are used to. Check the returns policy of the vendor to ensure you can easily replace them if necessary.

What are the best Wrangler jeans for men to buy?

Top Wrangler jeans for men

Wrangler Retro Fit Boot Cut Jean

What you need to know: This style offers a relaxed but defined look with a slight flare at the cuff, making them look great when worn with boots.

What you’ll love: These Retro Fit Boot Cut jeans have a fashionable, distressed appearance with vintage-style fading at the knee and whiskering across the thighs. They are cut low at the waist with a slim fit through the seat that gives them a fitted look above the knee.

What you should consider: The distressed look is not versatile enough for smart-casual wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Wrangler jeans for men for the money

Wrangler Classic Straight Fit Jean

What you need to know: This cut is well-suited for tall and slim men, and they look great with sneakers or smart shoes.

What you’ll love: These straight-cut jeans have a zippered closure, which works well with tighter, fitted styles. This tailored fit also sits low in the waist, giving this pair a casual appearance, and their very light fade makes them suitable for smart wear.

What you should consider: This fit can be uncomfortable and hard to remove if you have wider-than-average legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean

What you need to know: The Cowboy Cut offers a relaxed look that is both smart and stylish.

What you’ll love: This style is known for its rugged twill, with no distressing of the fabric. These fade evenly over time, maintaining their smart appearance long after purchase, and they are available in a wide range of colors.

What you should consider: These have a slim fit through the seat and thigh, so they may not be ideal for those with larger physiques.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

